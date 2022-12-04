Christmas at Hallmark Farms returns for 2nd year

WARRIOR, Ala. – The City of Warrior hosted Christmas at Hallmark Farms this week for the second year. Guests were welcome to walk the iconic 565-acre property, take pictures with Santa and enjoy refreshments.

At the center of the property is the historic Hallmark Mansion, developed by Ted and Mary Hallmark. This year, every room in the mansion was lit so that visitors could see into the house through the windows. No one was allowed to enter since the mansion does not have a sprinkler system.

Guests also walked down to the pond to see the lighting of the farm’s famous floating Christmas tree.

The Warrior Police Department (WPD) assisted in the preparation of the event. The WPD’s Elizabeth Taylor coordinates many of the city’s large events. She said the event was not quite as big this year, due to the original date being rained out. She said around 1,250 people attended.

“People are so infatuated and enamored with this property, and our hope is to be able to share it with people more,” said Taylor. “Next year, I want to decorate the inside of the house, make it beautiful and Christmassy, and do a Hallmark Christmas home tour.”

The City of Warrior and WPD have been working to return the property to its former glory. The tree and barn used to be lit up every year. After Ted and Mary Hallmark passed away in 2013 and 2014 respectively, the property sat idle until the Hallmark Farms Cooperative bought it in 2018. Last year was the first in several years that the tree was lit. This year the barn and cross were lit as well.

“I remember as a child coming up and down the interstate this time of year and seeing all of this, and being so amazed,” said Taylor.

The farm is one of Warrior’s greatest attractions and will soon generate more revenue. Mayor Johnny Ragland said, “We’ve got a steakhouse that’s committed, going on the other side of the interstate. We’re working on a big project, if it comes through, a $250 million project.”

Hallmark Farms Cooperative is honoring the Hallmark family by preserving the house and providing economic growth for the surrounding community through redevelopment of most of the site for retail, restaurant, light industrial and office space. The Cooperative’s master plan for development can be found at www.hallmarkfarm.org .

