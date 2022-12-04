Read full article on original website
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
The owner of the Detroit Pistons is giving away millionsAsh JurbergDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
Major supermarket chain opening two new stores in Michigan next monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
fox2detroit.com
'Small batch and handmade;' Metro Detroit craft shop bringing small business to the public
Clair Fox and Wayne Maki, co-owners of Post in Detroit see themselves as a conduit between the small business world and the public that wants to get their hands on the many crafts available. Learn more about what's available at www.mutualadoration.com/
Cookie walks to be held all across metro Detroit: Where you'll find them
It's enough to make Cookie Monster lose his mind. From Wyandotte to the Grosse Pointes, cookie walks are planned for the upcoming weeks around metro Detroit. Cookies are typically sold by the pound and vary in price. Many of the events offer other holiday baked goods. Here's a sampling:. ●...
chevydetroit.com
Get Your Holiday Cookies Here
Our cookie game is strong in Metro Detroit. Whether you’re a fan of a traditional sugar cookie, something decorated with frosting, or an outrageous flavor combination, there’s a shop out there baking delicious cookies by the dozen. From at-home bakers to shops with multiple locations, you won’t want to miss getting your hands on these delicious treats.
For $750K This Marine City Home Can Give You Big Hallmark Movie Vibes
Just picture it...small town, snow falling, long lost love waiting on the porch, oh, and there's a dog. It's pretty much the plot of just about every Hallmark movie we love, but we found a historic home that can make it a reality. The historic "Heather House" in Marine City,...
fox2detroit.com
Whiskey & Wine Fest, a ghost hunt, holiday events, and more things to do this weekend in Southeast Michigan
Sample whiskeys and wines, hunt for ghosts, and celebrate the holidays, all in one weekend. There's a lot going on around Southeast Michigan. Check it out:. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. Michigan Museum of Horror Ghost Hunt. Friday, Dec. 9 from 9 p.m....
fox2detroit.com
Popular Basil Babe pop-up opening restaurant in former Ypsilanti Hamburger Mary's, Tower Inn space
YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pop-up known around the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti area is getting its own restaurant. Basil Babe, run by mother and daughter duo Haluthai and Vasanna Inhmathong, has gathered a strong following with pop-ups featuring Thai cuisine. Basil Babe just started a residency at the HOMES Brewery Campus in Ann Arbor and was regularly at Cultivate in Ypsilanti before the coffee shop closed earlier this year.
fox2detroit.com
Ferndale home with urinals in kitchen, Jager tap in shower hits market
FERNDALE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A home with a few unusual features recently hit the market in Ferndale. From the outside, the house on Burdette Street looks like a typical ranch. Step inside, however, and you're greeted by a few quirks – namely two urinals connected to a wet bar in the kitchen and a Jager tap in the shower. You can also put a TV in the shower, as it has a hookup for that.
fox2detroit.com
Massive Christmas lights display in Dearborn Heights
A Dearborn Heights man is taking his light display to the next level this Christmas. You can find the lights in the area of Colgate and Hipp.
fox2detroit.com
Ann Arbor Art Fair showcases work from hundreds of artists, authors
(FOX 2) - One way to show loved ones you care during the holidays — a special gift. Hundreds of gifts were on display at the Ann Arbor Holiday Art Fair. More than 100 artists and 30 authors all gathered at the Washtenaw County Fairgrounds. There’s the gift of...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit's North Rosedale Park on day 3 with no water following broken valve problem
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For North Rosedale Park resident Audrey Jones, it’s day three with barely any water. "This is it, this is all you got," she said, turning on the tap. "And that’s ridiculous. How do you go three days without water? isn’t that a health hazard?"
fox2detroit.com
Winter Blast returning to Royal Oak in 2023 -- What to expect
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Royal Oak will again host Winter Blast, a free weekend of activities highlighting all Michigan's cold months have to offer. The event will be held from Feb. 3-5, 2023. "After a successful event earlier this year, we are thrilled to bring back Winter Blast,...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
Dearborn Inn closes for renovations
The historic Dearborn Inn is temporarily closing for extensive renovations. It will close around Feb. 1, 2023, Marriott told the Free Press in a statement, and renovations will likely take "a year or longer." The Dearborn Inn, beloved by many metro Detroiters and a popular destination, was built in 1931...
Popular Detroit brunch spot Karl's closes its doors permanently
(CBS DETROIT) - The retro-style diner Karl's, located inside The Siren Hotel in downtown Detroit, has closed its doors permanently, according to hotel officials. Karl's opened in 2019 and was founded by chef Kate Williams, who previously ran the former Corktown restaurant Lady of the House. During her career, Williams attracted nationwide praise including the James Beard Foundation, New York Times, Food & Wine, GQ, and Esquire. Karl's served comfort food dishes including Mom The Meatloaf, Roast Turkey Cub, Red Hot Chicken and Waffles, and Pancakes for the Table. The diner also served milkshakes, cocktails, wine, and beer. On Monday, the Siren Hotel announced on Instagram Karl's closed its doors, but didn't explain the reason for its closure. Hotel officials said to stay tune for updates.
Opening dates announced for two new Meijer grocery stores near Detroit
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Meijer has announced opening dates for two stores with a new concept in Metro Detroit. The Meijer Grocery stores will open in Oakland County’s Orion Township and Macomb County’s Macomb Township on Jan. 26, 2023. Meijer Grocery is a new type of store created with shopper ease and convenience in mind.
fox2detroit.com
Volunteers replace Highland Park mother's roof
Volunteers, donors, and a non-profit joined forces to replace a Highland Park mother's roof. Now, her home will be warmer and safer this winter.
Thrillist
If Another Pizza Disappointed, Little Caesars Will Give You a $6 Detroit-Style Pizza
Little Caesars is headquartered in Detroit. (The Red Wings even play in Little Caesars Arena.) The Hot-N-Ready chain is pushing an argument where having a headquarters there means that its Detroit-style pizza, no matter the Little Caesars location, is the real deal. Whether or not that argument has merit, Little...
fox2detroit.com
Saxophonist Dave Koz out with his 8th Christmas CD
Dave Koz, a star on the saxophone will be performing in Detroit at Music Hall Center Dec. 7. He's also released his eighth Christmas Album titled "Christmas Ballads" which is available for purchase. Learn more at Davekoz.com.
'He was a wonderful doctor.' Well-known metro Detroit vet dies in car crash
Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in metro Detroit died unexpectedly in a car crash over the weekend
ClickOnDetroit.com
New Italian cocktail bar Apt. Disco opens on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – If you’re looking for a place to wear your boogie shoes, you need to check out Apt. Disco tucked in the upstairs of a building on Detroit’s east side. The new cocktail bar is located above its sister bar Lost River on Mack Avenue, and held a soft opening on Dec. 2.
