ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Motley Fool

There's Some Bad News About 2023's Big Social Security Raise

By Christy Bieber
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Retirees on Social Security are going to get a huge benefits increase in 2023. Their monthly checks will rise by 8.7%. This benefits increase is the biggest annual increase in retirement payments in the last four decades.

Seniors may be excited to see their payments go up so much. But there's some really bad news about this benefits bump that needs to be considered before you start counting your extra pennies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mfstU_0jWyVzT200

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's the bad news about the 2023 Social Security benefits increase

While getting a raise is normally something to celebrate, Social Security benefit increases (cost-of-living adjustments, or COLAs) are a little different. They aren't raises in the traditional sense, in that they don't come from an employer as a reward for doing a good job. Instead, they are built into the retirement benefits program to help ensure that Social Security benefits don't buy less every year as prices rise over time.

If no COLAs were awarded, Social Security checks would stay the same even as the costs of goods and services naturally went up. Eventually, retirees would be able to purchase very little with their benefits and would be left struggling. To avoid this, Social Security benefits increase in most years by a set amount calculated using a specific formula.

To calculate each year's COLA, data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) is compared on a year-over-year basis. If the data shows prices rose during the relevant quarter of the year, seniors get a COLA equal to the amount of the increase. So, the 8.7% benefits bump in 2023 is happening because the CPI-W showed prices were up an average 8.7% from one year to the next.

Seniors will get more money from Social Security, but since everything they buy will also be more expensive, it won't go further . It will buy the same amount -- or perhaps less, if inflation keeps increasing after the COLA calculation is complete.

There's more bad news to be aware of

Because COLAs are just put in place to allow seniors to keep buying the same basket of goods and services rather than to help them gain ground, seniors won't end up with extra retirement benefits due to the 8.7% raise. At best, they'll be able to maintain the same purchasing power they always had.

The bigger problem, though, is that seniors typically have other income besides Social Security checks to help them cover their costs. Usually, this money comes from investments or savings. And surging inflation of the kind that led to the 8.7% COLA is not good for savers or for conservative investors (which most retirees should be).

Seniors who have money in a savings account are going to get paid interest that's below the rate of inflation. And since retirees can't afford to take tons of risks with their investments, the return on investment their portfolios earn may also be well below the rate of inflation. So, their other income sources are losing ground thanks to the price increases that led to the big COLA.

If you're retired and you see that bigger check come in 2023, be sure to keep these factors in mind so you can be prepared for the reality of what your "extra" income will really buy.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 7

Rhonda Brown
3d ago

So the key to all of this is…. Families take your elderly back into your homes and help them live comfortably during their last days, the government sucks. They worked hard for their little bit that the government sees fit to send them now and they should be getting more, after all it is rightfully theirs, they raised you and gave you all that they could they only have a few years left it’s your turn to raise them. Make room in your home and heart.

Reply
6
A F
3d ago

Which is nothing!!! Checks stays the same, including COLA, but everything kept on rolling! 3 extra checks over 2 years period!! Others , may not have worked collected up to $10000 cash, food stamps, immigrants coming into the country free and collecting benefits, giving jobs without proper interviews, entering private schools free, yeah, we know! Router to the segregated communities, avoiding the inner cities, giving interpreters! I can’t wait until they start paying sone of the money back!! Americans on fixed incomes rob Peter to pay Paul and still don’t have enough!!

Reply
4
Frederick Hill
3d ago

as to the comments I only saw 1 that made cents. I am 1 that was spoken about I worked hard for things I can't get! our government is the problem, why don't you all try living on $600 a month believe me it's no fun. as to the cola $60 is nothing!

Reply
2
Related
msn.com

Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?

Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Blogging Big Blue

SSDI Payments: Social Security Cash Assistance Is Also Available for Those with Disability; Here’s How To Apply!

The Social Security System also provides Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments, which are financial aid for people with disabilities. If an applicant has worked long enough and has a medical condition that prevents them from working for at least a year or 12 months, Social Security will pay disability benefits to them and certain members of their household.
Motley Fool

3 Social Security Changes Arriving in 2023

Social Security will look pretty different once the new year kicks in. It's important to be aware of changes to the program, even if you're nowhere close to collecting benefits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

Here's the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2023

Social Security is getting an 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment next year. This will boost all seniors' checks, including the maximum benefit available. There are only three things you must do to claim the maximum benefit, but few people can actually pull it off. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
CNET

Social Security Payments for December: When Will Your Money Arrive?

December Social Security payments are getting disbursed soon and will be the final checks before you see your increased benefit amount, which starts in January 2023. For SSI recipients, you'll get your first increase in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.)
Sharee B.

Holiday Stimulus Checks up to $3,200 Coming to These 5 States

The end of the year is fast approaching and many families are feeling the pinch as they deal with mass layoffs, high-interest rates, and ever-increasing bills. As the Christmas holiday is just weeks away, and tax season has yet to begin, many states have created a fiscal stimulus that will put a little extra padding in your budget.
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.
HAWAII STATE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
261K+
Followers
116K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy