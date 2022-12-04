ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

tbrnewsmedia.com

Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Suffolk County Crime...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
fireislandnews.com

Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable

Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
tbrnewsmedia.com

Farmingville man pleads guilty to burglarizing occupied home

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Dec. 2 that Seyquan Patron pleaded guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree for breaking into a Middle Island residence while a 14-year-old child was home alone. “This defendant not only broke into the victim’s home but also terrorized the 14-year-old...
FARMINGVILLE, NY
27east.com

Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan

A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
SAG HARBOR, NY
riverheadlocal

Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium

Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
RIVERHEAD, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk Police Arrest Medford Man for Stealing Catalytic Converter

Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence on Monday, December 5. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley.
MEDFORD, NY
longisland.com

Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions

Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
OYSTER BAY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

Riverhead, NY
