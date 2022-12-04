ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal City, MO

Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16

GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, Crystal City

Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, of Crystal City died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gabbard owned his own roofing company, Gary's Roofing, and in his free time enjoyed partying with his family. He was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Helen Gabbard. In addition...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC

(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
PARK HILLS, MO
County library’s new finance director enjoys job

The Jefferson County Library system has a new finance and human resources manager – Lindsay Winkler. She replaced Debby Byron, former assistant director of business and finance, who retired in October after 31 years with the Library system. Winkler, 42, of Imperial, who works out of the Central Services...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area

According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
KIMMSWICK, MO
Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, St. Louis

Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, of St. Louis died Dec. 1, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mrs. Linhorst was a controller for CPI Corp. in St. Louis. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Meta (Schulz) and Melvin Ernest Linhorst.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri

My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
SULLIVAN, MO
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood

An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

