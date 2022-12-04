ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

World Cup: Neymar set to return as Brazil faces South Korea

By TALES AZZONI
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3byAz1_0jWyYOvc00
1 of 8

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar appeared to have fully recovered from his ankle injury and was expected to return to Brazil’s starting lineup against South Korea in the round of 16 at the World Cup on Monday.

A smiling Neymar trained with teammates Sunday in a practice session that was partially open to media. He appeared to no longer be bothered by the injury that kept him out of Brazil’s previous two matches.

Coach Tite had said earlier in the day that Neymar would play if all went well in the team’s final training session before the match against South Korea.

The Brazil forward missed two group matches after injuring his right ankle in the team’s opening win over Serbia. He was back training for the first time on Saturday.

Tite said he planned to use Neymar from the opening whistle instead of as a substitute if he’s healthy enough to play.

“I prefer to use my best player from the start,” Tite said. “It’s the coach who has to make that decision and take on that responsibility.”

Tite said left back Alex Sandro is out because of a hip injury, but right back Danilo will be available after recovering from a right ankle injury.

Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match.

“Obviously we won’t say that it’s better to face Brazil when Neymar is playing, but I always prefer when the best players are there,” South Korea coach Paulo Bento said.

South Korea advanced after a surprise win over Portugal in the team’s last group game, making it to the last 16 for the first time in 12 years.

Tests after the Serbia match showed ligament damage in Neymar’s ankle and it wasn’t clear if he would be able to play again in Qatar. His ankle looked bad, with a lot of swelling, and doctors wouldn’t say if he would recover during the tournament.

But after undergoing intensive physiotherapy treatment, Neymar improved and was back training on Saturday. In footage released by the Brazilian soccer federation, he appeared to be in good condition, doing drills with the ball and taking shots on goal without signs of his injury.

Midfielder Fred replaced Neymar against Switzerland. With Brazil already through to the knockout phase, Tite rotated the entire squad against Cameroon.

This will be the first time Brazil and South Korea meet in an official match, with the Brazilians winning six of their seven friendlies, including 5-1 in June. South Korea’s only win came in 1999.

“We can’t think it’s going to be an easy game like it was in that friendly,” Brazil captain Thiago Silva said. “Now it’s the World Cup and they’ve advanced in a very tough group. We have a lot of respect for them.”

South Korea advanced in Qatar thanks to a dramatic stoppage-time goal by Hwang Hee-chan in a 2-1 victory over Portugal. The team had drawn with Uruguay in its opener and then lost to Ghana.

Hwang was expected to be in the starting lineup again against Brazil after missing the team’s first two games because of a hamstring injury.

Bento complained of the short three-day rest period between games from the group stage to the round of 16, saying it hurt South Korea more than Brazil, which rested its regular starters in its final group match.

“It’s not fair,” Bento said. “I think that it has to do with the new FIFA reality, which is to create worse conditions for the less-favored teams and probably better conditions for the more-favored ones.”

South Korea is trying to advance past the round of 16 for the first time since its historic run as a co-host in 2002, when it made it to the semifinals and ended up fourth. The South Koreans were eliminated in the group stage both in 2014 and 2018.

Brazil is trying to win its first World Cup title since the 2002 tournament in Japan and South Korea. The Selecao has made it to the quarterfinals in every tournament since then, with its best run being the semifinal appearance at home in 2014.

The winner of the match will face either Japan or 2018 runner-up Croatia in the quarterfinals.

___

Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

FIFA charges Argentina for disorder at World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — FIFA opened a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina...
The Associated Press

More South Korean adoptees demand probes into their cases

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Nearly 400 South Koreans adopted as children by families in the West have requested South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission investigate their adoptions through Friday’s application deadline, as Seoul faces growing pressure to reckon with a child export frenzy driven by dictatorships that ruled the country until the 1980s.
The Associated Press

World Cup exit leaves Southgate considering England position

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. “Whenever I’ve finished these tournaments I’ve needed time to make the correct decision because emotionally you go through so many different feelings and the energy that it takes through these tournaments is enormous,” Southgate said after the match at Al Bayt Stadium. “I want to make the right decision, whatever that is for the team, for England, the FA. I think it is right to take time to do that.” Southgate’s bosses at the English Football Association are certainly delighted with the progress the national team has made since he was hired in 2016.
The Associated Press

