Read full article on original website
Related
The Ringer
Welcome to The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—the holiday season! And what’s a better way to celebrate it than bingeing original holiday movies, both old and new? Whether you love them or watch them only occasionally but want more, we’ve got you covered. Every day for the first 25 days of December, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. It’s The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas! Follow along below:
The Ringer
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 5: ‘The Royal Nanny’
The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas is a guide for people who love original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who hate original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who occasionally watch these movies and want more; its a guide for people who never hope to watch these movies but would like to watch one writer descend into madness as she attempts to differentiate between 25 unique forms of holiday magic, 12 different fake countries, and eight different male leads who make you wonder, Wait, is that the guy from Mean Girls? (It isn’t, except for the one time when it is.) Every day for the next 25 days, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. On the fifth day of Bingemas, we turn our cheerful spirits to…
The Ringer
25 Days of Bingemas, Day 7: ‘The 12 Days of Christmas Eve’
The Ringer’s 25 Days of Bingemas is a guide for people who love original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who hate original holiday movies; it’s a guide for people who occasionally watch these movies and want more; its a guide for people who never hope to watch these movies but would like to watch one writer descend into madness as she attempts to differentiate between 25 unique forms of holiday magic, 12 different fake countries, and eight different male leads who make you wonder, Wait, is that the guy from Mean Girls? (It isn’t, except for the one time when it is.) Every day for the next 25 days, Jodi Walker will feature one of this season’s 169 original holiday movies, answering a curated series of questions in order to showcase the genre’s masterful formula, the dedication to chaos, and the commitment to consistently widowing lumberjacks that launched an entire genre of TV movie. On the seventh day of Bingemas, we turn our cheerful spirits to…
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
The Ringer
The Incredible Popularity of ‘Wednesday’ and Episodes 1-4 Reactions
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, Charles and Jo are here to discuss the wildly popular and all-together ooky Netflix show Wednesday. They react to the first four episodes and discuss the evolution of the Addams family through the years and what a modern-day adaptation brings!. Hosts: Charles Holmes...
The Ringer
‘60 Songs That Explain the ’90s’: But First, Pearl Jam
Grunge. Wu-Tang Clan. Radiohead. “Wonderwall.” The music of the ’90s was as exciting as it was diverse. But what does it say about the era—and why does it still matter? 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s is back for 30 more episodes to try to answer those questions. Join Ringer music writer and ’90s survivor Rob Harvilla as he treks through the soundtrack of his youth, one song (and embarrassing anecdote) at a time. Follow and listen for free on Spotify. In Episode 81 of 60 Songs That Explain the ’90s—yep, you read that right—we’re exploring Pearl Jam’s “Yellow Ledbetter” with help from our old friend Steven Hyden.
The Ringer
The Best TV Shows of 2022
Another year, another flood of noteworthy shows to try to sum up in one finite list. (Plus some honorable mentions—what can we say, there’s a lot to celebrate!) 2022 saw strong debuts and long-anticipated endings, IP exercises with surprising soul, and intimate stories with emotional scale. Across streaming services and the conglomerates that back them, the best television still felt personal: Native American teens grappling with grief; a crooked lawyer whose sins finally catch up to him; one man’s quest to anticipate life by rehearsing it. These are The Ringer’s best TV shows of 2022.
The Ringer
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap
Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson recap Episode 6 of The White Lotus, including the cowboy reveal, the violent arcs reaching their ends, and what they think will reveal itself in the final episode. Hosts: Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson. Producer: Bobby Wagner.
Great American Family’s Neal Bledsoe Leaves Network After Candace Cameron Bure Controversy
The fallout from Candace Cameron Bure’s comments about portraying “traditional marriage” on Great America Family continues. Neal Bledsoe has announced he is stepping away from the network in a lengthy statement emphasizing his support for the LGBTQIA+ community. “My life wouldn’t be where it is today without the love, support, and guidance of the LGBTQIA+ […]
The Ringer
The Top Five Movies of 2022
It’s here—time for year-end lists! Adam Nayman and Chris Ryan join Sean and Amanda to discuss Sight and Sound’s Greatest Films of All Time poll before diving into 2022 and sharing their top five movies of the year. Hosts: Sean Fennessey and Amanda Dobbins. Guests: Chris Ryan...
