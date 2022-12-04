Read full article on original website
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Ryan Reynolds Apologizes for 'Inexcusable' Instagram Faux Pas After Blake Lively Calls Him Out
Ryan Reynolds is admitting his mistakes. The 46-year-old actor posted a sweet pic of himself and his pregnant wife, Blake Lively, meeting with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Instagram. In the pic, Lively, 35, is wearing some adorable holiday pajamas and a pale pink robe which is tied over her...
‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Tells Tatti Nobody Likes Her, Young Bae Tosses Her Drink On Vanity
Ceaser hit Tatti with some bad news. The post ‘Black Ink Crew’ Recap: Ceaser Tells Tatti Nobody Likes Her, Young Bae Tosses Her Drink On Vanity appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
Keke Palmer Thanks 'Other Half' Darius Daulton Jackson, Following Pregnancy Reveal on 'Saturday Night Live'
Keke Palmer is showing some love to her boyfriend, Darius Jackson. On Sunday, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her time at Saturday Night Live -- where she hosted -- and revealed that she is expecting her first child. Palmer began her message by thanking the cast, crew...
'RHOM's Alexia Nepola on Feuding With Guerdy Abraira and Feeling 'Under Attack From All Angles' in Season 5
The Cuban Barbie is ready for play time. "You're gonna see an Alexia that's more involved with the girls, more opinionated -- and has a lot to say," Alexia Nepola (née Echevarria) confesses to ET over video chat, speaking ahead of The Real Housewives of Miami's season 5 premiere.
George Clooney Teases Wife Amal About Giving Their Kids' a 'Filthy' Sense of Humor (Exclusive)
George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are making sure their kids grow up with their core values -- and their senses of humor. The superstar couple stunned on the red carpet at the 45th Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday in Washington, D.C., where the Oscar-winner was one of the night's celebrated honorees. The pair spoke with ET's Deidre Behar at the event, and opened up about their 5-year-old twins -- Ella and Alexander -- and the coming holidays.
'RHOM's Marysol Patton Left 'Really Disappointed' by an OG in Season 5 (Exclusive)
Pour a cockie and settle in for South Beach-sized drama, because The Real Housewives of Miami is back!. "[There are] a lot of surprises, a lot of things that I didn't expect, you know," OG 'Wife Marysol Patton teases to ET of season 5, before slipping into a spot-on impression of her late mother, Elsa. "Expect the unexpected. That's the season: Expect the unexpected."
Selena Gomez Shares Fred Armisen's Reaction to Her Naming Her Kidney After Him
Fred Armisen couldn’t have been sweeter after finding out Selena Gomez named her kidney after him. During Monday night’s Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 30-year-old songstress shared the Saturday Night Live alum’s reaction to her reveal from her Rolling Stone cover story. "So, I got a...
Jake Flint's Widow Shares Heartbreaking Tribute on the Day of His Funeral
Country singer Jake Flint was laid to rest on Monday, and his widow, Brenda Flint, honored their relationship with a heartfelt tribute. Brenda took to Facebook to post a photo of herself and her late husband sitting together, with his head resting on her shoulder. "I love you this morning,"...
