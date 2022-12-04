Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NJ Teacher Shared Inappropriate Pics & Now Upset Invite To Art Show Was Based On Her Looks & Not Her ArtBridget MulroyMiami Beach, FL
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
A Girlfriends Guide to Fort LauderdaleChampagne LivingFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged
MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
Click10.com
Police: Fleeing mail theft suspects flip car over SW Miami-Dade train tracks, land in driveway
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of mail theft suspects fleeing from police flipped their car over a set of railroad tracks near the Miami Executive Airport on Wednesday morning, according to police. Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said preliminary information shows the suspects...
Click10.com
Detectives arrest 20-year-old suspect over shooting injuring police officer in Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old suspect was facing charges on Tuesday after detectives accused him of shooting at a 34-year-old Miami-Dade detective. Detective Ricaurte Lugo was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital after Gabriel Gongora fired at him on Monday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Click10.com
Detectives investigate shooting in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning outside of the Convenient Discount Food & Deli store in Fort Lauderdale. Crime scene tape stretched at the entrance to the store at 800 NW 10 Terrace, around the corner from the First Interdenominational Haitian Church. Marked...
southarkansassun.com
Florida Man Responsible for the Rape-Murder in the 1980s of Nurse, Finally Apprehended
For about forty years the rape-murder of Evelyn Fisher-Bamforth; a licensed psychiatric nurse, married; whose killing was never solved. Their prime suspect was a Florida man who was her neighbor during the investigation but no proof to charge the suspect; reported MSN. However, because of advancements in DNA analysis, officials...
WSVN-TV
MDPD officer shot, hospitalized; nearby American Senior High on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer had to be airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the injured officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
Click10.com
WATCH LIVE: Trial begins for Fort Lauderdale cop who shoved BLM protestor
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale police officer charged with battery will return to court on Wednesday after he was caught on camera shoving a Black Lives Matter protester in 2020. The video shows Officer Steven Pohorence back in 2020, shoving a woman during the time when what...
Lauderhill shooting leaves young man in critical condition
LAUDERHILL – A young victim of gun violence is in critical condition after a shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said around 5:30 pm Tuesday officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. "Officers arrived on scene, and found a male, looks to be a juvenile male, suffering from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds," said Maj. Michael Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. "The preliminary investigation indicates there were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation. At some point, one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down and the other three males scatter," said Santiago. Police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing all black with twisties in his hair. The other suspect was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. Police said there could be an additional suspect in this case. If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
NBC Miami
Broward Sheriff's Office Employee Arrested on Fraud, Grand Theft Charges
A civilian employee of the Broward Sheriff's Office is facing fraud and grand theft charges after officials said she stole thousands of dollars from people while filing their tax returns. Mickalon L. Bullard, 45, was arrested Tuesday after she defrauded people out of nearly $19,000, BSO officials said. The investigation...
BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K
MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer shot in the face; airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
Miami-Dade police officer hospitalized in shooting
A Miami-Dade police officer has been hospitalized after a shooting Monday.
Florida Man Arrested for Rape and Murder of Nurse in 1980: 'We Are One Step Closer To Justice'
Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was relaxing at her Miramar, Fla., home after work on January 22, 1980 when an intruder broke in, sexually assaulted her and killed her. For more than four decades, the murder has gone frustratingly unsolved. Authorities later suspected that a neighbor had killed Fisher-Bamforth, who lived with her husband and worked as a licensed psychiatric nurse. At the time, authorities said they had no concrete evidence to tie the suspect to the crime.
Click10.com
Video shows brawl at trampoline park in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role. Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped. What started as a game at the...
WSVN-TV
Miami-Dade Police officer airlifted to hospital after being shot in the face; American Senior High School placed on lockdown
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Police officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot in the face. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived to the scene of the injuried officer at Miami Gardens Drive and 67th Avenue, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where the officer...
Click10.com
Police suspect hit-and-run crash after body found along U.S. 27
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a body was found along U.S. 27 Tuesday morning. A driver reported seeing the body just before 7:15 a.m., police said. Miramar police officers were at the scene, located south of Pembroke Road, and had covered the body with a yellow tarp.
Click10.com
1 hurt, 1 detained in road rage shooting in Lauderdale Lakes
Lauderdale Lakes, FLA – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that ended with a man shooting at another vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows an SUV cutting off a man on a motorcycle, apparently knocking him...
WSVN-TV
Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
Shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage
MIAMI - A fight involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle and pursued it but lost them. Hammocks division officers then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description of it over the police radio. They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street. Two people were taken into custody, including the shooter who was arrested. Several others in the car ran off. Police are looking for them.
Click10.com
Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
Comments / 0