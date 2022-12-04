Read full article on original website
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel, Germany hold strategic dialogue on Iran, potential sale of Arrow 3
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Amir Eshel, director general of the Israeli Defense Ministry, met with Germany’s State Secretary for the Federal Ministry of Defense, Benedikt Zimmer, according to the statement. Officials from the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Policy and Political-Military Bureau, as well as the ministry’s Directorate for Defense Research...
Cleveland Jewish News
The IDF versus drug dealers: How an inter-agency effort is denting the flow of narcotics
The Israel Defense Force’s Paran territorial defense brigade is in charge of defending 170 kilometers of the Israeli-Egyptian border and large sections of the Negev desert. As such, dealing with the constant efforts of narcotics smugglers from both Egypt and Israel to push drugs across the border is an inevitable part of its duties.
Cleveland Jewish News
US State Department spokesman mute on Israeli ‘war crimes’ accusation
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday failed to push back on a reporter’s accusation that Israel was perpetrating “war crimes” against the Palestinians. “I mean, what we have seen in the past couple weeks is really an uptick of Israeli aggression against the Palestinians. We see war crimes being committed on—in front of everybody. So that would not bother the United States of America, despite the fact that these guys [Religious Zionism Party head Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit leader Itamar Ben-Gvir] have such a long rap sheet?” a reporter asked Price during the daily press briefing.
Cleveland Jewish News
IDF busts drug smuggling attempt from Sinai
The Israel Defense Forces announced on Wednesday the foiling of an attempt to smuggle approximately 6 million shekels ($1.75 million) worth of drugs from Egypt into Israel. Soldiers from the Paran Regional Brigade, which secures the border with Sinai, spotted a number of suspects attempting to smuggle drugs into Israel, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.
Cleveland Jewish News
Former Israeli minister: Druze tribal warfare tactics a model for Israel
Israeli Druze used tribal warfare tactics to achieve the return of the body of a youth from Palestinian body snatchers in Samaria last month, a divergence from the blueprint long followed by the Israeli government to free captive soldiers and the remains of slain Israelis. “I was near Jenin sending...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Chechen Blogger Who Criticized Vladimir Putin's Henchman Ramzan Kadyrov MURDERED By Alleged Assassins
A Chechen blogger critical of both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chechen warlord Ramzan Kadyrov was allegedly assassinated earlier this month, RadarOnline.com has learned.The victim, 36-year-old Tumso Abdurakhmanov, was reportedly gunned down by a group of assassins in Sweden on the night of December 1.According to Daily Star, the anti-Kadyrov blogger fled Chechnya in 2020 after the warlord – who is one of Putin’s main henchmen – seized power and was named Head of the Chechen Republic."Very sadly the rumors of his death turned out to be true,” confirmed the Chechen opposition network 1ADAT on Monday."Tumso was shot at night...
Cleveland Jewish News
German Jewish leader possibly targeted in Iranian spy operation, German officials reveal
BERLIN (JTA) – The head of Germany’s main Jewish organization may have been staked out by a spy for Iran’s secret service, German security investigators have revealed. The newsmagazine FOCUS has reported that Josef Schuster, recently elected to a third four-year term as president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, may have been targeted by a onetime informant to Germany’s Office for the Protection of the Constitution.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel condemns Netflix movie about its 1948 War of Independence
(JTA) — Israel’s government has lashed out at Netflix over a new Jordanian movie that they say disparages the country’s military and their actions in the War of 1948 that led to Israel’s independence. “Farha,” Jordan’s entry into the Academy Awards’ best international feature race, is...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish national security group calls for Biden to stop Iran’s assassination plots
The Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs (JINSA) on Monday called on the Biden administration to take immediate action to stop Iran from killing U.S. citizens overseas and for plotting assassinations domestically. In a Washington Examiner opinion piece, Gabriel Noronha, a fellow at JINSA’s Gemunder Center for Defense and Strategy,...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iran says 9 could face death penalty over assassination of nuclear scientist
An Iranian court said on Tuesday that nine people would be executed for the murder of one of the nation’s top nuclear scientists. According to judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi, the nine prisoners were charged with “corruption on earth” and cooperation with Israel, both of which are capital offenses in the Islamic Republic, reported AFP.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel’s Rafael teams up with Lockheed Martin for joint laser weapons development
Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and U.S. defense firm Lockheed Martin announced on Monday the signing of an agreement to jointly develop, test and manufacture laser weapon systems. The joint development will be based on laser technology developed by Rafael and the Israeli Defense Ministry for the Iron Beam...
Cleveland Jewish News
The US liberal Jewish establishment is failing at fighting antisemitism
Antisemitism in the United States is rising, and the American Jewish leadership is failing to combat it, Caroline Glick argues in this week’s episode of the “Caroline Glick Show.”. Glick is joined on the show by Mort Klein, president of the Zionist Organization of America. The two begin...
Cleveland Jewish News
New York Times walks back false report on Gaza fishing industry
The New York Times has published an editor’s note correcting its false report that Gaza’s fishing industry is on the verge of collapse due to an Israeli blockade of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave. Using official Palestinian statistics, the media watchdog group Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting...
Cleveland Jewish News
Lapid’s call to disobey next government puts civil society at risk, legal analysts say
Even before taking power, Benjamin Netanyahu has found himself on the defensive over his prospective coalition’s “fringe elements.” During an NBC interview on Sunday, Netanyahu felt obliged to declare, “I’m going to safeguard Israeli democracy.”. However, legal analysts told JNS the danger to democracy may...
Cleveland Jewish News
How Jewish leaders tried — and failed — to keep a Farrakhan follower off a Florida city council
(JTA) – When Brother John Muhammad emerged this fall as the leading candidate for a vacant city council seat in St. Petersburg, Florida, local Jews were distressed. Muhammad is well known in the city as the president of a local neighborhood association and as a frequent advocate for minority groups. But Jewish leaders learned that he was also a follower of Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a long history of antisemitism, and that he had made comments dismissing concerns about Farrakhan’s record.
Cleveland Jewish News
NSW government offers $1 million for info on 1982 bombings of Jewish institutions
The New South Wales government is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to criminal convictions in connection with the bombing of two Australian Jewish institutions in 1982. The reward, originally set at $100,000 in 2012, was increased on Monday, the first day of the Coronial Inquiry into the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Blinken: US will judge Israeli government on its policies, not its politicians
WASHINGTON (JTA) — The Biden administration will base its relationship to Israel’s incoming government on the actions it takes, not the people installed in positions of power, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a speech Sunday. Blinken’s speech, to the conference of the liberal Jewish Middle...
Army is only service branch booting troops over COVID vaccine mandate in full force
While the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps have paused separating troops for challenging the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the Army has continued to kick out soldiers who don't comply.
