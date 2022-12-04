Read full article on original website
Ravens reuniting with veteran QB amid Lamar Jackson injury
Lamar Jackson’s injury has the Baltimore Ravens circling back to an ex. Priority Sports’ Kenny Zuckerman revealed Monday that his client, veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, has signed to the Ravens’ practice squad. The news comes after Jackson, Baltimore’s starter at the QB position, was knocked out of...
Report: Deion Sanders Adding Recently-Fired Head Coach To Colorado Staff
Florida Atlantic head coach Willie Taggart was fired by the Owls on November 26th after finishing his tenure with a 15-18 record. According to a new report released this Monday afternoon, though, it appears Taggart won't be out of a job for very long. Per Doug Samuels of Football ...
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz
It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
Tramel's ScissorTales: Will Caleb Williams win another Heisman Trophy for Lincoln Riley?
Caleb Williams limped off the field Friday night at Allegiant Stadium with less than 30 seconds left in the Pac-12 Championship Game. Utah had handed Southern Cal a 47-24 whipping. His hamstring severely injured, Williams didn’t so much walk as he waddled. Penguin style. ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Call: Hazy prognosis for Lamar Jackson's knee before Steelers game; potential Bryan Reynolds trade targets
Monday’s “First Call” has John Harbaugh’s murky forecast for Lamar Jackson as “Steelers week” looms in Baltimore. A former Penn State standout stars in the NFC East. So does a former WPIAL great. Plus, we give you some Bryan Reynolds trade talk, and we...
Pitt DE Habakkuk Baldonado Accepts Invite to Shrine Bowl
Pitt Panthers defensive end Habakkuk Baldonado appears to be intent on pursuing a professional football career.
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster
Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
NFL
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire
Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
NFL
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
Wbaltv.com
NFL moves Ravens-Browns game to Saturday Dec. 17
The NFL announced today that the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday Dec. 17. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and will be part of a triple header of games scheduled for that Saturday. The game will be broadcasted by NFL Network and will be simulcasted on WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big week 13 Games
Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13 of the NFL. They begin by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, including a tie involving the Commanders and the Giants, as well as an entertaining game between the Mike White Jets and the Vikings. Next, the guys touch on two more games: the Lions dismantling of the Jaguars and, once again, the Packers getting the better of the Bears. Finally, DJ and Rhett discuss the Raiders' come-from-behind win against the Chargers in Las Vegas and congratulate Bucky's Granada Hills Charter team for advancing to a state championship.
NFL
2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night
Tom Brady does it again. For 55 minutes Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely maintained a pulse. Tampa Bay had just 196 yards of total offense prior to its final two scoring drives and struggled to muster much of anything offensively. The Bucs also punted twice earlier in the fourth quarter, including once from New Orleans' 40-yard line, eliciting a shower of boos from the fans before many headed for the exits. Then, with their backs against the wall, Brady and the Buccaneers woke up, covering 91 yards in 10 plays and 63 yards in 11 plays, doing all of it in less than five minutes of game time. Those five minutes were just enough for Brady to lead yet another comeback, taking what was a nightmarish, depressing night in Tampa and turning it into a joyous occasion like only Brady can. The 45-year-old has already done this once back in Week 9, leading a frantic comeback in a 16-13 win over the Rams. This time around, the Buccaneers needed 17 points to win, and Brady once again delivered.
NFL
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: D'Andre Swift is back!
Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league. They also dive into Week 13's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
NFL
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week
In a marquee Week 13 matchup and AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals stood tall. When the NFL's weekly honor roll was revealed Wednesday morning, Burrow once again stood above the rest, highlighting the Players of the Week alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
NFL
Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'
The Tennessee Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion. "I think we're at a crossroads," Vrabel said. "I told the team...
NFL
Saints DE Cameron Jordan on late-game collapse to Buccaneers: 'This (expletive) hurts'
With 5:34 remaining Monday night, the New Orleans Saints had a 99.3% win probability, according to Next Gen Stats. 99.3. Ninety-nine. Point. Three. The squiggle on the graph was so close to the win line they were nearly overlapping. Yet, up 16-3 with the season on the line, Dennis Allen's...
