ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season

Matthew Stafford's placement on the injured reserve Saturday guaranteed the quarterback would miss at least four games, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year due to a spinal cord contusion. NFL Network...
NFL

2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire

Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
ng-sportingnews.com

NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season

The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
NFL

NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year

The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 13 top plays: Cowboys crush Colts on SNF, 54-19

Week 13 of the NFL season continued Sunday with the Dallas Cowboys dominating the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, at home to improve to 9-3 on the season. On the other side, the Colts fell to 4-8-1 with the loss. Earlier, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NFL

Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons

Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
NASHVILLE, TN
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL

NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network

The NFL has announced updates to the Week 15 schedule. NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings. The matchup between the Colts and the Vikings will also be available on local broadcast stations in Indianapolis (WXIN) and Minneapolis (KSTP).
WASHINGTON STATE
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 6

DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) QB Carson Strong worked out for the team on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. DT C.J. Brewer to active roster from practice squad. DT Cortez Broughton (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Marquez Stevenson. 2022 · 4-8-0 SIGNINGS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy