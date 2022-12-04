ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Newaygo police warn residents about check scam

NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
NEWAYGO, MI
WWMTCw

Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun

ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

The U.S. Marines And Battle Creek Police Roll Into Downtown Battle Creek

United States Marines and the Battle Creek Police will be stationed in downtown Battle Creek, this coming Friday. It was 75 years ago, in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks founded Toys for Tots to collect toys for the needy kids of Los Angeles, California. The following year the United States Marine Corps adopted the program and expanded it into a nationwide community action program.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
9&10 News

What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know

On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Flint Journal

New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families

ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17, This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

MLive

