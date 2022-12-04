ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Kristin Leigh Wilson

3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast

Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
WESH

Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
ORLANDO, FL
cbs12.com

'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
DELTONA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man

A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy

A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
LADY LAKE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say

A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WPBF News 25

Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
VERO BEACH, FL

