Yakima Herald Republic

Girls roundup: Wapato overcomes Trevino's school-record 36 points

GRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night. Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting...
WAPATO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize

To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
GRANGER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week

Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86

Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66

Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports

Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
YAKIMA, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark

YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Olan Ray Laughery, 90

Olan Ray Laughery, 90, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39

Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Season of Sharing aims to brighten holidays for more families

The Season of Sharing series gives readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need. Over the next few weeks, the Yakima Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information. The effort is a...
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Freezing fog advisory in effect; more snow on the way for Yakima Valley

Freezing fog was causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning, with a 30-vehicle collision east of Ellensburg closing a portion of Interstate 90. Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas exit 115 five miles east of Ellensburg, with an estimated reopening Wednesday night, WSDOT said. The National...
ELLENSBURG, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85

Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Jerry Allen Sherman, 72

Jerry Allen Sherman, 72, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Dec. 3. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
kpq.com

Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In N Wenatchee

The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month. Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants. The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries,...
WENATCHEE, WA

