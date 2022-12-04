The iPhone 15 is set to come armed with Sony’s latest state-of-the-art image sensor, which will make for a huge upgrade in low-light photography performance. Low light photography has always been a struggle for smartphones with smaller sensors and lens apertures being a pain point that needed a workaround of holding the phone steady for a few seconds. This may help dramatically reduce the time you need to wait and increase the amount of detail captured in low light.

1 DAY AGO