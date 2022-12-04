Read full article on original website
Win Tickets: Symphony Returns to Methodist Church for Christmas Performances
The Susanville Symphony returns home to the Methodist Church next week for this year’s Christmas performances and tickets are already going fast for what has become one of the highlights of Lassen County’s holiday season. Christmas Concert performances are slated for Friday and Saturday, December 16th and 17th....
Susanville Church of the Nazarene Dinner Theater This Weekend
What happened that night in the Inn in Bethlehem when a young travel-weary couple seeks shelter? Who greeted them? Where did they go? Be a part of that miraculous night and witness the drama, feel the emotion, and glory that brought our Savior into the World. The Susanville Church of...
Susanville City Kickettes Celebrate the Season with ‘Christmas Extraordinaire’
The Susanville City Kickettes’ big annual Christmas Extraordinaire show will be held this weekend, December 10th and 11th at the Veteran’s Memorial Hall and the show promises lots of holiday fun with sky-high kicks and all of the J and J Performing Arts dancers, Santa Claus and more!
Why We Love This Place Wednesday: Salvation Army Bell Ringing
It truly is the most wonderful time of year! And a huge part of that is the annual bell ringing in front of your favorite stores and of course seeing those iconic Red Aprons. Yes. Salvation Army Bell Ringing. I’m not only going to tell you why I love it so much, but why it is so crucial to our community!
Smith Properties Real Estate Listings for December 4th
At Smith Properties, we pride ourselves on being specialists in bringing buyers and home sellers together throughout Lassen and Plumas County. Like the Smith Properties team itself, our website has been designed to provide you with the information that you need to make all the right real estate decisions. So please check out our site here and then give us a call. At Smith Properties we are here to make your real estate experience one you’ll remember…for all the right reasons.
Despite Stormy Weather Tonight’s Christmas Celebration Still a Go
The holiday season has arrived, and despite the inclement weather, the Lassen County Chamber of Commerce is still hosting their annual Magical Country Christmas Celebration this evening, December 3rd, in historic uptown Susanville starting right now on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic for the event. At 6:00p.m....
Lassen County 4H Ambassadors Corner
Wow – December already! The year is almost gone. With the upcoming holiday so many of our Lassen County 4-H groups take this month to participate in Community Service Projects. Lassen County is so giving to every need that comes along. That is one of the things we love...
LMUD Presents: This Day in Susanville History – December 7, 1940
Trustees of the Lassen Union High School and Junior College have authorized Contractor J. Baker McQueen of this city to start pouring concrete on the $20,000 shop and vocational training buildings and foundations for which are now complete. Much of the carpentering work is being done by the class in...
Marijuana lounge coming to Washoe County
Skies will partially clear, with chilly temperatures in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday evening, another storm series will drop into the region. Unsettled weather will persist through the weekend, and possibly into early next week. -Jeff. St. Vincents giving away holiday food baskets. Updated: 13 hours ago. Pickup...
Lassen Crime Stoppers Update: Special $2,500 Reward Being Offered
Lassen Crime Stoppers, a local organization which pays out tips and information leading to the arrest of someone who commits a crime, has authorized a special $2,500 reward for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of escaped Lassen County Jail inmate Angelo Atencio II and his accomplice Ashley Ward.
Morning Weather brought to you by Smith Properties December 6th
Good morning! Here is today’s weather forecast from the National Weather Service. Today: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 34 to 39. Light winds. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 18. Light winds. Wednesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 33...
Rooster John Waltman – November 16, 2022
Rooster John Waltman passed peacefully in the arms of his loving parents at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital in San Francisco, CA, on November 16, 2022. Rooster was born at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital on August 17, 2022, weighing 5lbs 12oz. Rooster is the son of Thad and Cody Waltman, of Standish, California. Rooster was a brave warrior that battled an Arteriovenous malformation.
Semi-truck driver dies in collision with train in Lassen County
LASSEN COUNTY, Calif. - A semi-truck driver is dead after colliding with a train in Lassen County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Susanville CHP. Caltrans said Highway 44 is closed from Highway 36 to Highway 89 as the semi-truck is blocking the road. The crash was first reported at about...
CHP Susanville issues safety message after several spinouts in snow
SUSANVILLE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol in Susanville came out with a strong message for drivers Monday. "Today's PSA: Slow Down!!," the CHP wrote on Facebook. The CHP said most of the crashes they responded to Monday were due to speed. After the recent storm, the law enforcement...
