Why did the U.S. abandon ‘largest and most expensive federally funded experiment in education’ in 1977?

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Related
wuwm.com
Milwaukee is far from the only community seeking more revenue from the state of Wisconsin
The city of Milwaukee is stepping up its efforts to get more funding from the state of Wisconsin. But it's hardly the only local government eyeing more financial assistance from Republicans who control the State Legislature and have a lot of say-so over the state's projected six billion dollar budget surplus.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Steil announces mobile staff office hours in Racine County
Staff from the office of Congressman Bryan Steil will be available to assist individuals, families and small businesses from southeast Wisconsin with concerns dealing with federal agencies on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at these times and locations:. Yorkville Village Hall, 925 15th Ave., Union Grove, 9-10 am. Caledonia Village Hall, 5043...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council weighs salary increases for next mayor, municipal judge in coming years
The Kenosha City Council will vote later this month on whether to increase the salary of the city’s next mayor and its municipal judge. The first reading of the proposal passed the City Council Monday night with a voice vote. The matter will come up for a final vote Dec. 19.
fox32chicago.com
How much Illinois' minimum wage will increase on Jan. 1, 2023
CHICAGO - The minimum wage in Illinois is set to increase at the start of 2023. Effective Jan. 1, the statewide Illinois minimum wage will rise to $13 per hour for non-tipped employees ages 18 and over. The $1 increase will apply to every hour worked in the new year, and is part of legislation signed by Gov. JB Pritzker in 2019 to establish a statewide $15 minimum wage by 2025.
Future of Milwaukee’s Mitchell Park Domes? All options on the table
A Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors committee approved a resolution Tuesday that expands the ways the county could repair the aging Mitchell Park Domes building.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison call on Senate to ban assault weapons
The mayors of Racine, Milwaukee, Kenosha and Madison — all of whom are Democrats — co-signed a letter that calls on the US Senate to ban assault weapons and expand mandated background checks for those seeking to purchase firearms. The letter was signed by 73 US mayors, most-but-not-all...
fortatkinsononline.com
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
Jury awards $2.6M to 3 Lake County workers fired by clerk
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — A jury has awarded more than $2.6 million to three former Lake County employees who claimed the county circuit court clerk fired them because they supported her opponent in the 2016 election. One of Lake County Circuit Court Clerk Erin Cartwright Weinstein’s first acts after taking office in December 2016 was […]
dailybadgerbulletin.com
How a Racine 4th grader saved a classmate from choking before teachers knew what was going on
RACINE — Essence “Essie” Collier is still the same person she was before potentially saving a classmate’s life, just with more public attention. In November, Essence Collier, a fourth-grader at Fratt Elementary, saw another student choking during lunch. She rushed to her classmate and performed the Heimlich maneuver, and the student was OK a few seconds later.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Letter to the Editor | Senior citizens fear Washington County government to end Samaritan Home | By Kathleen Roecker
December 6, 2022 – West Bend, WI – I’m a senior citizen and I live in West Bend Wisconsin. I was born and raised here. I attended Barton Grade School, St. John’s Lutheran School, and West Bend High School. I worked for the West Bend Company, Mallard Coach and Bend Industries.
CBS 58
Ahead of electric rate increase, Milwaukee organizations talk about municipally owned utilities
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Electricity costs will be going up after Jan. 1 after the Public Service Commission approved a rate increase. Over the weekend, people from various organizations in Milwaukee met to talk about the possibility of the city of Milwaukee being in control of utilities, instead of We Energies.
Giant Lego Festival Coming To Wisconsin In January!
Get ready Lego lovers, Brick Fest is making its way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin this January and you are invited!. Lego's used to be the greatest entertainment for children, but over the years it has turned into a fascinating hobby across the world. BRICK FEST LIVE Coming To Wisconsin In January.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Washington County hand recounts ballots from 2022 election
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. - A conservative Wisconsin county recounts its 2022 ballots, all 74,000 of them– an audit Washington County leaders approved even before the election. "My hope is that this really puts the issue to bed, at least in Washington County," said Josh Schoemann, Washington County Executive. On...
Milwaukee Tool acquires land for $1M for future expansion of Brookfield campus
Milwaukee Tool paid $1.06 million for 4.6 acres on Lisbon Road for a future expansion of its Brookfield campus, according to our partners at Milwaukee Business Journal.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha City Council imposes fees, regulations on waste tire tickets
The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees on waste tire tickets for the recycling drop-off facility. The Kenosha City Council overwhelmingly voted to begin imposing fees charged for waste tire tickets for recycling. The City Council voted Monday evening 14 to 3 to amend sections of the...
The richest woman in Illinois
The Pritzker family's fortune symbolizes a great American success story—a rags-to-riches tale of extremely profitable business deals ranging from manufacturing to the Hyatt Hotel chain.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Continuum of Care aims to help the homeless find a warm place to sleep
MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures drop in Milwaukee, it’s getting more and more dangerous to sleep outside overnight. The Milwaukee Continuum of Care is working towards the goal of having nobody sleeping outdoors during freezing temperatures and having a warm place to be indoors. If needed, the Milwaukee...
POLITICO
Pritzker tops the charts
Good Tuesday morning, Illinois. In the final hours of Georgia’s runoff, Raphael Warnock partied at a brewery and Herschel Walker hit a gun range. Talk about being on brand. Voter turnout in Illinois was down, but Gov. JB Pritzker’s vote share was up, according to certified election statistics released Monday by the Illinois Board of Elections.
4 Great Pizza Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, make sure to check them out next time you get the chance.
New report says Wisconsin traffic safety laws need improvement
Wisconsin's traffic safety laws came under scrutiny after a new report rated it as one of 36 states that need improvements.
Comments / 1