21 Times Dylan O'Brien Proved He's Still The Internet Boyfriend In 2022

"I still have a lot of heart and loyalty to the show. When [the movie] came up, I immediately tried to make it work, but then, I just realized that I was going against my gut feeling the whole time. I think I was doing all of those things for other people and not myself," he explained in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Oh, I actually don’t feel like I want to open that door back up, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I should just listen to that instinct and go with it.' So, that’s ultimately what I decided, and I think I kind of knew it in my heart the whole time. ... And once I realized how I actually felt about it, I was like, 'You know what? I think it’s totally fine to leave this, and I actually want that.' It was already left in a really nice place, you know? So, I didn’t want to touch it. I didn’t want to fuck with it."