Vlhová leads Holdener after 1st run of World Cup slalom

SESTRIERE, Italy (AP) — Olympic champion Petra Vlhová led after the opening run of a World Cup slalom on Sunday as she searched for her first win of the season. The Slovakian skier posted a time of 58.51 seconds in Sestriere to take an advantage of 0.24 over Switzerland’s Wendy Holdener, who ended her lengthy wait for a slalom victory last month in Killington, Vermont.
VERMONT STATE
The Independent

England exit World Cup LIVE: Referee criticised after ‘nightmare’ as Harry Kane accepts penalty blame

England are heading home with their World Cup 2022 dream all over, following Saturday night’s 2-1 defeat to France. Harry Kane scored one penalty to equalise after Aurelien Tchouameni’s opener, but after Olivier Giroud put Les Bleus back in front, Kane spurned his second chance from the spot to send the Three Lions crashing out at the quarter-final stage.The England captain was distraught after the game and accepted responsibility for the miss, but his manager Gareth Southgate backed his striker for big performances along the way. The head coach did, however, stop short of clarifying his own future with the team, saying time was needed before any decisions.Meanwhile, the referee’s performance was criticised and fans of the England team appeared to alter his Wikipedia page in response to his performance.Follow the reaction to England’s World Cup exit and all the latest news on Qatar 2022 below:
The Associated Press

Biden aims to narrow trust gap with US-Africa leaders summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to play host to dozens of African leaders in Washington this week as the White House looks to narrow a gaping trust gap with Africa — one that has grown wider over years of frustration about America’s commitment to the continent. In the lead-up to the three-day U.S-Africa Leaders Summit that begins Tuesday, Biden administration officials played down their increasing concern about the clout of China and Russia in Africa, which is home to more than 1.3 billion people. Instead, administration officials tried to put the focus on their efforts to improve...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Associated Press

Top Asian News 9:24 a.m. GMT

Facing COVID surge, China expanding hospitals, ICUs. BEIJING (AP) — Facing a surge in COVID-19 cases, China is setting up more intensive care facilities and trying to strengthen hospitals as Beijing rolls back anti-virus controls that confined millions of people to their homes, crushed economic growth and set off protests. President Xi Jinping’s government is officially committed to stopping virus transmission, the last major country to try. But the latest moves suggest the ruling Communist Party will tolerate more cases without quarantines or shutting down travel or businesses as it winds down its “zero-COVID” strategy. A Cabinet meeting called Thursday for “full mobilization” of hospitals including adding staff to ensure their “combat effectiveness” and increasing drug supplies, according to state media.
The Associated Press

Serbia mulls sending troops to Kosovo as tensions escalate

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s prime minister said Friday the country’s leadership was close to demanding the deployment of their security troops to Kosovo, claiming lives of minority Serbs there were being threatened. The return of Belgrade’s troops to the former Serbian province could dramatically increase tensions in the Balkans.
The Associated Press

China struggles with COVID infections after controls ease

BEIJING (AP) — A rash of COVID-19 cases in schools and businesses were reported Friday in areas across China after the ruling Communist Party loosened anti-virus rules as it tries to reverse a deepening economic slump. While official data showed a fall in new cases, they no longer cover large parts of the population after the government on Wednesday ended mandatory testing for many people. That was part of dramatic changes aimed at gradually emerging from “zero COVID” restrictions that have confined millions of people to their homes and sparked protests and demands for President Xi Jinping to resign. “There’s very few people coming in because there’s so many cases,” said Gang Xueping, a waitress in a Beijing restaurant. “The country’s just opened up. The first one or two months is definitely going to be serious. Nobody’s used to this yet.” In other cities, social media users said coworkers or classmates were ill and some businesses had closed due to a lack of staff. It wasn’t clear from those accounts, many of which couldn’t be independently confirmed, how far above the official figure the total case numbers might be.
The Associated Press

Griner's home, but WNBA players still competing overseas

Brittney Griner is back in the United States after an arduous 10-month saga in Russia. Yet nearly half of her WNBA peers opted to compete abroad this winter to supplement their incomes. None are playing in Russia, for obvious reasons — Griner’s ordeal and the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine — but 67 of the league’s 144 players are in Australia, Turkey, Italy and about a half-dozen other countries. “Our players are going to do what’s best for them in consultation with their families and their agents,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said. “And we’re certainly here to help them...
The Associated Press

Australia sweeps West Indies test series with 419-run win

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Australia completed a series sweep with a lopsided 419-run victory Sunday in the day-night test at the Adelaide Oval, with pace bowlers Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser snaring three wickets apiece as the West Indies were bundled out for 77 chasing an unlikely 497 to win.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
589K+
Post
629M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy