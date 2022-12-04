Dave Tollefson, a two-time Super Bowl champion for the Giants, emphasizes Big Blue’s need to get pressure on Jalen Hurts, despite the mobility of the Eagles’ signal-caller. Check out the full breakdown on YouTube: [youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PCzBUXTbxGo?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

