1,700 dead seals found on Russia’s Caspian coast

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — About 1,700 seals have been found dead on the Caspian Sea coast in southern Russia, officials said Sunday.

The authorities in the Russian province of Dagestan said that it’s still unclear what caused the animals’ deaths, but they likely died of natural reasons.

Regional officials initially said Saturday that 700 dead seals were found on the coast, but on Sunday Zaur Gapizov, head of the Caspian Environmental Protection Center, said according to the state RIA Novosti news agency that after a broader inspection of the coast the number of dead animals was 1,700.

Gapizov said the seals likely died a couple of weeks ago. He added that there was no sign that they were killed by poachers.

Experts of the Federal Fisheries Agency and prosecutors inspected the coastline and collected data for laboratory research, which didn’t immediately spot any pollutants.

Several previous incidents of mass deaths of seals were attributed to natural causes.

The data about the number of seals in the Caspian varies widely. The fisheries agency has said the overall number of Caspian seals is 270,000-300,000, while Gapizov’s center put the number at 70,000.

NBC4 Columbus

Dazzling drive-thru light display!

One of the brightest and best holiday traditions these days is experiencing beautiful Christmas lights from the comfort of your car! And there is a brand-new unique drive-thru display bringing some of our favorite characters to life. We’re talking Barbie, monster trucks and so much more! Check out the Magic of Lights!
Jan. 6 panel reaches ‘general agreement’ on criminal referrals to DOJ

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has come to a “general agreement” to forward some criminal referrals to the Justice Department, its chair told reporters Tuesday. It was a confusing morning at the Capitol, with Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) walking back statements he made earlier in the day when […]
‘The Voice’ adds new twist to live semifinals

(NBC) — NBC’s “The Voice” is getting close to the end and the live semifinals are Monday with eight singers vying for the five spots in next week’s finale. Nerves can get the best of anyone and Team Blake’s Bodie Kuljian said that last week, nerves nearly got the best of him.
