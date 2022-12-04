21 Times Dylan O'Brien Proved He's Still The Internet Boyfriend In 2022
By Kelly Martinez
BuzzFeed
6 days ago
You know Dylan O'Brien : Teen Wolf alumnus, Maze Runner star, and resident internet boyfriend.
From new films to adorable interviews, 2022 was a big year for Dylan! So, without further ado, here are 21 Dylan moments that made us fall even more in love this year:
1. First, when he kicked off 2022 in the most ~Dylan~ way possible:
2. When he (correctly) roasted Morbius before it even came out:
3. When he had the cutest response to being crowned the internet boyfriend™:
MTV
"It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful," he said in an interview with Bustle. "It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen."
4. When he talked about donning his exquisite 1956 Chicago costume in The Outfit :
Here are some pics of the costume in question, as a treat:
5. When he made the tough choice not to return as Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, and perfectly explained his decision:
6. When he and Zoey Deutch (who he co-starred in The Outfit and Not Okay with) took BuzzFeed's co-star test , and she told us how he brought an entire SUITCASE full of coffee with him when they filmed in London:
Here's the full adorable interview:
7. When he looked damn good 👌 at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood:
On a potential Set It Up reunion with Glenn Powell, "Glenn and I are really excited and optimistic about finding something to do together. And we're actively looking. I love him, we'll find something great."
Comments / 0