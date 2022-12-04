Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (14-8) face the New Orleans Pelicans (14-8) Sunday afternoon at Smoothie King Center. Tip is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Pelicans odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nuggets started a 2-game Southeast US jaunt with a 117-109 loss at the Atlanta Hawks Friday. That snapped a 4-game win and cover streak. Denver has alternated the Over and Under in each of its past 6 games, cashing the Over in Atlanta.

The Pelicans steam into this contest on a 3-game win streak, covering the past 2. New Orleans has been fire against the number lately, going 7-3 ATS across the past 10 games overall. It has alternated the Under and Over across the past 4 outings, hitting the Under in Friday’s 117-99 win at the San Antonio Spurs.

Nuggets at Pelicans odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 6:21 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Nuggets -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Pelicans -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

: Nuggets -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Pelicans -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Nuggets -1.5 (-105) | Pelicans +1.5 (-115)

: Nuggets -1.5 (-105) | Pelicans +1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 227.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Nuggets at Pelicans key injuries

Nuggets

F Jeff Green (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable F Michael Porter Jr. (heel) questionable

Pelicans

F Brandon Ingram (toe) questionable

(toe) questionable F Herbert Jones (ankle) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nuggets at Pelicans picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 107, Pelicans 102

The NUGGETS (-115) are a solid play on the road in this matinee game in the Big Easy despite MPJ on the injury report. G Jamaal Murray returned to action and gutted it out in Atlanta, scoring 20 points, so he should be OK for this one. The team also got G Bones Hyland back from the COVID list, and that helped immensely.

The Pelicans are on a 3-game win streak and are 5-1 SU across their past 6 outings. However, Denver has owned this series in recent seasons, posting 5 wins in the last 6 meetings, including 3 of the past 4 trips to NOLA.

The NUGGETS -1.5 (-105) are worth playing here if you like them to win unless you firmly believe the Pelicans will win, or lose by just 1 points.

Denver has covered 4 of the last 6 meetings in this series while going 4-0 ATS in its last 4 trips to the Crescent City. Look for the Nuggs to get it done again in this matinee action, cooling off the Pels.

LEAN UNDER 227.5 (-110).

The Under is always a strong play in an afternoon basketball game, especially in a ‘fun’ city with a vibrant nightlife. The Nuggets might start out a bit on the sluggish side before turning it on late.

The Under is 7-2 in the previous 9 meetings in this series while going 3-1 in the past 4 clashes in New Orleans.

While it’s mostly been all about the Over for Denver lately, the Under is 7-1 in the past 8 against winning teams for New Orleans, and 7-2 in its last 9 games at Smoothie King Center.

