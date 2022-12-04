Read full article on original website
Related
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform
LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a...
‘The Resident’ EP Teases The Fallout Of Conrad & Billie’s Epic Kiss: It’s ‘Messy’ (Exclusive)
Conrad and Billie finally act on those feelings that have been building between them for a very long time. After a long and intense day, Conrad and Billie kissed in front of her house. This is the kind of moment that changes everything for a lot of people on The Resident.
What Are The Best And Worst Fake Accents In Movies?
Saying "bloody hell" does not make a British accent.
This Couple Went Viral For Having A Ramen Bar At Their Wedding, And I'm Adding This To My Imaginary Wedding Plans
"Ramen soup when you're tipsy just hits different."
Comments / 0