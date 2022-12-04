Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will dissolve Congress and install an emergency government to rule by decree, he announced Wednesday, just hours before a scheduled impeachment vote. "We have taken the decision to establish a government of exception, to reestablish the rule of law and democracy to which effect the following measures are dictated: to dissolve Congress temporarily, to install a government of exceptional emergency, to call to the shortest term possible to elections for a new Congress with the ability to draft a new Constitution," Castillo said, per The New York Times. Castillo also imposed a national curfew and urged citizens to...

21 MINUTES AGO