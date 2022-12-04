Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KMOV
Arnold father and veteran surprised with Christmas lights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis Christmas Decor donated their decorating services to a local father and army veteran in Arnold on Monday. Todd O’Neal served two combat tours in Iraq.
edglentoday.com
Slurped Daiquiri Comes To Granite City On Dec. 16
GRANITE CITY - Granite City will be getting a new business - entrepreneurs Jerheart Huntley and Jami Goodman (owners of the Tax Super Heroes) - are franchising a successful Daiquiri bar named Slurped Daiquiri in Granite City. The grand opening is set for 11 a.m. Friday, Dec 16, 2022, at 3361 Fehling Road, Suite 3 & 4 Granite City IL 62040.
edglentoday.com
Nautical Bowls Opens Doors Saturday In Edwardsville
EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols. "Also,...
Festive food, drinks to try this holiday season in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — It’s officially the holiday season in St. Louis, and area restaurants and breweries are showing their holiday spirit with festive food and drinks. 5 On Your Side has made a list of local businesses with winter menu items. Try these seasonal offerings before they're gone.
New homeless shelter in north St. Louis needs volunteers, donations
A 24/7 homeless shelter that recently opened in The Ville neighborhood needs donations and volunteers.
myleaderpaper.com
Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, Crystal City
Gary Lee Gabbard, 78, of Crystal City died Nov. 29, 2022, at his home. Mr. Gabbard owned his own roofing company, Gary's Roofing, and in his free time enjoyed partying with his family. He was born Sept. 9, 1944, in Terre Haute, Ind., the son of Helen Gabbard. In addition...
The Pizza Passport Is the Gift That Every St. Louisan Wants Under the Tree
Tell Santa this is what we want for Christmas
mymoinfo.com
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC
(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
edglentoday.com
City Of Edwardsville Officials Will Observe Moment of Silence Ahead of Tornado Anniversary
EDWARDSVILLE – The City of Edwardsville will observe a moment of silence at the City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to reflect and remember the victims of the December 10, 2021, tornado tragedy. Mayor Art Risavy will lead the City Council and audience in the moment of...
KSDK
St. Louis 1st grader to perform in the Nutcracker this month
The 30th anniversary of The Nutcracker will perform at the Fabulous Fox theater in St. Louis this month. Sydney will dance as a snowflake in The Nutcracker.
myleaderpaper.com
County library’s new finance director enjoys job
The Jefferson County Library system has a new finance and human resources manager – Lindsay Winkler. She replaced Debby Byron, former assistant director of business and finance, who retired in October after 31 years with the Library system. Winkler, 42, of Imperial, who works out of the Central Services...
2.5 Earthquake Hits STL Area
According to Missouri Storm Chasers, a small earthquake of 2.5 Magnitude hit around 8:32 p.m., Tuesday evening east of Kimmswick, Mo. It was initially reported as a 1.6 Magnitude, but later upgraded. The epicenter was located about 13 miles south of downtown St. Louis in Jefferson County at a depth of six miles, according to the USGS.
myleaderpaper.com
Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, St. Louis
Carol Jean Linhorst, 72, of St. Louis died Dec. 1, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. Mrs. Linhorst was a controller for CPI Corp. in St. Louis. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Ferguson. Born Feb. 15, 1950, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of the late Ruth Meta (Schulz) and Melvin Ernest Linhorst.
Employee killed in construction crane accident
The crane that overturned was working on a project inside a unit of the Phillips 66 Refinery when the accident happened around 10:45 a.m. The identity of the worker has not been released.
plannedspontaneityhiking.com
Meramec Conservation Area – Missouri
My friend was camping at Meramec State Park near Sullivan, Missouri so I headed down to spend some time with her. We decided to check out a trail I had found on the Midwest Nomad Family’s blog. Be sure to check our their page as well!. The conservation area...
mymoinfo.com
Small earthquake just east of Kimmswick in rural northwestern Monroe County, Illinois
(Jefferson County) A small earthquake was recorded on Tuesday night in western Monroe County in southwest Illinois. The U.S. Geological Survey says it was 2.5 in magnitude. It was centered northwest of Valmeyer in rural Monroe County or just across the Mississippi River east from Kimmswick. The quake was registered...
Roaming St. Louis: Firs, frozen treats anchor St. Louis landmark
In this week’s edition of Roaming St. Louis, KMOX weekend host Scott Jagow visits the iconic Ted Drewes frozen custard stand. It’s winter time, but people still line up for frozen specialties like the concrete.
Postmen robbed at gunpoint in Clayton, north St. Louis County
Armed suspects robbed two mail carriers Tuesday morning in Clayton and North County, police say.
timesnewspapers.com
Afghan Family Finds Temporary Housing In Kirkwood
An Afghan refugee family of 11 arrived in St. Louis in January 2022. Their relocation journey was a bumpy, tortuous path — until they recently settled safely in Kirkwood. Thanks to volunteers representing St. Louis regional nonprofits and community service centers — Christian Friends of New Americans, HumanKind STL, Circle Of Love STL, Kindness Begins With Me and JustServe — the Afghan family moved into a seven-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Kirkwood near Quan and Woodlawn avenues at the end of October.
1 dead, 1 hurt after crane overturns at Metro East oil refinery
One person has died, and another person is hurt after a crane overturned Tuesday morning at the Wood River Refinery in Madison County.
