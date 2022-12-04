Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: Well, I had to bring our panelists back up. So we can have some final closing remarks, too. So Dr. Grimes, any final closing remarks, comments?. Carolyn Grimes, DVM, DACVP (Clinical Pathology): Yeah, I want to say I love how well it the cases that came up today demonstrate this concept of the right test being chosen at the right time for the right patient, that concept of diagnostic stewardship. And anyone who's talked to me knows that I really believe that being a GP veterinarian is one of the hardest jobs in the world. What other doctor is expected to in the course of a single day, manage an unregulated diabetic, diagnose glaucoma, do a wellness visit on a one year old puppy, then, you know, do a splenectomy and oh, by the way, a hit by car just came in, not to mention the the emotional roles and business roles that they're expected to play. Our medical leadership team, we are passionate about diagnostic medicine, laboratory medicine, we study it, we know it, we care about it. And we are experts in it. And we want to help veterinarians by partnering with them to be...provide the best care they possibly can. I just hope that clinicians understand that we want to partner with you. To help you choose the right test to help you interpret the right test. Nobody expects you to remember everything that you learned in vet school, we have specialists to support that. And we want to provide that for you. And there's just so much more information you can get out of your diagnostic lab by picking up the phone calling talking to a specialist and letting us letting us help help you and the other thing that I want to mention is that A lot of veterinarians aren't aware that human laboratory medicine that the quality standards are federally regulated. What those standards are, and how they're met is, is regulated by accrediting bodies, such as the College of American Pathologists. in veterinary medicine, quality standards are not mandatory, they're not regulated. It's up to each diagnostic laboratory to decide what quality standards are going to uphold. The ASPCP, the American Society for Veterinary Clinical Pathologists, is starting to develop the standards on these guidelines for quality standards in laboratory medicine. But these set of standards is, in its essence, its beginnings. So they're not nearly as comprehensive as as they are for human medicine. Where the ASPCP has determined guidelines for quality standards, we follow those and where those standards don't yet exist in quality medicine. We model our quality management system after the College of American Pathologists, which is the the human, the human gold standard.

2 DAYS AGO