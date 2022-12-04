ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Did you read this story about alleged cover-ups by the state police?

By Will Richmond, Newport Daily News
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WS0OR_0jWyYIdG00

Good morning, I’m Will Richmond and this is the Daily Briefing.

I’m taking some time off this week and thought this would be a great time to look back at some of our most popular subscriber-only news stories from the past year. As always, we’re able to do this work because of your support. Find the latest offer to The Providence Journal here and get full access from news to sports to dining.

You’ll also find our latest stories below.

Katie Mulvaney had the story his past November of “an embattled former Rhode Island State Police trooper calling for a federal investigation into an alleged pattern of cover-ups and misdealings in the highest ranks of the revered police agency, including accusations implicating a former lieutenant colonel in the death of a man in East Greenwich in 2012.

“Former Trooper James Donnelly-Taylor, who was fired in 2019, years after being captured on video striking a man in custody, has written lawmakers asking for an outside probe of the Rhode Island State Police handling of allegations that former Lt. Col. Joseph Philbin could be linked to the death.

“According to the letter sent by Donnelly-Taylor to House and Senate Oversight, the Rhode Island State Police launched an internal investigation earlier this year into Donnelly-Taylor's allegations that it was Philbin who assaulted 58-year-old David Heffron outside The Oaks Tavern in East Greenwich in March 2012, causing the South Kingstown man to fall back, strike his head and later die.”

Katie has since followed up her original reporting with a story about Heffron’s family and their feelings about the state police investigative. You can find that story here.

Comments / 5

Willie Colon
3d ago

that is nothing new they're always covering something up anyone with importance they think they are untouchable but sooner or later your dirt will come back to haunt you

Reply
7
Gary Mcgovern
3d ago

RI state police never there when you need them. but thay love to bust up landscapers on 95

Reply
4
Related
ABC6.com

One Rhode Islander killed, another injured in overnight crash in CT

STONINGTON, R.I. (WLNE) — One Rhode Islander was killed and another was seriously injured after a single-vehicle crash on I-95 in Connecticut. State Troopers identified the victim as 21-year-old Samantha Stone, of Ashaway, Rhode Island. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Connecticut State Police said the crash happened...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fallriverreporter.com

21 arrested in Massachusetts large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation after 32 search warrants executed

Officials have confirmed that 21 individuals were arrested in Massachusetts communities in connection with a large-scale drug trafficking and firearms operation. The arrests were made at multiple locations early Tuesday morning as a result of a multi-agency investigation that took place over several years. As a result of the 32...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man associated with Mexican drug cartel admits to trafficking fentanyl across the state

BOSTON – A Massachusetts man associated with the CJNG (Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion) drug cartel has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges involving fentanyl. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 45-year-old Josue Rivera Rodriguez, a/k/a “Bori,” of Holyoke, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl, two counts of distribution of 40 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin scheduled sentencing for Feb. 6, 2023. Rodriguez was arrested and charged in April 2021.
HOLYOKE, MA
MassLive.com

Pilot, passenger in deadly Cape Cod plane crash identified as Falmouth couple

The victims in a Cape Cod plane crash which killed one and seriously injured another have been identified as a Falmouth couple who were returning from a day trip to Westfield. Carl Willis, 83, the pilot of the single-engine plane, and his wife, Candace Oldham, 70, were both hospitalized following the crash at Falmouth Airpark on Saturday, Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio confirmed. Willis was brought to Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, while Oldham was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.
FALMOUTH, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy