WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Jefferson Community College’s featured Honors Program student for the month of December is Emma M. Halsey of Sandy Creek. Halsey is a humanities and social sciences major. She created an illustration of a female factory worker that went with a topic in her History of Women in America course. Halsey’s career goal is to earn a bachelor’s degree in marketing and become a graphic designer.

SANDY CREEK, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO