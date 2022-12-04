Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newaygo police warn residents about check scam
NEWAYGO, Mich. — Newaygo police are warning Michiganders about a fraudulent check scam circulating through the Newaygo area. Police say residents have reported receiving unexpected checks, sometimes for large amounts of money. When victims cash or deposit the checks, the defrauder gains access to your account information. In a...
Grant woman shares story of being shot 5 times while sleeping in bed
A West Michigan woman is sharing her story after being shot five times as she lay sleeping in a back bedroom with a friend.
Holland man arrested after robbing bakery at gunpoint
60-year-old man is in custody after Ryke's Bakery in Holland Township was robbed at gunpoint on Tuesday morning.
Lyoya family files civil lawsuit against former GRPD officer, city of GR
Patrick Lyoya’s family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Grand Rapids and former Officer Christopher Schurr in Lyoya’s death.
Lyoya family attorneys to announce lawsuit against Grand Rapids, officer who killed him
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Attorneys for the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer now charged with second-degree murder, expect to announce the filing of a civil lawsuit. Attorneys Ven Johnson and Ben Crump, a nationally known civil rights attorney, are...
Police officer pay raises in new union contract will help recruitment, Grand Rapids chief says
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Higher pay for officers and new recruits outlined in the tentatively approved police union contract will help with recruitment and retention issues being felt at the Grand Rapids Police Department, the chief says. “The biggest thing is it makes us financially competitive with the other...
'It's all for them': Barry Co. veteran-themed restaurant billed $40,000
DELTON, Mich. — A Barry County restaurant is pleading for the community's help after an issue with their furnace has them facing a more than $40,000 bill to stay open. Heroes Food & Spirits, located at 121 S. Grove Street, Delton, MI, is a beloved family-owned business that focuses on helping veterans.
Estranged father-in-law heading to trial in Muskegon woman's death
MUSKEGON, Mich — The estranged former father-in-law of a Muskegon County wife and mother is heading to trial in her shooting death. Phillip Smith, 62, was bound over to circuit court on Tuesday, Dec. 6 and will head to trial on several charges. Smith is accused of shooting and...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man allegedly shoots woman several times with BB gun
ATHENS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 22-year-old man from Battle Creek was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home and assaulting the residents, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies went to the area of Mulberry Avenue near Q-Drive S in Athens Township due to...
Explosion in Grand Rapids caught on camera
A loud explosion was caught on camera in Grand Rapids Saturday night. Several neighbors inside the Riverside Park Area reported they heard the boom.
Lyoya family’s lawsuit claims Grand Rapids police have ‘custom of racial discrimination’
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A federal lawsuit filed by the family of Patrick Lyoya, the Black man shot and killed by a police officer in April, claims the city’s police department has a “custom of racial discrimination.”. The lawsuit was filed Wednesday, Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court...
Yes, it is Illegal to Block Traffic While Waiting for the Drive-Thru in Michigan
I get it, sometimes you don't want to get out and grab your food or coffee when you're going through the drive thru. During the winter here in Michigan, I can especially understand the appeal of possibly waiting a couple of extra minutes in line just to make sure you don't have to trudge snow, sludge, or even rain into your vehicle.
Groups request ordinances on sitting, begging in downtown GR
Business and community leaders have asked the city of Grand Rapids to enact two ordinances aimed at people who are homeless asking for money or loitering in downtown.
Fox17
Kalamazoo woman sent to prison for intent to distribute fentanyl
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 39-year-old woman from Kalamazoo is facing nine years in federal prison, after a Chief U.S District Judge Hala Y. Jarbou sentenced her for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Candi Taylor was accused of carrying a large quantity of fentanyl, which she allegedly planned...
The U.S. Marines And Battle Creek Police Roll Into Downtown Battle Creek
United States Marines and the Battle Creek Police will be stationed in downtown Battle Creek, this coming Friday. It was 75 years ago, in 1947, when Major Bill Hendricks founded Toys for Tots to collect toys for the needy kids of Los Angeles, California. The following year the United States Marine Corps adopted the program and expanded it into a nationwide community action program.
What Was Your First Concert? 9&10 Followers Let Us Know
On Friday, we asked our Facebook followers to tell us about their first concert – and they sure responded! Around 800 people told us about their first experience, which includes seeing KISS in Traverse City, Elvis in Kalamazoo, the Beatles (we have a lot of folks who saw the Beatles!), Johnny Cash, Kenny Chesney, Metallica … and the list goes on.
The Flint Journal
New Ele’s Place CEO hopes to expand services for grieving teens, families
ANN ARBOR, MI - Jennifer Wolfe Howard said she could have really benefited from having access to an organization like Ele’s Place growing up. Howard lost her father, Charles Stanley Wolfe, to cancer when she was 17, This altered her life in a significant way, she said, much like the numerous teens and families who have benefitted from the bereavement counseling they receive through Ele’s Place, Inc.
Scammers pose as LMCU to steal your money
More and more, scammers are turning to text messages to take your money and identity.
Juvenile, woman arrested after police chase near Kalamazoo
A juvenile and a teenager were taken into custody after a police chase near Kalamazoo.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
MLive
