Browns Announce Starting Quarterback Decision After Ugly Win
The Cleveland Browns won on Sunday, but quarterback Deshaun Watson had very little to do with the result. In his first NFL action in two years, Watson completed just 12-of-22 passes for 131 yards and an interception. He looked quite rusty as the Browns beat the lowly Houston Texans 27-14 on the strength of three defensive and special teams touchdowns.
NFL World Believes Baker Mayfield Wants To Play For 1 Team
Baker Mayfield was officially released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. According to a report, the former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick requested his release from the Panthers. He will now hit waivers. Many in the NFL world believe that Mayfield has one team in mind: San Francisco.
Yardbarker
Raiders Are Proving Everyone Right With Pivotal Waiver Wire Pickup
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll, as all three phases of their gameplan are clicking at the moment. Make no mistake, though, the defense is holding up their end of the deal, and they deserve their flowers. One player in particular, however, is proving what so many fans and analysts were right about this past offseason. Of course, we’re referring to bringing in an interior pass-rushing lineman.
Bills Wide Receiver Was Released On Tuesday
The Buffalo Bills decided to let go of one of their wideouts on Tuesday. Per the team, Marquez Stevenson has been waived after having to make a decision on whether or not to activate him upon opening his 21-day practice window last month. The Bills could've ended Stevenson's season by...
49ers get surprising news on Jimmy Garoppolo’s foot injury
Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot during the San Francisco 49ers’ win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said after the game that the injury will force the quarterback to miss the remainder of the season. That may not be the case, after all.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NFL Analysis Network
Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star
The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
NFL Analysis Network
Browns Get Crushing Injury News After Big Week 13 Win
The Cleveland Browns kept their playoff hopes alive in Week 13, picking up a victory over the lowly Houston Texans. It was far from a perfect game, as Deshaun Watson looked rusty running the offense in his debut after being suspended for the first 11 games of the season. However, the defense was on point as they were the most recent unit to crush the Texans.
Could 49ers talk Drew Brees out of retirement or give Colin Kaepernick a call?
Eliot Shorr-Parks of the Audacy Original Podcast “The Best Football Show” talked about a few options that the 49ers have at quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, including Drew Brees and Colin Kaepernick.
Video: Dave Tollefson: ‘Giants need to keep the pressure on Jalen Hurts’
Dave Tollefson, a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Giants, emphasizes Big Blue’s need to get pressure on Jalen Hurts, despite the mobility of the Eagles’ signal-caller. Check out the full breakdown on YouTube: [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCzBUXTbxGo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Yardbarker
Knee-Jerk Reactions To Raiders’ Week 13 Win Over The Chargers
Three wins in a row? Not long ago, this Las Vegas Raiders team looked dead in the water. After a huge win over a divisional rival, the once empty souls of Raider Nation have been replenished with the most dangerous feeling there is: hope. It’s time for this week’s knee-jerk reactions.
Davante Adams sets mark only Jerry Rice, legends have ever reached in win over Chargers
The Las Vegas Raiders are on a roll and wide receiver Davante Adams is leading the way. The Raiders defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 for their 3rd straight victory, and Adams was a dominant part of the game plan with 8 catches for 177 yards and 2 touchdowns. Adams...
The Ringer
Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: Here Come the Bengals
Injuries are the worst part of football, and they’re impacting multiple teams in The Ringer’s latest NFL power rankings. The San Francisco 49ers, despite a convincing win over the high-flying Miami Dolphins on Sunday, drop to no. 9 after starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a season-ending foot injury. The Baltimore Ravens aren’t tumbling yet, but their grip on the AFC North and their spot in our top 10 is in jeopardy as Lamar Jackson is expected to miss some time with a knee injury. Two of the best teams in the NFL suffering quarterback injuries late in the season will have a significant impact on the playoff seeding and ultimately who wins the Super Bowl.
NBC Sports
Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB
Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
Ballers & Busters for Raiders Week 13 vs Chargers
Easily the Raiders most impressive win of the season. And not just despite their two turnovers in the first quarter, but in part because of how they responded to them. They kept believing in themselves and fought their way back into it to tie it up in the second quarter. Then got a takeaway of their own along with two big scores and stole the momentum to pull out the 27-20 victory.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
Bills star LB Von Miller out for season with ACL injury
Bills pass-rusher Von Miller underwent surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Bills Make Three Moves Release WR Marquez Stevenson
According to Chris Brown, the team is also adding defensive tackles C.J. Brewer and Cortez Broughton to their practice squad. Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
Yardbarker
The Raiders Made Chargers WR Keenan Allen Eat His Words
In a bit of lighthearted NFL news, it’s been a rough 24 hours for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. After the Las Vegas Raiders served him a nice serving of humble pie on Sunday, social media has been ablaze, literally, thanks to his “barbecue chicken” remarks prior to the game. To say Raiders players took offense is putting it lightly.
