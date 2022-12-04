Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Girls roundup: Wapato overcomes Trevino's school-record 36 points
GRANDVIEW — Wapato freshman Deets Parrish scored 13 of her 20 points in the second half to help offset Natalee Trevino school-record performance as the Wolves defeated Grandview 56-49 in nonleague girls basketball Tuesday night. Trevino fired in 36 points for the Greyhounds with four 3-pointers and 10-for-15 shooting...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Granger's soil holds more history than you realize
To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic's staff for their recent articles about Granger. I would like to add a few comments to the recent editorial. Granger may not have much in the archeological department, but it does have some interesting paleontological and geological finds.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Foursquare Church youth pastor Jasmine Jones feels blessed to work with teens
While some may recall their teenage years fondly, filled with fun, freedom and friends, it’s also a time of life with many challenges. A little help with those challenges can go a long way. Jasmine Jones is among those in our community providing that help, as youth pastor at...
Yakima Herald Republic
Annual beef, food box distribution planned at 3 locations in the Yakima Valley this week
Food boxes with ground beef will be distributed during Second Harvest mobile markets this week in the Yakima Valley. Drive-through distributions for 300 families will be offered at each of three locations while supplies last, and are open to the public, according to a news release. This year the boxes will have ground beef instead of roasts to maximize the food that can be provided. They also will have produce and other perishable groceries.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather – A dry and sunny Wednesday is on the way, with snow to wintry mix expected early Thursday – Jason
A chilly start to your Wednesday tomorrow, with icy roads and possible fog throughout our areas. Tomorrow’s highs will be right around the freezing point, with sunshine and dry conditions continuing. We have snow to wintry mix on the way starting early Thursday. We’ll see quick early snow in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86
Caris 'Carl' Hill, 86, of Yakima died Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Willow Springs Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66
Jeffrey Thomas Willhight, 66 of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 30, at Landmark Care Center, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
MORNING SNOW: Monday school closures, road conditions and snow reports
Snow falling in Richland, WA around 2am Monday December 5th. TRI-CITIES, Wash.– Eastern Washington and Oregon residents woke up to a blanket of snow. The First Alert Weather Team tracked some of the heaviest snow over Prosser, Benton City, Tri-Cities, Hanford and Walla Walla early Monday morning. What started as a light snow event Sunday quickly gained momentum overnight in...
‘Keep praying’: Lucian’s family holds on to hope as search approaches 3-month mark
YAKIMA, Wash. — It’s been nearly three months since then 4-year-old Lucian Munguia disappeared from Sarg Hubbard Park in Yakima and while his family is holding on to hope, but the search hasn’t uncovered any sign of their little boy. “There’s no footage of anything; there’s nothing,” said Sandra Munguia, Lucian’s mother. “There’s no piece of clothing, no shoes, no...
Yakima Herald Republic
Olan Ray Laughery, 90
Olan Ray Laughery, 90, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Keith and Keith Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-9155.
Tri-City Herald
‘Unsung hero.’ Leader who set Tri-Cities on its current bright economic course has died
The man who fought to give the Tri-Cities the strong, post Cold War economy it enjoys today and protect the environment from Hanford site contamination has died. Mike Lawrence, the Department of Energy manager of the Hanford nuclear reservation site as the Cold War ended, died Saturday. “He was a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39
Mark Leo Mahaney, 39, of Yakima died Friday, Dec. 2, at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, Yakima. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Season of Sharing aims to brighten holidays for more families
The Season of Sharing series gives readers an opportunity to bring joy to families in need. Over the next few weeks, the Yakima Herald-Republic will publish stories in print and online about some of those families. The stories will provide specific requests, along with contact information. The effort is a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Freezing fog advisory in effect; more snow on the way for Yakima Valley
Freezing fog was causing poor visibility and slippery conditions on area roadways Wednesday morning, with a 30-vehicle collision east of Ellensburg closing a portion of Interstate 90. Eastbound I-90 is closed at Kittitas exit 115 five miles east of Ellensburg, with an estimated reopening Wednesday night, WSDOT said. The National...
Yakima Herald Republic
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85
Gerald Joseph Francisco, 85, of Yakima died Thursday, Dec. 1. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Freezing fog in the forecast in the Yakima area, with 50% chance of snow Thursday
Yakima saw about an inch and a half of snow on Sunday as a low pressure system settled over the region. Forecasters expect cold temperatures and drier conditions early this week, with a chance of snow and freezing rain Thursday and Friday in the Yakima area. Joe Solomon, a meteorologist...
Yakima Herald Republic
Staffing, cost challenges prompt Astria to end many heart procedures in Sunnyside on Dec. 16
Astria Health will end many cardiology services at its two Lower Valley hospitals and clinics, effective Friday, Dec. 16. In a statement issued Nov. 29, Astria Health President and CEO Brian Gibbons cited staffing and financial issues as factors in the decision. “Due to current staffing challenges and the rising...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72
Jerry Allen Sherman, 72, of Sunnyside died Saturday, Dec. 3. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, funeralhomesmith.com.
kpq.com
Dusty’s In-N-Out To Reopen In January In N Wenatchee
The new owners of Dusty's In-N-Out say the iconic north Wenatchee restaurant will reopen next month. Dusty's closed down with little warning in October, and by mid-November the Wild Huckleberry announced it would become part of its family of restaurants. The group announced the new Dusty's will feature burgers, fries,...
kpq.com
Hit and Run Near Buzz Inn Steakhouse and Casino in East Wenatchee
The driver of a white pickup truck with an attached snow plow was involved in a hit and run in East Wenatchee Thursday afternoon. Around 3:48 p.m., a white pickup truck carrying a snow plow collided head-on with a Toyota Highlander on the intersection of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue.
Comments / 0