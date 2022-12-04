Did you read this story about alleged cover-ups by the state police?

Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

Katie Mulvaney had the story his past November of “an embattled former Rhode Island State Police trooper calling for a federal investigation into an alleged pattern of cover-ups and misdealings in the highest ranks of the revered police agency, including accusations implicating a former lieutenant colonel in the death of a man in East Greenwich in 2012.

“Former Trooper James Donnelly-Taylor, who was fired in 2019, years after being captured on video striking a man in custody, has written lawmakers asking for an outside probe of the Rhode Island State Police handling of allegations that former Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin could be linked to the death.

“According to the letter sent by Donnelly-Taylor to House and Senate Oversight, the Rhode Island State Police launched an internal investigation earlier this year into Donnelly-Taylor's allegations that it was Philbin who assaulted 58-year-old David Heffron outside The Oaks Tavern in East Greenwich in March 2012, causing the South Kingstown man to fall back, strike his head and later die.”

