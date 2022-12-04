ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Two people gunned down on Alabama riverwalk in broad daylight, police say

By alabamanow
 3 days ago
Alabama police investigators are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a double murder that happened in broad daylight on Saturday.

Phenix City police said they received a 911 call at approximately 2 p.m. Saturday. The caller reported gunshots at the Riverwalk in the area of the 600 block of Riverview apartments.

When officers arrived they found two dead bodies, one a black male and the other a white male. Both people appeared to have been shot to death, police said.

Police released a photo of a person of interest that was last seen in the area near the time of the shootings. If you believe you may have information about this person you’re asked to call police investigator Johnson at 334-448-2839 or the Phenix City Police Department at 334-2980611.

