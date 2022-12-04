ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Beijing swings from anger over zero-COVID to coping with infections

BEIJING, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Beijing's COVID-19 gloom deepened on Sunday with many shops and other businesses closed, and an expert warned of many thousands of new coronavirus cases as anger over China's previous COVID policies gave way to worry about coping with infection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy