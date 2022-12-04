Read full article on original website
Threats Against Synagogue Was Not Idle: 2 Men Were Charged After Threatening NYC SynagoguesAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
Former Yale Soccer Coach Sentenced to Prison For Accepting Nearly $1 Million In BribesTaxBuzzMadison, CT
NBC New York
Long Island Police Share Mall, Shopping Security Plan for Holidays: What to Expect
Increased crowds can make shoppers on Long Island targets for crime during this holiday season -- and for communities already reeling from recent mall and Costco parking lot thefts, that reality just further stokes the anxiety. Fear not, additional security is coming, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said Tuesday....
tbrnewsmedia.com
Wanted for South Setauket Petit Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who stole allegedly stole merchandise from Target, located at 255 Pond Path in South Setauket on Sept. 3 at approximately 9 p.m. Suffolk County Crime...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office creates safe transaction zones
If you are buying holiday gifts through an online marketplace or selling items online to earn some extra cash this holiday season, Suffolk County Sheriff Errol D. Toulon, Jr. wants to remind you of a safe place to meet up with your neighbors to complete these transactions. To help protect...
Suffolk police announce ramped up patrols in downtowns, malls ahead of holidays
Police say they want to make sure both shoppers and drivers are safe while spending time at shopping at malls or busy downtown areas.
Seen Him? Man Wanted For Stealing Bottles Of Whiskey Valued At $1,350 From Port Jefferson Store
Authorities asked the public for help identifying a man who is wanted for stealing about $1,350 worth of whiskey from a Long Island store. A man stole four bottles of whiskey from Markay’s Wine and Liquor in Port Jefferson at about 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Monday, Dec. 5.
Suffolk DA: 2 people arrested in targeted East End and Manhattan burglaries
The suspects, Raymond Bouderau and Jacqueline Jewett, allegedly conspired to gather criminal intelligence about a wealthy victim.
fireislandnews.com
Suffolk County Residents for Septic System Upgrades Deemed Not Taxable
Based on an announcement released by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, it has been determined that Suffolk County resident home owners who participated in and received funding from the Septic Improvement Program (SIP Program) do not have to include those grant monies in their gross annual income for Federal income tax purposes. This decision means that, Suffolk County does not have an information reporting obligation for the payments made to residential property owners in Suffolk County under the SIP Program.
Seen Them? Duo Wanted For Stealing More Than $1K In Merchandise From Central Islip Target
Authorities are searching for two men who are accused of stealing $1,170 worth of merchandise from a Long Island store. Two men stole assorted items from Target in Central Islip, located at 160 North Research Place, on Monday, Nov. 21, Suffolk County Crime Stoppers reported on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Suffolk...
NBC New York
Long Island Mom Pleads for Help Finding Son's Killer, Fast Cash Reward Now on Table
Will a grieving mother's desperate plea crack a cold Long Island murder case? Suffolk County cops plan to give it a try. Homicide squad detectives are expected to join Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison and Marie Rosental at a news briefing Wednesday in an effort to stir up potential new leads in the 2021 death of her son Danie Philistin.
Man Wanted For Stealing Puppy From Huntington Station Pet Store, Police Say
Police are searching for a man who is accused of stealing a 3-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store. A man stole the male Havanese puppy from Selmer’s Pet Land in Huntington Station at about 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Suffolk County Police Department said. He...
Drivers with environmentally-friendly vehicles frustrated with ending of Clean Pass program
The HOV lane on the LIE stretches both ways from western Nassau County around 40 miles east to Medford in Suffolk County.
longisland.com
Suffolk Sheriff’s Office Launches Illegal Handicap Parking Enforcement Campaign
The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office will once again undertake enhanced enforcement aimed at illegal parking in handicap spaces throughout Suffolk County. Effective immediately and through New Year’s Day, all Deputy Sheriffs will be directing additional enforcement efforts to violations of sections 1203-b and 1203-c of the Vehicle and Traffic Law.
fox5ny.com
Pair arrested in burglaries that targeted wealthy Hamptons woman
NEW YORK - Suffolk County authorities say a man and woman targeted a wealthy Long Island woman and made off with well over a million dollars in cash and goods in a planned burglary while she was on vacation. Raymond Bourderau of Manhattan and Jacqueline Jewett of Connecticut face felony...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Farmingville man pleads guilty to burglarizing occupied home
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Dec. 2 that Seyquan Patron pleaded guilty to Burglary in the Second Degree for breaking into a Middle Island residence while a 14-year-old child was home alone. “This defendant not only broke into the victim’s home but also terrorized the 14-year-old...
27east.com
Couple Charged in Organized Burglaries in Sag Harbor, Manhattan
A couple who police said planned and executed the ransacking of a Sag Harbor home on September 25, making off with over $1 million in goods, have been indicted by... more. A State Supreme Court justice last week ordered the Maidstone Gun Club in Wainscott closed ... 2 Dec 2022 by Michael Wright.
Residents, angered by proposed zoning code changes, again press Town Board for moratorium
Frustration over delays in the comprehensive plan update and inaction on a moratorium for Calverton boiled over in the Riverhead Town Hall meeting room yesterday. Residents making those demands have become impatient with delays and perceived inaction by the Town Board. During the long and contentious meeting, some residents took the podium to question the motivations and integrity of some board members. Tempers flared. Members of the audience from time to time heckled board members as they spoke and punctuated speakers’ comments with loud applause, shouts and an occasional whistle.
ID Released For Man Found Dead In Parking Lot of Manorhaven Business
The identity has been released of a man who was found dead in the parking lot of a Long Island business. Nassau County Police Sixth Precinct Officers responded to a 911 call for an unresponsive male in the rear parking lot of 146 Shore Road in Manorhaven at around 10:10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Man wanted for stealing cash from Ronkonkoma restaurant
Police tell News 12 the man stole cash from New Ming on Vets Highway on Oct. 12 and Oct. 13.
longisland.com
Suffolk Police Arrest Medford Man for Stealing Catalytic Converter
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Medford man for stealing a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked outside of a Shirley residence on Monday, December 5. Seventh Precinct officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man stealing a catalytic converter from a neighbor’s 1998 Ford truck on Decator Avenue, near Belmont Street, at 11:52 a.m. The man fled the scene prior to police arrival, but a 2008 minivan matching the suspect’s vehicle description was located a short time later on Moriches Middle Island Road in Shirley.
longisland.com
Receiver Pravato Reminds Oyster Bay Residents to File for Property Tax Exemptions
Oyster Bay Town Receiver of Taxes Jeff Pravato has announced that residents may apply for New York State property tax exemptions from now through January 2, 2023. Homeowners wishing to receive exemptions on their 2023-2024 School taxes and 2024 General taxes must file with the Nassau County Department of Assessment or New York State prior to the January 2nd deadline.
