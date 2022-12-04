Read full article on original website
WESH
Sheriff: 23-year-old Brevard County deputy killed by fellow deputy in accidental shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — According to the Brevard County Sheriff, 23-year-old deputy Austin Walsh was killed Saturday by his own roommate, who is also a fellow deputy, in an accidental shooting. "This afternoon, I have to stand here and talk about the loss of one of my deputies who...
fox35orlando.com
Florida men kidnap, beat, threaten to kill man they held for ransom, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Three Orange County men are facing charges after deputies said they kidnapped another man and beat him with a hammer and two-by-four, then threatened to kill him if they didn't receive a $500 ransom. The Orange County Sheriff's Office arrested Marcos Caraballo, Dylan Telleria, and Alexis...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies in Brevard County crash along US-1, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed after a crash Tuesday along U.S. 1 in Brevard County, leading to a back-up of traffic, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a news release, troopers said the crash happened at U.S. 1 and Main Street in the Micco area.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Brevard County deputy accidentally killed by deputy and best friend who 'jokingly' pointed gun at him
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Brevard County Sheriff's Office has released more details into the death of 23-year-old Deputy Austin Walsh, who was accidentally shot and killed in an "off-duty incident" over the weekend. In a Facebook Live video on the BCSO's Facebook page Sunday afternoon, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said...
fox35orlando.com
Daughter of Osceola County 'Most Wanted' suspect talks about why he needs to be caught
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County sheriff said his agency is on the lookout for a suspect accused of the sexual battery of two minors. Davie Albarran, 50, is wanted for multiple warrants for sexual battery and lewd and lascivious molestation of two young girls, according to Sheriff Marcos Lopez.
Sheriff warns of crime trend after he falls victim to it
The Indian River County Sheriff is warning about a crime that can be so easy to overlook that even he recently fell victim to it.
3 dead, 4 shootings over the weekend in Treasure Coast
Over this past weekend, multiple shootings have left 3 people dead in the Treasure Coast area. MCSO SWAT Team responds to double-homicidePhoto byMCSO/Twitter. On Saturday around 3 pm, 75-year-old Hugh Hootman shot and killed two people, Ginger and Henry Wallace (both 81 years old) after a dispute with Ginger (who is the HOA President at their residence).
WESH
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
cbs12.com
'Operation Blue's Clues:' Puppy mill shut down in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a months-long investigation, deputies said they were able to shut down a puppy mill and arrest two people involved. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said an investigation was conducted against Michael Mendez, 26, and Shelby White, 25, for operating a puppy mill inside a house in Vero Beach.
WESH
Deputies: Man killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office identified a man killed in a shooting on Friday. Deputies were called to the shooting on the 1400 block of Dean Road around 2 p.m. They said they found a man who had been shot at the scene. He was...
‘False alarm’: 50-plus deputies respond to Deltona High after report of gunfire heard on campus
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — More than 50 deputies searched Deltona High School after deputies said they received a 911 call reporting that gunshots were heard on campus. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource deputy and school guardian were at the school and did not report hearing any gunshots in the area. Deputies are reporting that the call was a “false alarm.”
New program to crack down on stolen guns in Volusia, Flagler counties finds success
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Officials have put a task force together to deal with a rise in crime involving young men in two local counties. Prosecutors and law enforcement are calling the stolen guns that end up in the hands of children used in crimes an epidemic. Officials said...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Columbia County crash claims Melbourne man
A 61-year-old Melbourne man died when he failed to negotiate a turn onto the US 41 exit off Interstate 10 and collided with a tree Monday. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, the man was driving an SUV west on I-10 at 8:50 p.m. when he went onto the US 41 exit, left the ramp onto the grass shoulder and hit a tree.
WESH
I-95 south near Brevard County border reopens after deadly crash
SEBASTIAN, Fla. — A deadly crash shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Brevard County and Indian River County border Tuesday. It happened at mile marker 158 in Sebastian. Officials say at least one person has died. The roadway has since been reopened.
Indian River County man found dead in ditch remembered fondly
Kristina Judah couldn't hold back tears as she remembered her boyfriend, Kelly Granger, whose body was found after he was missing in Sebastian.
fox35orlando.com
Orlando woman says she was robbed in Thornton Park by 2 wearing ski masks
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department is investigating a reported robbery in Thornton Park. The victim claims that she was leaving a bar when two people in masks grabbed her purse. The woman said she was walking home on Washington Street around 11:20 p.m. on Monday night when a...
villages-news.com
Shoplifting suspect arrested with fentanyl and syringes at Best Buy
A shoplifting suspect was arrested with fentanyl, syringes and other drugs at Best Buy in Lady Lake. Robert Joseph Langford, 35, of Palm Bay, entered the store on Friday and took a Canon IC2 camera into the men’s room where he discarded the packaging, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He emerged from the men’s room and attempted to leave the store without paying for the merchandise, which was concealed in his backpack.
fox35orlando.com
Escaped Florida inmate caught after burglarizing home, deputies say
A Florida Department of Corrections inmate who was housed in Kissimmee was captured three days after his escape, deputies said. Edward Saucier reportedly cut his ankle monitor before he escaped from the state prison on Dec. 1. The Indian County Sheriff's Office said they received information that Saucier was possibly...
FHP: Man dies after losing control on I-10, hitting tree head-on
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a man died after losing control of his car and hitting a tree on Interstate 10. STORY: ‘We definitely will have election results tonight’: Senate race underway in Camden County. According to a news release on the incident,...
WPBF News 25
Police investigating Vero Beach shooting that left 1 dead
VERO BEACH, Fla. — Indian River County Sheriffs are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday. Sometime after 9 p.m., deputies responded to a call at the Orangewood Apartments in Vero Beach. Once they arrived at the scene, sheriffs located a victim that later succumbed to their injuries. IRCSO urges...
