ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Steil announces mobile staff office hours in Racine County

Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at these times and locations:. Yorkville Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 am. Caledonia Village Hall, 5043...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
fox32chicago.com

How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023

CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
ILLINOIS STATE
fortatkinsononline.com

John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club

John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
WGN News

Jury awards $2.6M to 3 Lake County workers fired by clerk

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed the county circuit court clerk fired them because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election. One of Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein’s first acts after taking office in December 2016 was […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
dailybadgerbulletin.com

How a Racine 4th grader saved a classmate from choking before teachers knew what was going on

RACINE — Essence “Essie” Collier is still the same person she was before potentially saving a classmate’s life, just with more public attention. In November, Essence Collier, a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary, saw another student choking during lunch. She rushed to her classmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the student was OK a few seconds later.
RACINE, WI
97ZOK

Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!

Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. On...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kenosha City Council imposes fees, regulations on waste tire tickets

The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees on waste tire tickets for the recycling drop-off facility. The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees charged for waste tire tickets for recycling. The City Council voted Monday evening 14 to 3 to amend sections of the...
KENOSHA, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Illinois

The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
CHICAGO, IL
POLITICO

Pritzker tops the charts

Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
ILLINOIS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy