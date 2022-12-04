ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

How to watch Jaguars vs. Lions: TV channel, time, stream, odds

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHLBU_0jWyWgyg00

The Jacksonville Jaguars won back-to-back games early in the season to jump out to a 2-1 start to the year. On Sunday, the Jaguars desperately need to string together two straight wins again if the team hopes to keep its slim playoff hopes alive.

Standing in their way are the 4-7 Detroit Lions, who bounced back from a 1-6 start to the year by winning three straight games earlier in the season. While the streak ended with a Thanksgiving loss to the Buffalo Bills on a last-second field goal, the Lions are riding a bit of momentum into December.

The winning team will put themselves in the hunt with five weeks left in the year. The loser’s season will be all but over.

For the Jaguars, expect a heavy dose of Travis Etienne against the lackluster run defense of the Lions. On the other side, Week 13 is expected to be the NFL debut of 12th overall pick Jameson Williams, who has been recovering from the ACL tear that ended his collegiate career.

Here is how to tune in for the Week 13 matchup at Ford Field in Detroit:

Jaguars Vs. Lions, Week 12

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
  • Kickoff Time: 1 p.m ET
  • Location: Ford Field, Detroit, Mich.
  • TV Channel: FOX (check local listings), NFL Sunday Ticket (subscription)
  • Live Stream: FOX Now (local markets), fuboTV (local markets)
  • Commentators: Chris Myers, Robert Smith
  • Odds: Jaguars +1, over/under 51 (via BetMGM)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Ravens Signed Veteran Quarterback On Monday

The Baltimore Ravens have made a move at quarterback. On Sunday, the Ravens lost Lamar Jackson to a knee injury. While it's not believed to be that serious, he could end up missing some time. On Monday, the Ravens signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley to give the team some depth.
BALTIMORE, MD
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings point spread released

On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions improved to 5-7 on the season as they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars by a score of 40-14. Next Sunday, the Lions will have their work cut out for them as they will host the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. The Vikings will be looking to clinch the NFC North division, while the Lions will be hoping to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture. The opening point spread has been released for the Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, and the Vikings are a small favorite.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Trevor Lawrence: 'The word to describe it is embarrassing'

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence minced no words after the team’s 40-14 loss to the Detroit Lions. “It’s embarrassing honestly what we put out there in such a big game for us. I mean, that’s the word to describe it, it’s embarrassing,” Lawrence said. “I mean, this is a playoff game for us and we go out there and laid down. Credit to them, those guys, those guys whooped us.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes learns who his daddy is in loss to Bengals with amazing stat

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may have a new archrival after yet another loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow drew MVP praise when he became the first quarterback to beat the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes in three straight head-to-head matchups, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Research. Burrow joined Tom Brady as the only QB to beat Mahomes three times in their career.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Is Furious With Andy Reid's Decision Tonight

The Kansas City Chiefs had a fourth and short in opposing territory, trailing the Cincinnati Bengals by three points, late in the fourth quarter. But rather than go for it with the best quarterback in the National Football League, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid opted to kick a long field goal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Two stats show that the Vikings are legit contenders

The Minnesota Vikings are at the top of the NFC North with a 10-2 record, but there is still a lot of discourse about them being a fraudulent team. The discussion surrounding the Vikings is quite frankly exhausting. Analysts are looking for reasons to discredit a team that has a win differential of +8 to confirm their priors on what they had on the team before the season started.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

49ers get major news on Jimmy Garoppolo injury

One of the largest injury impacts Sunday came from San Francisco 49ers‘ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo being carted off against the Miami Dolphins. While rookie backup Brock Purdy did fine in relief and the 49ers still won 33-17, the implications of that Garoppolo injury remain significant. And they get even more notable following Sunday’s news that Garoppolo is now gone for the season with a broken foot, as NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport relayed:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dennis Allen's explanation for a late-game penalty couldn't be worse

What were the New Orleans Saints doing throughout training camp? Did they forget to work on assembling a huddle?. The Saints were fouled for having twelve men on the field late in Monday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, facing 3rd-and-2 from the Tampa Bay 3-yard line with 3:49 remaining. That penalty turned the situation into 3rd-and-7 from the 8-yard line. Andy Dalton threw short of the sticks for a 5-yard completion, setting up 4-and-2 from where they started the sequence.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Raiders in Week 14

The Los Angeles Rams are hosting the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, attempting to snap their 6-game losing streak. That’ll be tough to do without Cooper Kupp, Matthew Stafford and most likely Aaron Donald again, but perhaps Baker Mayfield can get acclimated quickly enough to lead the Rams to a win in his debut.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy