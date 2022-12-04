ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

Barbara Josephine Conley, 82, of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer

Barbara (Bobbi) Josephine Conley left this world on December 7, 2022, after a hard-fought battle with Frontotemporal Dementia. She is survived by her husband Jack Conley of Dardenne Prairie, MO and their daughters and spouses Erin (Terry) Kilburn of Bella Vista, AR; Stacey (Jeff) Kelley of Brentwood, MO; and Regan (John) Quinn of Monroe City, MO. Her legacy lives on in her grandchildren Lauren (Bobby) Hance Welch, Hayden Kilburn, Alex Hance, Anne Marie Quinn, Rose Quinn, John Paul Quinn, Gianna Quinn, Robert Quinn, and great grandchildren Jack and Adelaide Welch. She was preceded in death by her mother Caroline, father Walter, brothers Walter, Quentin, Charles and Bill, sisters Birdie, Mamie, and Audrey, along with several nieces and nephews.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Dena Ellen Shoop, 68, Ruschmeier Funeral Home

“ I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears. Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy; No shadow of shame will darken their faces. In my desperation I prayed and the Lord listened; He saved me from all my troubles. For the angel of the Lord is a guard; He surrounds and defends all who fear him.” (Psalm 34: 4-7)
GREEN CITY, MO
Gas price decrease not yet seen in northeast Missouri

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Supply, demand and competition are three factors that dictate the prices of anything you buy, including gasoline. The average price of a gallon of gas in Missouri is $2.87 according to GasBuddy. That is nearly a $0.51 decrease from last month's prices. However, in northeast Missouri,...
MISSOURI STATE
Semi drivers OK following T-bone collision near Ottumwa

NEAR OTTUMWA, Iowa — Two semi drivers escaped with only minor injuries following a late-night T-bone accident near Ottumwa. The collision between two semis was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday along Highway 63 near the Chillicothe turnoff. The impact caused one of the trailers to split open. One of...
OTTUMWA, IA
Passenger injured in 2-vehicle crash in northeast Missouri

CLARENCE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Shelby County Thursday night. It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the intersection of Elm Street and Highway 151 in Clarence. State troopers said an SUV driven by John Beckley, 61, of Clarence, was northbound on...
SHELBY COUNTY, MO
Marijuana now legal in Missouri, but you can't buy it yet

O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- As of Thursday, it's lawful for adults to possess and use marijuana in Missouri. That doesn't mean you can legally buy it just yet, or use it everywhere. Medical marijuana has been legal in state since 2018, but voters went a step further this November by approving a constitutional amendment legalizing recreational use.
MISSOURI STATE
Local organization hosts support group for parents of children who committed suicide

BLOOMFIELD, Iowa — The death of a child is a wound that never heals. Especially when you lose a child to suicide, it can oftentimes make the parent feel isolated and alone. "People feel they are often judged for reaching out," said Andrew's Hope Director Rachel Jones. "This includes parents who have lost their child to suicide. This is such a great loss to navigate on your own. People need to know that how they feel is normal and valid."
BLOOMFIELD, IA
660 Charitable Motorcycle Organization host 2nd annual chili cook-off

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The 660 Motorcycle Charitable Organization hosted its second annual Toys-for-Tots Chili Cook-off on Saturday. Toys-for-Tots is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve which distributes toys to children whose parents cannot afford to buy them gifts for Christmas. Organization members say that with...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Mary Immaculate students giving back this holiday season

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Some Heartland school students are giving back this holiday season. On Thursday morning, students at Mary Immaculate School in Kirksville held a baked goods and hot chocolate sale. Money raised from the sale will be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. We spoke with Isabella...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Overnight blaze destroys Blue Room Restaurant, Bar in Edina

EDINA, Mo. — An overnight fire destroyed a longtime northeast Missouri gathering spot. The Blue Room Restaurant and Bar in Edina is now just a pile of charred rubble. The fire at the Blue Room was still burning Thursday afternoon, hours after fire crews had left the scene. A...
EDINA, MO
Sheriff calls Queen City house fire 'criminal'

QUEEN CITY, Mo. — UPDATE: Schuyler County Sheriff Joe Wuebker told KTVO Friday night that Kylie Prough, of Queen City, was found by the Davis County, Iowa, Sheriff's Office and released to a friend. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ORIGINAL STORY: Northeast Missouri law enforcement and firefighters thought they had a fatal house...
QUEEN CITY, MO
Someone dumped another litter of puppies in Macon

MACON, Mo. — The Macon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's helping in finding the person(s) who abandoned more puppies in Macon. Investigators say a litter of puppies was dumped at the Macon County Fairgrounds on Saturday morning. From the photo posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook...
MACON COUNTY, MO
Suspect in fuel heist across Utah taken into custody

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A man has been taken into custody after police said he was believed to have been involved in an organized theft scheme that targeted different gas stations across the state of Utah. Alexander Rodriguez Padilla, 38, of Las Vegas, is facing three second degree...
KANE COUNTY, UT
Marjory Jo (Mathews) Gregory, 87, Unionville, Mo., Playle and Collins Family Funeral Home

Marjory Jo (Mathews) Gregory passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at her home with family by her side. Jo, the daughter of Ralph Sherman and Margaret Nancy (Creek) Mathews, was born on December 20, 1934, in Putnam County Missouri. Jo spent her childhood years residing with 9 brothers and sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Freil Mathews, Mary Emma Thompson, Pauline Spence, Eda Mae Coleman, Harold Terry, Larry Mathews, and Lou Reed. Surviving siblings are June Lord, Keith Mathews (Debbie).
UNIONVILLE, MO

