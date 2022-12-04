ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best puffer jackets for women to keep you cozy and stylish this winter

By Jazzria Harris
 3 days ago

The best puffer jackets for women are warm, weatherproof and of course, stylish too - making them the ideal buy if you're on the lookout for a new winter coat.

Identifiable by it's oversized "puffed-out" shape and plush filling, the puffer jacket first hit the fashion radar in the 1930s as a practical item designed for outdoor activities like fishing and hiking. For 2022 however, the puffer jacket is so much more, offering not just practicality (although many brands still put this at the forefront of their designs) but style too.

One of the big coat trends for 2022, the puffer jacket silhouette taps into both the '90s fashion trends and Gorpcore trends , the modern puffer jacket can be worn for everything from winter walks to brunch with friends. It's so versatile and fashion-worthy that brands like Dries Van Noten and Ermanno Scervino showcased puffer jackets on their fall/winter runways paired with party dresses and statement midi skirts, proving there are no limits to what you can pair the best puffer jackets for women with. We've selected the best puffer jackets to invest in this season and love for winters to come.

21 best puffer jackets for women to shop now

One of the best winter coats , the puffer jacket will keep you snug as a bug as temperatures plummet. Often filled with feather down or newly developed synthetic down, the padded style provided insulation, trapping heat and keeping your body temperature regulated. While original styles of the best puffer jackets for women were often seen as bulky, as the look has evolved, alongside the fabric technology for lighter layers, there are plenty of more streamlined and tailored options that offer the look without overwhelming your frame. Here's our edit of the best jackets to buy right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utbsy_0jWyVxha00

COS Draw-string Waist Puffer Coat

RRP: $285/ £180 | This puffer offers much more than just style. Crafted from recycled polyester and soft down, the adjustable waist allows a tailored fit while the padded filling will keep you warm. The pulleys at the waist help to create a more defined silhouette.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qRVXQ_0jWyVxha00

H&M Oversized Puffer Jacket

RRP: $59.99 / £49.99 | If you're looking for a classic style that will last for seasons to come, this H&M black puffer jacket is a wardrobe essential . A color that is always on trend, the longer line silhouette immediately adds extra protection to legs and thighs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ql4My_0jWyVxha00

Monki Cropped Puffer Jacket

RRP: $60 / £50 | For petite frames, try a cropped, waisted style for a more balanced fit. This sporty design comes in 7 different color options, meaning you don't have to worry too much about what color suits me , as there is bound to be a shade for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20BHs1_0jWyVxha00

The North Face 1996 Retro Coat

RRP: $320 / £300 | The North Face has seen a fashion revival thanks to a love of Gorpcore style and this retro puffer is a classic. Durable, breathable, and water-repellent,  it offers so much more than just keeping you warm. The color is great too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DIAO_0jWyVxha00

Next Long Diamond Quited Coat

RRP: $148 / £98 | For a stylish take on the puffer jacket, opt for a diamond quilted design. This will look great paired with a cozy cashmere sweater , jeans and a pair of the best knee-high boots for a winter walk. The large hood offers extra rain protection too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RZzBO_0jWyVxha00

Uniqlo Ultra Light Down Puffer

RRP: $79.90 / £99.90 | Uniqlo's ultra light puffer is created using responsibly sourced down from farms that minimize the impact on wildfowl. Ideal for those who want to make more thoughtful choices when it comes to their style purchases.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nNxqm_0jWyVxha00

Canada Goose Mackay Reversible Jacket

RRP: $895 / £825 | While this jacket may be on the higher end of the price spectrum, its clever design sets it apart. The stylish color block design delivers on fashionability, but the jacket is actually reversible, offering you two looks for the price of one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dhVGU_0jWyVxha00

ASOS 4505 Oversized Puffer Jacket

RRP: $117 / £82 | Embracing the winter 2022 fashion trend s, this oversized jacket falls under ASOS' sportswear collection, 4505. It not only looks great but it's functional too with a zip fastening, drawstring waist, pockets, and a removable gilet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cdDlK_0jWyVxha00

Moose Knuckles Printed Elmira Puffer

RRP: $995 / £825 | If you're looking for a unique puffer jacket that stands out from the crowd, this printed style from Moose Knuckles is the way to go. It has a premium down and feather filling for warmth and a sherpa-lined collar for added coziness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T5yrh_0jWyVxha00

Columbia Hooded Insulated Puffer Vest

RRP: $200 / £120 | If you're wondering what to wear on your next winter walk the best gilets in puffer jacket form are a great option. Layer over a thermal top, your warmest leggings , and a pair of the best hiking boots and you'll be comfortable and snug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h7weU_0jWyVxha00

Charter Club Packable Hooded Down Puffer Coat

RRP: $125 / £110.09 | With changeable weather, you need a jacket that can adapt and this puffer jacket can be rolled into a handy pack-away bag making it a great option for slipping into suitcases or into your tote bag. This light blue hue offers brightness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pbnRg_0jWyVxha00

Weekday Blade Concealed Hood Puffer Jacket

RRP: $80 / £57 | With a sporty feel, this chunky puffer coat has a concealed hood, ensuring you are ready for all weathers. To add a fashion-forward twist, layer over your best midi dress and add a pair of directional chunky boots for a smart casual outfit idea .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr9Pr_0jWyVxha00

Ted Baker Black Belted Puffer

RRP: $550 / £350 | Somewhere between the best puffer coat and the best trench coat, this black, lightly padded design is a chic option for the office. A belted design - so you can choose your level of waist definition, we love the oversized collar for added glam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40FBgO_0jWyVxha00

Rains Trekker Hooded Jacket

RRP: $275 / £215 | Known for making some of the best waterproof jackets , this design deserves a spot on our best puffer jackets list. Featuring a breathable yet waterproof outer and insulated inner, this coat will keep you looking and feeling great.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XHSGo_0jWyVxha00

& Other Stories Hooded Puffer

RRP: $279 / £205 | Made from recycled down, this dopamine-dressing -inducing coat is a surefire way to brighten up gloomy mornings. Tapping into the fashion color trends 2022 , this bold hue will work with everything from denim to classic black dresses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b5BYH_0jWyVxha00

Arket Mid-Length Down Coat

RRP: $275 / £175 | Made from 100% recycled down and feathers and recycled polyamide, this neutral-colored coat is highly versatile. Ideal for how to dress simple but stylish , you can wear this over winter work outfits or with casual weekend get-up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JIQ8K_0jWyVxha00

Gap Big Puff Crop Jacket

RRP: $148 / £95 | '90s trends are everywhere right now and this cropped puffer jacket is a great way to wear the look. Sporty in silhouette, this puffer jacket is filled with warm-as-down 100% recycled polyester, simply team with your best white trainers .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qz961_0jWyVxha00

Nike Storm-Fit Windrunner

RRP: $230 / £189.95 | Nike has re-designed its classic jacket to offer a more streamlined fit, keep you warmer and stay drier - all things we look for in the best puffer jackets for women. Made from 50% sustainable materials it's a more eco-friendly buy too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RyPza_0jWyVxha00

Superdry Hooded Puffer Jacket

RRP: $149.95 / £104.99 | Superdry puffer jackets are supremely warm, made with both style and outdoor activity in mind. This design features a more tailored silhouette, nipping in at the waist to create a universally flattering fit. We love the faux fur trim too.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsXM3_0jWyVxha00

Napapirji Box Short Jacket

RRP: $208 / £175 | Available in sizes XS-XXL, this puffer jacket may be down free but that doesn't mean it compromises on warmth as it features the brand's signature Thermo-fibre insulation. It also has elasticated cuffs to help trap heat inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36n8kr_0jWyVxha00

Abercrombie & Fitch Puffer

RRP: $273 / £230 | If you're looking for one of the best parkas but with a puffer aesthetic, this one's for you. The adaptable waist means you can decide on the level of figure contouring you want, making for a really warm and flattering coat.

Which puffer jacket brand is best?

With so many great puffer jackets for women available, choosing the right one for you can be difficult. The best puffer jacket brand for you will vary depending on your needs. To start with you need to consider your dress size. Unfortunately, not all brands cater to all shapes, so first focus on the brands that do the range of sizing that you need.

Next, you need to think about the level of warmth you require. If you're looking for the best puffer jackets for long walks, you'll want to look for down-filling and focus more on active lifestyle brands such as The North Face that have particular expertise for extreme weather wear. For those looking for a coat for a daily commute, straight-to-market and designer brands, such as Uniqlo or Moose Knuckles have great all-weather ready ranges that are both stylish for every day, as well as being packed with practical features.

And finally, you'll want to consider longevity. We're all trying to make a more conscious effort to buy less and buy better, so take time to think about whether you want a trending bright print, or prefer a neutral color that will date less easily. Black, brown and navy always offer long-term wear as this palette never goes out of style.

