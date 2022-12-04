ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans Trade Features Trae Young

Didn’t anyone ever tell you not to spread rumors? Apparently, that message didn’t get to those involved in the NBA. They can really hurt people. If you hear something about someone, verify it before it ever leaves your mouth. That’s just basic human decency. On the other...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell New King in Town as Cavs Crown LeBron, Lakers

1. Well, well, well. Look who swept LeBron James‘ team for the first time in history. That’s right, your 2022-23 Cavaliers. 2. It wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always pretty. But it was a whole lot of Donovan Mitchell in the fourth quarter, after a whole lot of Jarrett Allen in the first half. Nor did it hurt that Lakers star Anthony Davis only played eight minutes, before exiting with flu-like symptoms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral

On Monday night, the Boston Celtics defeated the Toronto Raptors 116-110 on the road in Canada. Blake Griffin came into the night only averaging 12.5 minutes of playing time per game, but he got the start and played 32 minutes. During the second quarter, the former first-overall pick had a...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

James Harden Returns to Sixers' Lineup - Knicks & NBA Tracker

The Knicks' Atlantic Division rivals from Philadelphia welcomed back James Harden to their lineup on Monday night as the 76ers fell by a 132-123 final to the Houston Rockets in double overtime. Harden, perhaps appropriately, made his return at the site of his breakout as a premier talent, having repped the Rockets for nine seasons before spending most of the past two seasons with Brooklyn.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
750thegame.com

Damian Lillard returns, Trail Blazers top Pacers 116-110

Things sure look easier when Damian Lillard is on the floor. The Trail Blazers star scored 21 points in his return to the court after missing the previous seven games with a calf injury, but it wasn’t simply the scoring that was impressive. More than Trail Blazers fans have...
PORTLAND, OR
Yardbarker

Analzying the Denver Nuggets' poor defense

Two quotes immediately come to mind when watching the Denver Nuggets play basketball this season, both coming from their Media Day back in October. One comes from head coach Michael Malone. "We understand that you can't be 15th in the NBA in defensive efficiency and be serious about winning at...
DENVER, CO
NBA

Pelicans News Around the Web 12/6/22

Check out our daily collection of Pelicans news and notes from local and national reporters around the Internet on December 6, 2022. Erin Hartigan on Jose Alvarado, Pelicans fans | Pelicans Podcast. On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Erin Hartigan of Bally Sports joins Joe Cardosi and Jim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell's 43 points help Cavs sink Lakers

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 43 points to fuel the host Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. Mitchell made 17 of 27 shots from the floor and 4 of 8 from 3-point range to eclipse his previous season-high point total of 41, set during the Cavaliers' 132-123 overtime win at Boston on Oct. 28.
LOS ANGELES, CA

