DVM 360
Ear flushing tips and tricks for the general practitioner
Your go-to guide for performing successful ear flushes at the clinic. This content is sponsored by Nextmune. At the 2022 Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Ashley S. Bourgeois, DVM, DACVD—also known as “The Derm Vet”—shared expert advice for general practitioners on successfully flushing ears in the hospital setting.1 Some of the goals of ear flushing include relieving discomfort, removing debris, and eliminating infection. Additionally, “Flushing is not just therapeutic, but it also serves as a diagnostic,” said Bourgeois.
DVM 360
An inside look at veterinary hospice care
Dr Kathleen Cooney describes the end-of-life care process for those who may be interested in this field. This content is sponsored by Zomedica. At the Fetch dvm360® conference in San Diego, California, Kathleen Cooney, DVM, MS, CHPV, CCFP, founder and director of education at Companion Animal Euthanasia Training Academy and chief medical officer of Caring Pathways Inc from Loveland, Colorado, described the animal hospice care fundamentals for veterinarian or technician attendees interested in pursuing this career path.1.
DVM 360
Veterinary scholarships offered to New Jersey residents
Scholarships open to current or former New Jersey residents pursuing a career in veterinary medicine. The American Veterinary Medical Foundation, in partnership with the Harold Wetterberg Foundation, is once again awarding scholarships to current or former New Jersey residents pursuing a career in veterinary medicine. Applicants must be second- or...
DVM 360
The future is now with genetic testing
Dr Matthew McGlasson describes Basepaws' genetic testing kits and the role they play in offering today’s pet parents the individualized care they seek for their beloved animals. This content is sponsored by Basepaws. At the Fetch dvm360® Conference in San Diego, California, Matthew McGlasson, DVM, CVPM, chief medical officer...
DVM 360
An approach to cutaneous mast cell tumors
Mast cell tumors occur due to an uncontrolled proliferation of malignant mast cells in various organs. Mainly seen in middle aged to older dogs, the approach to this cancer can often be challenging and confusing. Most patients present with a single cutaneous mass; however, this tumor can often have a variable appearance such as ulceration, inflammation, bruising in the form of petechiae and ecchymosis or edema, each of which can be minor or extensive. Some patients may have multiple masses all of which can have varied appearances also.
DVM 360
Closing words from the Zoetis Reference Labs team
Adam Christman, DVM, MBA: Well, I had to bring our panelists back up. So we can have some final closing remarks, too. So Dr. Grimes, any final closing remarks, comments?. Carolyn Grimes, DVM, DACVP (Clinical Pathology): Yeah, I want to say I love how well it the cases that came up today demonstrate this concept of the right test being chosen at the right time for the right patient, that concept of diagnostic stewardship. And anyone who's talked to me knows that I really believe that being a GP veterinarian is one of the hardest jobs in the world. What other doctor is expected to in the course of a single day, manage an unregulated diabetic, diagnose glaucoma, do a wellness visit on a one year old puppy, then, you know, do a splenectomy and oh, by the way, a hit by car just came in, not to mention the the emotional roles and business roles that they're expected to play. Our medical leadership team, we are passionate about diagnostic medicine, laboratory medicine, we study it, we know it, we care about it. And we are experts in it. And we want to help veterinarians by partnering with them to be...provide the best care they possibly can. I just hope that clinicians understand that we want to partner with you. To help you choose the right test to help you interpret the right test. Nobody expects you to remember everything that you learned in vet school, we have specialists to support that. And we want to provide that for you. And there's just so much more information you can get out of your diagnostic lab by picking up the phone calling talking to a specialist and letting us letting us help help you and the other thing that I want to mention is that A lot of veterinarians aren't aware that human laboratory medicine that the quality standards are federally regulated. What those standards are, and how they're met is, is regulated by accrediting bodies, such as the College of American Pathologists. in veterinary medicine, quality standards are not mandatory, they're not regulated. It's up to each diagnostic laboratory to decide what quality standards are going to uphold. The ASPCP, the American Society for Veterinary Clinical Pathologists, is starting to develop the standards on these guidelines for quality standards in laboratory medicine. But these set of standards is, in its essence, its beginnings. So they're not nearly as comprehensive as as they are for human medicine. Where the ASPCP has determined guidelines for quality standards, we follow those and where those standards don't yet exist in quality medicine. We model our quality management system after the College of American Pathologists, which is the the human, the human gold standard.
DVM 360
Tips for managing feline urolithiasis from a feline practitioner
Uroliths are one potential cause of lower urinary tract signs in cats. Management varies by type but can be guided by clinical suspicion based on appropriate history, signalment, and diagnostics. Feline lower urinary tract disease is a frustrating condition for cats, owners, and veterinarians. While feline idiopathic cystitis is the...
