Last week, an international, decennial poll of over 1,000 writers coordinated by the British film magazine Sight and Sound led to the coronation of a new greatest movie of all time: Belgian director Chantal Akerman’s complex, minimalist domestic epic Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels, a movie not only light-years removed from contemporary multiplex aesthetics but formally and thematically opposite from past winners like Citizen Kane and Vertigo. The upshot of this pick—beyond the predictable frenzy on Film Twitter—is that large numbers of people will seek out and watch Akerman’s superlative, near-real-time exercise in structuralist storytelling. This sets the stage for countless moments of living-room awkwardness. (I keep thinking of Carmela’s movie group on The Sopranos starting at the top of the all-time list with Citizen Kane and desultory concluding, “Well, there was the cinematography” when it ended.) There has also been some scathing backlash, including a Facebook post by Paul Schrader in which the director accused Sight and Sound of a “politically correct rejiggering” of the poll, adding that “Jeanne Dielman will from this time forward be remembered not only as an important film in cinema history but also as a landmark of distorted woke reappraisal.”

5 HOURS AGO