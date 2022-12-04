ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Voice of America

World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam

Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
Voice of America

Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal

Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
The Week

Peru's president moves to dissolve Congress ahead of impeachment vote

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will dissolve Congress and install an emergency government to rule by decree, he announced Wednesday, just hours before a scheduled impeachment vote. "We have taken the decision to establish a government of exception, to reestablish the rule of law and democracy to which effect the following measures are dictated: to dissolve Congress temporarily, to install a government of exceptional emergency, to call to the shortest term possible to elections for a new Congress with the ability to draft a new Constitution," Castillo said, per The New York Times. Castillo also imposed a national curfew and urged citizens to...
Voice of America

Sudan's Generals, Pro-Democracy Group Ink Deal to End Crisis

KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's coup leaders and the country’s main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
Voice of America

Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom

Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America

Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit

Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

US Expands Deportation Relief to About 264,000 Haitians

Washington — The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country. The administration will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to...
TEXAS STATE
Voice of America

South Africa's Ramaphosa Awaits ANC Panel Decision on His Fate

JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. The inquiry relates to findings that large sums...
Voice of America

Taiwanese Follow Chinese Protests with Interested but Muted Support

Taipei — For two weeks, small groups of Taiwanese have gathered in support of a wave of protests across China against the government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing lockdowns in the largest movement of civil disobedience since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Rallies at Taipei’s Liberty Square and...
Voice of America

HRW Says ICC Needs Financial Support to Do Its Work

Human Rights Watch, in a statement issued Monday, called on member nations of the International Criminal Court to make a commitment at their annual meeting this week in The Hague "to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice." HRW said the ICC's investigation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
Voice of America

Association Head Says Rohingya Still Face Genocide

Washington — The head of a Rohingya organization urgently called for the U.N. Security Council to prevent what it described as genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK), told VOA that the Rohingya in Rakhine state, Myanmar's far west region, continue to face a genocidal program that puts their very survival at risk.
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Confusion over Iran’s Morality Police as Women Drop Hijab

Confusion over the standing of Iran’s morality police continues after state media gave different reports over the weekend. But more Iranian women have appeared in public without the required head covering hijab as enforcement of the policy has been reduced. The morality police were established in 2005. The group...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

Cameroon Welcomes US Indictment of Suspected Separatist Sponsors

Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s government is praising U.S. authorities for arresting three Cameroonian Americans accused of supporting separatist violence in the country's western regions. The three, arrested a week ago and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly raised funds to abduct persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.
Voice of America

US Envoy: Iran Should Not Be Member of UN Commission on Women

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has again emphasized her opposition to Iran’s participation on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “The Iranian government should not be on the @UN_CSW – an international body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. Removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women is the right thing to do."
Voice of America

Global Anti-Corruption Forum Meets in Washington

Hundreds of activists, officials and experts have come together in Washington to explore ways to end chronic corruption in governments, institutions and systems around the world. The five-day conference, convened every two years by the global corruption watchdog Transparency International and a host country, is considered the world's largest international...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks

WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
Voice of America

What Do Blank Pieces of Paper Mean in Protests?

Blank pieces of paper have become a symbol of protest for many people demonstrating on the streets of China and the U.S. in recent days. VOA's Elizabeth Lee explains. Calla Yu and Austin Ao contributed to this report. Videographer: Genia Dulot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy