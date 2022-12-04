ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ron Rivera Announces His Decision On Carson Wentz

It's not sounding like Ron Rivera is ready to turn over the keys to Carson Wentz anytime soon. Following the Commanders' 20-20 tie with New York in Week 13, Rivera was asked if the thought of inserting Wentz back into the lineup after the bye week. "Not necessarily," the Washington...
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire

Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
NFL moves Ravens-Browns game to Saturday Dec. 17

The NFL announced today that the game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns has been flexed to Saturday Dec. 17. The game will be at 4:30 p.m. live from FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, and will be part of a triple header of games scheduled for that Saturday. The game will be broadcasted by NFL Network and will be simulcasted on WBAL-TV, WBAL Radio and 98 Rock.
Move the Sticks: Breaking down big week 13 Games

Daniel Jeremiah and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and all the action from Week 13 of the NFL. They begin by breaking down the big three games from Sunday. After that, the group hits on two games, including a tie involving the Commanders and the Giants, as well as an entertaining game between the Mike White Jets and the Vikings. Next, the guys touch on two more games: the Lions dismantling of the Jaguars and, once again, the Packers getting the better of the Bears. Finally, DJ and Rhett discuss the Raiders' come-from-behind win against the Chargers in Las Vegas and congratulate Bucky's Granada Hills Charter team for advancing to a state championship.
2022 NFL season, Week 13: What We Learned from Buccaneers' win over Saints on Monday night

Tom Brady does it again. For 55 minutes Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers barely maintained a pulse. Tampa Bay had just 196 yards of total offense prior to its final two scoring drives and struggled to muster much of anything offensively. The Bucs also punted twice earlier in the fourth quarter, including once from New Orleans' 40-yard line, eliciting a shower of boos from the fans before many headed for the exits. Then, with their backs against the wall, Brady and the Buccaneers woke up, covering 91 yards in 10 plays and 63 yards in 11 plays, doing all of it in less than five minutes of game time. Those five minutes were just enough for Brady to lead yet another comeback, taking what was a nightmarish, depressing night in Tampa and turning it into a joyous occasion like only Brady can. The 45-year-old has already done this once back in Week 9, leading a frantic comeback in a 16-13 win over the Rams. This time around, the Buccaneers needed 17 points to win, and Brady once again delivered.
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: D'Andre Swift is back!

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another Monday edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast live from the Fantasy Lounge! The hosts begin by breaking down some of the biggest news from around the league. They also dive into Week 13's top performers, some waiver wire targets to go after, and which players can finally be dropped.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow, Eagles QB Jalen Hurts lead Players of the Week

In a marquee Week 13 matchup and AFC Championship Game rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs, Joe Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals stood tall. When the NFL's weekly honor roll was revealed Wednesday morning, Burrow once again stood above the rest, highlighting the Players of the Week alongside Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
