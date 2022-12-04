ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Sporting News

How Jimmy Garoppolo's injury impacts 49ers' playoff chances, Super Bowl odds

The 49ers have lost their second starting quarterback for the remainder of the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo, who has played well since regaining the starting job after Trey Lance fractured his fibula in Week 2, suffered his own season-ending left foot injury in Sunday's Week 13 win over the Dolphins.
The Comeback

San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan

The Carolina Panthers made a somewhat shocking decision on Monday afternoon, releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield from the team just a few weeks after he retook the team’s starting quarterback job. The decision came just one day after the playoff-contending San Francisco 49ers lost starting Jimmy Garoppolo to an injury, leading many to believe that the Read more... The post San Francisco 49ers reveal surprising Baker Mayfield plan appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Sports

Why Purdy's gutty game didn't surprise Shanahan, 49ers stars

SANTA CLARA — Brock Purdy might have surprised the crowd on hand for the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but his teammates expected his unflappable performance. After Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a season-ending foot injury, the 22-year old Purdy took over. Purdy finished the game...
NBC Sports

Shanahan names Purdy throw that inspired confidence in 49ers QB

Brock Purdy passed his first NFL test with flying colors in the 49ers' 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins, but there was one play that stood out above the rest to coach Kyle Shanahan. On a crucial third-and-10 from the 49ers' 35-yard line late in the second quarter, Purdy threw...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
atozsports.com

Cowboys: Dak Prescott sends warning about meaningful change on offense

Dallas Cowboys fans have probably noticed a big change on offense that’s nearly impossible to miss. For years, quarterback Dak Prescott showed he had what it takes to be a starting signal-caller in the NFL but wasn’t quite known as a gunslinger. That’s changing now. In 2022,...
The Spun

Cowboys Signing Former 2nd-Round Cornerback

The Dallas Cowboys are adding a former second-round pick to their practice squad. Dallas is signing cornerback Mackensie Alexander, a onetime draftee of the Minnesota Vikings, according to his agents Ness Mugrabi and David Canter. Alexander spent last season with Minnesota, his second stint with the franchise, after playing for...
NBC Sports

Whitner argues Purdy offers everything 49ers thought Lance would

Trey Lance and Brock Purdy have plenty in common as two 22-year-old quarterbacks who play for the 49ers, though one was drafted No. 3 overall in 2021 and the other was picked dead last earlier this year. But NBC Sports Bay Area’s Donte Whitner doesn’t think Purdy’s status as “Mr....
nbcsportsedge.com

What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.

What changes with Brock Purdy under center for the 49ers? Efficiency.
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 14: Four teams whose 2023 starting QB isn't on the current roster

Last year at this time, I determined that four specific teams would open the 2022 campaign with a starting quarterback who wasn't even on the roster in 2021 -- and three of them did indeed end up trotting out a new QB in Week 1 of this season. Two years ago, I spotlighted seven teams in this space -- and six went on to start new signal-callers in Week 1 of 2021. I must say, I'm pretty good at this.
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 14: Wide receivers

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
crete

Predicting The NFL Playoff Bracket And Eventual Super Bowl Winner

The NFL season is rapidly approaching a close and we have tight races across the board when it comes to the divisions in either conference. Before we reach the postseason, we have to take a deeper look at which teams might be able to make it into the playoffs and who could become the potential Super Bowl champions.
Pro Football Rumors

Cowboys to add CB Mackensie Alexander

The Cowboys lost longtime cornerback Anthony Brown to a season-ending Achilles tear in Week 13. They will add an experienced option in the wake of that news. Mackensie Alexander is signing with Dallas’ practice squad, Mike Garafolo of NFL.com tweets. Alexander will rejoin former Vikings defensive coordinator George Edwards with the Cowboys. The former second-round pick has not played this season.
NFL

Move the Sticks: Titans fire GM Jon Robinson, Colorado hires Deion Sanders as head coach

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys react to the news of the Titans firing their general manager, Jon Robinson. Next, the duo breaks down the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and Buccaneers. Then, the pair discusses Colorado hiring Deion Sanders as its next head coach. To wrap up the show, the guys talk to San Diego Padres GM A.J. Preller at the MLB Winter Meetings about building your team with a championship standard.