The Ringer
‘Man on Fire’ With Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan
The Rewatchables is between you and god. It’s Bill Simmons and Chris Ryan’s job to arrange the meeting. They revisit Tony Scott’s 2004 action thriller Man on Fire, starring Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, and Christopher Walken.
The Ringer
The Best Movies of 2022
Last week, an international, decennial poll of over 1,000 writers coordinated by the British film magazine Sight and Sound led to the coronation of a new greatest movie of all time: Belgian director Chantal Akerman’s complex, minimalist domestic epic Jeanne Dielman, 23 Commerce Quay, 1080 Brussels, a movie not only light-years removed from contemporary multiplex aesthetics but formally and thematically opposite from past winners like Citizen Kane and Vertigo. The upshot of this pick—beyond the predictable frenzy on Film Twitter—is that large numbers of people will seek out and watch Akerman’s superlative, near-real-time exercise in structuralist storytelling. This sets the stage for countless moments of living-room awkwardness. (I keep thinking of Carmela’s movie group on The Sopranos starting at the top of the all-time list with Citizen Kane and desultory concluding, “Well, there was the cinematography” when it ended.) There has also been some scathing backlash, including a Facebook post by Paul Schrader in which the director accused Sight and Sound of a “politically correct rejiggering” of the poll, adding that “Jeanne Dielman will from this time forward be remembered not only as an important film in cinema history but also as a landmark of distorted woke reappraisal.”
The Ringer
The Best of 2022 Draft
The BackOutsideBoyz are here once again! Charles Holmes, Justin Sayles, and Logan Murdock sit down to partake in the Ringer Music Show Best of 2022 Draft. Featuring Album of the Year, Rapper of the Year, Song of the Year, and more!. Host: Charles Holmes. Guest: Justin Sayles and Logan Murdock.
The Ringer
Smoke or Fire? The Most Troubled Hollywood Companies
2022 has been a rough year for Hollywood—theater chains have struggled, mass layoffs are taking place, and stocks have plummeted. Matt is joined by Bloomberg’s Lucas Shaw to discuss the companies that have struggled the most this year and determine which still should have room for optimism and which are permanently headed in the wrong direction.
The Ringer
Chapter 6: The Fallout
An explosive letter sent to Clubhouse Media Group’s board of directors leads to an internal investigation. Leadership clashes as the company moves toward more explicit content. As the series concludes, influencers and staff reflect on their time in the company’s content houses. Host: Alyssa Bereznak. Producers: Kaya McMullen,...
The Old Broke Rancher Remembers Aunt Claire's Fruitcake With Horror
The Old Broke Rancher Remembers Aunt Claire's Fruitcake With Horror holiday Nostalgic ...
The Ringer
Rob McElhenney on Merging Soccer, Celebrity, and a TV Empire
Matt is joined by actor, producer, writer, and co-owner of Wrexham AFC Rob McElhenney to talk about the back story and business model of his documentary series Welcome to Wrexham. Rob talks about how he pitched the show to the head of FX, how he bought the team with Ryan Reynolds, and the unique relationship between the business of the show and the business of the team.
The Ringer
The Penultimate Episode of ‘The White Lotus’ S2 and the Premiere of ‘Slow Horses’ Season 2
Chris and Andy talk about the news that the combined streaming service for HBO Max and Discovery+ might just be called “Max” (1:00). Then they talk about the penultimate episode of The White Lotus Season 2 and how it’s fine that we’re not any closer to knowing who will be murdered (12:46), before talking about the premiere of the second season of Slow Horses (42:06).
Comments / 0