Read full article on original website
Related
laptopmag.com
How to free up Google One storage using Gmail and Google Drive
Since Gmail launched 18 years ago, many of us have collected a seemingly endless amount of emails from family, friends, and business associates. Many of those thousands of emails brought along baby photos, wedding photos, resumes, articles, scripts, PDFs, JPGs, and funny gifs. Let's not even mention all the spam we get. How many times have you been told your unknown Nigerian Prince uncle died and left you a trillion dollars?
laptopmag.com
Apple's 10th gen iPad returns to lowest price ever — just in time for the holidays
Apple's latest iPad returns to its lowest price ever this holiday shopping season. If you want to gift someone special or yourself with a shiny new tablet, here's a deal for you. Amazon currently offers the new 10th generation Apple iPad for $399 (opens in new tab). Normally $449, this...
laptopmag.com
How to delete Gmail emails
"How to delete Gmail emails" is a popular phrase that's blowing up on Google Search at the moment. Many Gmail users likely feel like they're drowning in a sea of junk mail, but have no idea how to rid themselves of their overfilled inbox. If you feel the same way,...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15 Ultra titanium finish spotted — here's how Apple's next big flagship frame could look
Apple's rumored iPhone 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a rugged titanium finish, and a new leak is teasing further signs that the next big flagship iPhone will be the Cupertino tech giant's most durable smartphone yet. Spotted by known tipster ShrimpApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter, an image...
laptopmag.com
Apple AR/VR headset release date reportedly pushed back — why it's delayed
The release date for the long-rumored Apple AR/VR headset was reportedly scheduled for Q2 of 2023, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. However, per the latest scuttlebutt from the supply chain, the head-mounted display may be delayed to the second half of 2023. What's the hold up? Kuo said that...
laptopmag.com
How to download YouTube videos on your laptop
Though many of YouTube's videos are nothing more than cute viral clips you could live without, there are plenty you'd want to watch offline, especially if you're somewhere with a weak or non-existent Internet connection. Whether you want to save a music video so you can listen to the song...
laptopmag.com
The AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for an all-time low price of $199
The new AirPods Pro 2 are back on sale for all-time low price of $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon today. Usually, Apple's pro grade wireless earbuds cost $249, so you're saving $50. This is Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro earbuds' lowest price ever. It's also one of the...
laptopmag.com
iPhone 15’s ‘State-of-the-art’ camera is set to be a game changer for low light photography
The iPhone 15 is set to come armed with Sony’s latest state-of-the-art image sensor, which will make for a huge upgrade in low-light photography performance. Low light photography has always been a struggle for smartphones with smaller sensors and lens apertures being a pain point that needed a workaround of holding the phone steady for a few seconds. This may help dramatically reduce the time you need to wait and increase the amount of detail captured in low light.
laptopmag.com
How to combine PDFs — merge your files into one document
"How to combine PDFs" is a phrase many users are typing into Google Search at the moment. After all, they may have several PDFs files floating around, but have no earthly idea how to merge them into one document. If you're in the same boat, you've come to the right...
laptopmag.com
Apple's 2022 iPad Air returns to all-time low Black Friday price — save $100
The latest Apple iPad Air 5 is back on sale for an all-time low price of $499 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. If you want to start ticking items off your holiday wish list, now is the time. At $100 off, the 2022 iPad Air returns to its Black...
laptopmag.com
How to insert a check mark in Excel
Knowing how to insert a check mark in Excel is a valuable skill to have, especially if you want to add a more professional, organized, and clean-cut look to your spreadsheets. Accessing check marks in Excel isn't intuitive as it should be, but we're here to help. Fortunately, there are...
laptopmag.com
Wow! The M1 MacBook Pro with 1TB of storage is $500 off right now
Apple's M1 MacBook Pro is one of the best laptops around — despite being dethroned by the M2 MacBook Pro. And now, this Editor's Choice power-user notebook is heavily discounted for the holidays. Amazon currently offers Apple's 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,599 (opens in new tab). Usually, it costs...
Comments / 0