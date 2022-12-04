ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21 Times Dylan O'Brien Proved He's Still The Internet Boyfriend In 2022

By Kelly Martinez
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YXvrs_0jWyVVBM00

You know Dylan O'Brien : Teen Wolf alumnus, Maze Runner star, and resident internet boyfriend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpTQ6_0jWyVVBM00
Vera Anderson / WireImage / Getty Images

From new films to adorable interviews, 2022 was a big year for Dylan! So, without further ado, here are 21 Dylan moments that made us fall even more in love this year:

1. First, when he kicked off 2022 in the most ~Dylan~ way possible:

Happy… fuck it

@dylanobrien 06:32 PM - 01 Jan 2022

2. When he (correctly) roasted Morbius before it even came out:

I’ve heard this is super good, so they keep having to push it back because we aren’t able to handle it yet, because it’s that good, that we need more time to evolve as a species to be better prepared to handle a movie this good https://t.co/fYfamkNQrX

@dylanobrien 05:14 AM - 04 Jan 2022

3. When he had the cutest response to being crowned the internet boyfriend™:

MTV

"It’s so funny, my palms are sweating. It’s overwhelming [and] it’s wonderful," he said in an interview with Bustle. "It’s just gnarly to think about little me having this really special thing happen."

4. When he talked about donning his exquisite 1956 Chicago costume in The Outfit :

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=045EK4_0jWyVVBM00
Nerds of Color / YouTube / Via youtu.be

Here are some pics of the costume in question, as a treat:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sH9i6_0jWyVVBM00
Focus Features / Courtesy Everett Collection

5. When he made the tough choice not to return as Stiles for the upcoming Teen Wolf movie, and perfectly explained his decision:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nn8HJ_0jWyVVBM00

"I still have a lot of heart and loyalty to the show. When [the movie] came up, I immediately tried to make it work, but then, I just realized that I was going against my gut feeling the whole time. I think I was doing all of those things for other people and not myself," he explained in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter. "I was like, 'Oh, I actually don’t feel like I want to open that door back up, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I should just listen to that instinct and go with it.' So, that’s ultimately what I decided, and I think I kind of knew it in my heart the whole time. ... And once I realized how I actually felt about it, I was like, 'You know what? I think it’s totally fine to leave this, and I actually want that.' It was already left in a really nice place, you know? So, I didn’t want to touch it. I didn’t want to fuck with it."

MTV/Courtesy Everett Collection

6. When he and Zoey Deutch (who he co-starred in The Outfit and Not Okay with) took BuzzFeed's co-star test , and she told us how he brought an entire SUITCASE full of coffee with him when they filmed in London:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBmRX_0jWyVVBM00
BuzzFeed

Here's the full adorable interview:

7. When he looked damn good 👌 at Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XbGMe_0jWyVVBM00
Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

8. When he brought the Kylie Jenner lasagna meme back:

ughh long hard day promoting my major motion picture #TheOutfit 💁🏻‍♂️ in theaters this Friday March 18th

@dylanobrien 09:53 PM - 16 Mar 2022

9. When he made the internet collectively lose its shit with just two words...:

slut era

@dylanobrien 11:48 PM - 27 Apr 2022

...which resulted in so many of these iconic "slut era" tweets :

“slut era” i say, after going straight home every day after work just so I can play my video games in peace

@itzsarialue 09:47 PM - 06 Oct 2022

10. When he confirmed Doja Cat's interpretation of Maze Runner :

@DojaCat u right

@dylanobrien 11:32 PM - 29 Apr 2022

11. When he was hot and knew it:

not flirting just hot and talking

@dylanobrien 12:26 AM - 18 May 2022

12. When he looked SO freaking good at the Not Okay premiere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rsFHZ_0jWyVVBM00
Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

13. When he had the most delightful smile:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J2TQj_0jWyVVBM00
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

14. When he was so, so excited to see Zoey Deutch:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULwLp_0jWyVVBM00
Cindy Ord / WireImage / Getty Images

15. When he played Colin in Not Okay and made us all lose our minds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35dwdC_0jWyVVBM00
Searchlight Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

16. When he made heads turn at the Bodies Bodies Bodies premiere:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sheoe_0jWyVVBM00
Cindy Ord / Getty Images

17. When he revealed the secret to his hair growing so fast:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HUCzf_0jWyVVBM00
@notokaymovie / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

18. When he said "👁️👄👁️":

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAQAb_0jWyVVBM00
@notokaymovie / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

19. When he proved he truly is a fashionista at the MTV Video Music Awards:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DtLko_0jWyVVBM00
Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

20. When he was a huge Swiftie just like us:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14qzmU_0jWyVVBM00

All Too Well: The Short Film , which Dylan starred in alongside Sadie Sink, won three MTV Video Music Awards and was nominated for three more. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Dylan explained how he landed the role: "I woke up one day with a text from my manager saying, 'Taylor Swift’s manager is asking if she can reach out to you about a project.' And I was like, 'Whoa.' ( Laughs .) And then, I gave her my number, and not even an hour later, I got this iconic fucking text from her that was so long and so funny and really, really thoughtful. And it was a full pitch of what she wanted to do. It was awesome." Swift also revealed to Bustle that she had always had Dylan in mind for the role!

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Globa

21. And finally, when he read thirst tweets for BuzzFeed at long last:

Dylan Rhodes O'Brien, I love you!!!

BuzzFeed

(...and my DMs are open. Just saying.)

The year is almost over, and we're looking back on 2022. Check out more from the year here!

