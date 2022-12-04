ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here

Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market

FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer. The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023. "After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast,...
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations

The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently

(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates. 
Saxophonist Dave Koz out with his 8th Christmas CD

Dave Koz, a star on the saxophone will be performing in Detroit at Music Hall Center Dec. 7. He's also released his eighth Christmas Album titled "Christmas Ballads" which is available for purchase. Learn more at Davekoz.com.
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side

DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
