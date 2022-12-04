Read full article on original website
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
Get to know 49ers QB Brock Purdy, who is expected to start vs. Tom Brady and Buccaneers in Week 14
The San Francisco 49ers lost quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for the season on Sunday thanks to a broken foot. The next man up was rookie Brock Purdy, far down on the depth chart to start the season but now the leader of San Francisco's offense. Purdy, 22, was 2022's Mr. Irrelevant...
Rams QB Matthew Stafford has spinal cord contusion, likely out for season
Matthew Stafford's placement on the injured reserve Saturday guaranteed the quarterback would miss at least four games, but head coach Sean McVay told reporters following a 27-23 loss to the Seahawks that Stafford is likely out for the remainder of the year due to a spinal cord contusion. NFL Network...
Bills' Von Miller to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Sean McDermott says
The Buffalo Bills will be without veteran linebacker Von Miller for the remainder of the season after he underwent surgery Tuesday that revealed an ACL injury.
Biggest Takeaways, Top Fantasy Performers and Disappointments from Week 13
Michael F. Florio and Marcas Grant discuss waiver wire targets, fantasy mistakes, biggest takeaways, top performers and disappointments from Week 13. (Talent: Michael F. Florio, Marcas Grant)
Colts vs. Cowboys: Inactive players for Week 13
Sam Ehlinger QB — Chris Williams DT — CB Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (knee) and TE Jelani Woods (shoulder/quad) were questionable entering the matchup but are active. QB Sam Ehlinger is a healthy scratch, making Nick Foles the backup to Matt Ryan. DE Khalid Kareem is a healthy scratch for...
Bills star LB Von Miller out for season with ACL injury
Bills pass-rusher Von Miller underwent surgery to repair his ACL and will miss the rest of the season, coach Sean McDermott announced Wednesday.
2022 NFL fantasy football: Week 14 waiver wire
Injuries are everywhere in Week 13. Six teams are on bye in Week 14. Fantasy playoffs are mere days away. It would be a brilliant week for a hearty, voluminous waiver wire. Breakout stars everywhere. Season saviors from the dredges of NFL depth charts. Yes?. Welp. I'm not going to...
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 13 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is down to the final five weeks. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's time to keep looking at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended in Week 13.
NFL Announces 32 Nominees for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year
The NFL announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. Representing the NFL's commitment to philanthropy and community impact, each player was selected as his team's Man of the Year and is now eligible to win the award. Considered the league's most prestigious honor, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field. First established in 1970, the national award was renamed in 1999 after the late Hall of Fame Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton.
NFL Week 13 top plays: Cowboys crush Colts on SNF, 54-19
Week 13 of the NFL season continued Sunday with the Dallas Cowboys dominating the Indianapolis Colts, 54-19, at home to improve to 9-3 on the season. On the other side, the Colts fell to 4-8-1 with the loss. Earlier, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers rallied to beat the...
Mike Vrabel, Titans 'at a crossroads' after back-to-back losses: 'It's a critical time for us'
The Tennessee Titans lost their second straight game to a playoff contender Sunday, getting steamrolled by the Philadelphia Eagles. Coach Mike Vrabel said after the 35-10 defeat that if his club isn't careful, it could slide into oblivion. "I think we're at a crossroads," Vrabel said. "I told the team...
Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson after seven seasons
Stunning news dropped Tuesday as the Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. "Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what...
2023 NFL Draft order: Eagles holding top-five pick after Saints' loss to Buccaneers
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
NFL announces Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network
The NFL has announced updates to the Week 15 schedule. NFL Network will broadcast a tripleheader on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at 1 p.m. ET, with the Indianapolis Colts traveling to face the first-place Minnesota Vikings. The matchup between the Colts and the Vikings will also be available on local broadcast stations in Indianapolis (WXIN) and Minneapolis (KSTP).
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 6
DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad) LB Blake Lynch (practice squad) QB Carson Strong worked out for the team on Tuesday, per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo. DT C.J. Brewer to active roster from practice squad. DT Cortez Broughton (practice squad) ROSTER CUTS. WR Marquez Stevenson. 2022 · 4-8-0 SIGNINGS.
Eli Manning to coach NFC vs. brother Peyton's AFC in first-ever Pro Bowl Games
Eli Manning will officially oppose brother Peyton as head coaches of the inaugural Pro Bowl Games. Announced during Week 13's Monday night Manningcast, Eli will coach the NFC against Peyton's AFC. Taking place in Las Vegas in February, the first-ever Pro Bowl Games will be a week-long celebration of player...
