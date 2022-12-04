ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

CBS Miami

Carjacking suspect accused of shooting Miami-Dade police officer charged

MIAMI – A carjacking suspect accused of shooting a Miami-Dade police officer on Monday afternoon has been charged.Gabriel Gongora, 20, is facing one count of first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.At a brief hearing, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer found probable cause for the charges and held Gongora without bond. Police said a Robbery Intervention Detail detective was conducting surveillance on a stolen black Volkswagen Jetta that was taken in an armed carjacking in Miami Gardens.The detective watched as the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Gongora, left the Haven Lakes Estates trailer park, in the area...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Detectives investigate shooting in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Detectives were investigating a shooting on Wednesday morning outside of the Convenient Discount Food & Deli store in Fort Lauderdale. Crime scene tape stretched at the entrance to the store at 800 NW 10 Terrace, around the corner from the First Interdenominational Haitian Church. Marked...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Lauderhill shooting leaves young man in critical condition

LAUDERHILL – A young victim of gun violence is in critical condition after a shooting in Lauderhill. Lauderhill police said around 5:30 pm Tuesday officers received a call that someone had been shot in the 5300 block of NW 18 Court. "Officers arrived on scene, and found a male, looks to be a juvenile male, suffering from what appears to be multiple gunshot wounds," said Maj. Michael Santiago with the Lauderhill Police Department. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. "The preliminary investigation indicates there were four males involved in some sort of physical altercation. At some point, one of those suspect males pulled out a firearm and began shooting. The victim goes down and the other three males scatter," said Santiago. Police are looking for two suspects. One was wearing all black with twisties in his hair. The other suspect was wearing grey shorts and a grey shirt. Police said there could be an additional suspect in this case. If you know anything, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.
LAUDERHILL, FL
CBS Miami

BSO employee accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19K

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday the arrest of a veteran employee.The agency said Mickalon Bullard is accused of defrauding multiple individuals out of nearly $19,000 related to the filing of their tax returns. The investigation into Bullard began in March 2022, after receiving information from an individual who hired Bullard to do her taxes. "The individual noticed a discrepancy on her taxes that showed one refunded amount to be deposited into her account and a second sum to be deposited into an unknown account. Detectives determined that Bullard, without the individual's permission, had split the refund and...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
People

Florida Man Arrested for Rape and Murder of Nurse in 1980: 'We Are One Step Closer To Justice'

Evelyn Marie Fisher-Bamforth was relaxing at her Miramar, Fla., home after work on January 22, 1980 when an intruder broke in, sexually assaulted her and killed her. For more than four decades, the murder has gone frustratingly unsolved. Authorities later suspected that a neighbor had killed Fisher-Bamforth, who lived with her husband and worked as a licensed psychiatric nurse. At the time, authorities said they had no concrete evidence to tie the suspect to the crime.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Video shows brawl at trampoline park in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A scuffle at a South Florida trampoline park sent one child to the hospital, and some parents want one mother to be held accountable for her alleged role. Video of the incident shows kids getting punched and stomped. What started as a game at the...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police suspect hit-and-run crash after body found along U.S. 27

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Miramar police are investigating after a body was found along U.S. 27 Tuesday morning. A driver reported seeing the body just before 7:15 a.m., police said. Miramar police officers were at the scene, located south of Pembroke Road, and had covered the body with a yellow tarp.
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

1 hurt, 1 detained in road rage shooting in Lauderdale Lakes

Lauderdale Lakes, FLA – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a road rage incident that ended with a man shooting at another vehicle in Lauderdale Lakes Sunday afternoon. Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows an SUV cutting off a man on a motorcycle, apparently knocking him...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Fort Lauderdale leaves 1 dead

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shooting in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood led to one fatality. The Fort Lauderdale Police Department and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a shooting on the 1800th block of South Perimeter Road, just after 8 a.m., Monday. One man was found with gunshot wounds...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Shooting at Dadeland Mall parking garage

MIAMI -  A fight involving four to five people escalated to shots fired Monday night at a parking garage at Dadeland Mall.Miami-Dade police said one person was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital South. After the shooting several people left the area in a car. Police said they spotted the vehicle and pursued it but lost them. Hammocks division officers then noticed the vehicle after hearing the description of it over the police radio. They pursued it until the driver crashed at SW 147 Avenue and 216 Street. Two people were taken into custody, including the shooter who was arrested. Several others in the car ran off. Police are looking for them. 
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigate after man shot in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Broward County on Sunday. It happened along North State Road 7 and Northwest 26th Street in Lauderdale Lakes at approximately 3:36 p.m. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, arriving deputies quickly found a man who had...
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL

