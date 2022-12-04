1 Killed, 2 Injured in 2-Vehicle Crash in Hawthorne

Hawthorne, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed and two others injured in a traffic collision involving two vehicles Saturday night, Dec. 3, in the city of Hawthorne.

Michael Ullo / KNN

Hawthorne Police Department and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call for a traffic collision on South Van Ness Avenue and West Imperial Highway where two badly damaged vehicles were found.

Firefighters freed two patients from one vehicle and the other vehicle’s occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The patients were transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The vehicle with the deceased victim was located close to a home and the other vehicle with two patients collided with a tree.

The cause of the collision is under investigation by California Highway Patrol.

Video: Michael Ullo, Photojournalist / KNN

