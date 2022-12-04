Read full article on original website
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa sends Kyle Shanahan a curse-filled message; Deebo responds to Raheem Mostert; Shanahan on Trey Lance, QBs; Players praise Brock Purdy
There was no shortage of topics to talk about from a 49ers perspective after Sunday's 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, and we're going to dive right into them in this edition of 49ers Notebook. While much of Sunday's postgame discussion dealt with the season-ending foot injury to quarterback Jimmy...
Sporting News
How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds
The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
NFL
Colts' 'unacceptable' fourth-quarter turnover barrage leads to blowout loss to Cowboys
The Indianapolis Colts pulled to within two points Sunday night in Dallas entering the fourth quarter. Then the floodgates opened, and the Cowboys piled up points and forced turnovers, sprinting to a 54-19 victory. Indy turned the ball over on four straight possessions in the final quarter. It started with...
San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan
The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports
Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars
SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
McDaniel’s bold 4th-down calls, Shanahan’s challenges and more notes from Dolphins-49ers
Mike McDaniel did not want his return to Santa Clara, California, to be about his reunion with Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers, but the two coaches both left their mark on the game during a decisive drive in the fourth quarter Sunday.
NBC Sports
Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB
Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense
Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback
The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
NBC Sports
Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would
Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
nbcsportsedge.com
What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
NFL
Biggest Takeaways, Top Fantasy Performers and Disappointments from Week 13
Michael F. Florio and Marcas Grant discuss waiver wire targets, fantasy mistakes, biggest takeaways, top performers and disappointments from Week 13. (Talent: Michael F. Florio, Marcas Grant)
NFL
Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster
Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
NFL
NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers
You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner
The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 14: NFC East owns top two spots; 49ers fall after Jimmy Garoppolo injury
The beasts of the NFC East rule the NFL Power Rankings. With five weeks remaining in the regular season, the top two spots on our big board go to the Eagles and Cowboys, two longtime rivals who each fit the profile of a Super Bowl favorite. Only one team can win the division title, but both these squads have the talent, depth and coaching to go all the way.
NFL
The First Read, Week 14: Five things we know (and five we don't) as season heats up; updated MVP ranks
In The First Read, Jeffri Chadiha provides a snapshot of the hottest stories and trends heading into Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season, including:. -- A familiar name back in the MVP conversation. But first, a look at what we know and what we don't know with five weeks...
Cowboys to add CB Mackensie Alexander
The Cowboys lost longtime cornerback Anthony Brown to a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. They will add an experienced option in the wake of that news. Mackensie Alexander is signing with Dallas’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Alexander will rejoin former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards with the Cowboys. The former second-round pick has not played this season.
NFL
Move the Sticks: Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, Colorado hires Deion Sanders as head coach
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Titans firing their general manager, Jon Robinson. Next, the duo breaks down the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and Buccaneers. Then, the pair discusses Colorado hiring Deion Sanders as its next head coach. To wrap up the show, the guys talk to San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller at the MLB Winter Meetings about building your team with a championship standard.
