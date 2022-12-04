Read full article on original website
Voice of America
World Cup Host Qatar Seeks to Change Minds on Islam
Doha, Qatar — Proudly Muslim Qatar has taken advantage of the World Cup to reach out to the hundreds of thousands of visiting fans to change minds about Islam or even make conversions. The Gulf emirate is the first Muslim nation to stage a football World Cup and its...
grid.news
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
Voice of America
South Africa's President Asks Court to Overturn Report Recommending Impeachment Inquiry
Cape Town, South Africa — South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is asking the country’s Constitutional Court to overturn a parliamentary report that says he may have broken the law and could lead to his removal from office. The report released last week said Ramaphosa may have broken his...
Voice of America
Corruption-Weary South Africans React to Latest Presidential Scandal
Cyril Ramaphosa is not South Africa's first president or leader of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party to be dogged by allegations of corruption. While graft claims do not surprise most South Africans, analysts say it is taking a toll on the ANC's popularity. Zaheer Cassim reports from Johannesburg, South Africa.
Peru's president moves to dissolve Congress ahead of impeachment vote
Peruvian President Pedro Castillo will dissolve Congress and install an emergency government to rule by decree, he announced Wednesday, just hours before a scheduled impeachment vote. "We have taken the decision to establish a government of exception, to reestablish the rule of law and democracy to which effect the following measures are dictated: to dissolve Congress temporarily, to install a government of exceptional emergency, to call to the shortest term possible to elections for a new Congress with the ability to draft a new Constitution," Castillo said, per The New York Times. Castillo also imposed a national curfew and urged citizens to...
Voice of America
Sudan's Generals, Pro-Democracy Group Ink Deal to End Crisis
KHARTOUM, Sudan — Sudan's coup leaders and the country’s main pro-democracy group signed a deal Monday to establish a civilian-led transitional government following the military takeover last year. But key players refused to participate, and no deadline was set for the transition to begin. The framework — signed...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso Bans French State Broadcaster in Blow to Press Freedom
Niamey, Niger — Press freedom groups have condemned Burkina Faso's halting of broadcasts by French media outlet Radio France International (RFI). Ouagadougou's military leaders linked the ban to RFI reporting that the junta describes as false. Critics say the military is seeking to control news and information as it struggles against worsening insecurity.
Voice of America
Beijing, Gulf Nations Expected to Sign Dozens of Deals at Summit
Washington — After nearly two years of preparation, the first summit between China and the Arab states is scheduled for this week, a meeting Beijing describes as a "milestone" in Sino-Arab relations. The Global Times, a daily newspaper affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, said in an opinion column...
Voice of America
US Expands Deportation Relief to About 264,000 Haitians
Washington — The Biden administration will expand deportation relief and access to work permits for Haitians who are already in the United States, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said on Monday, as Haiti's government struggles to stabilize the country. The administration will offer Temporary Protected Status (TPS) to...
Voice of America
South Africa's Ramaphosa Awaits ANC Panel Decision on His Fate
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's fate was hanging in the balance on Monday ahead of a meeting of the executive committee of the governing party to discuss allegations he may have committed misconduct and violated the oath of office. The inquiry relates to findings that large sums...
Voice of America
Analysis: Xi Expected to Speak at Memorial for China's Former Leader Jiang Zemin
Taipei, Taiwan — China's leader Xi Jinping, under pressure for continuing his signature "zero-COVID policy" in the face of rare, widespread protests, is expected to speak at the Tuesday morning memorial service for former Chinese Communist Party (CCP) leader Jiang Zemin. Analysts say Jiang's death may deflect attention from...
Voice of America
Taiwanese Follow Chinese Protests with Interested but Muted Support
Taipei — For two weeks, small groups of Taiwanese have gathered in support of a wave of protests across China against the government’s strict COVID-19 restrictions and ongoing lockdowns in the largest movement of civil disobedience since the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests. Rallies at Taipei’s Liberty Square and...
Voice of America
HRW Says ICC Needs Financial Support to Do Its Work
Human Rights Watch, in a statement issued Monday, called on member nations of the International Criminal Court to make a commitment at their annual meeting this week in The Hague "to provide consistent financial, political, and practical support for justice." HRW said the ICC's investigation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine...
Voice of America
Association Head Says Rohingya Still Face Genocide
Washington — The head of a Rohingya organization urgently called for the U.N. Security Council to prevent what it described as genocide against the Rohingya in Myanmar. Tun Khin, president of the Burmese Rohingya Organization UK (BROUK), told VOA that the Rohingya in Rakhine state, Myanmar's far west region, continue to face a genocidal program that puts their very survival at risk.
Voice of America
Confusion over Iran’s Morality Police as Women Drop Hijab
Confusion over the standing of Iran’s morality police continues after state media gave different reports over the weekend. But more Iranian women have appeared in public without the required head covering hijab as enforcement of the policy has been reduced. The morality police were established in 2005. The group...
Voice of America
Cameroon Welcomes US Indictment of Suspected Separatist Sponsors
Yaounde, Cameroon — Cameroon’s government is praising U.S. authorities for arresting three Cameroonian Americans accused of supporting separatist violence in the country's western regions. The three, arrested a week ago and indicted by the U.S. Department of Justice, allegedly raised funds to abduct persons and use weapons of mass destruction in a foreign country.
Voice of America
US Envoy: Iran Should Not Be Member of UN Commission on Women
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has again emphasized her opposition to Iran’s participation on the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women. In a post on Twitter on Sunday, Linda Thomas-Greenfield said, “The Iranian government should not be on the @UN_CSW – an international body dedicated to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment. Removing Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women is the right thing to do."
Voice of America
Global Anti-Corruption Forum Meets in Washington
Hundreds of activists, officials and experts have come together in Washington to explore ways to end chronic corruption in governments, institutions and systems around the world. The five-day conference, convened every two years by the global corruption watchdog Transparency International and a host country, is considered the world's largest international...
Voice of America
China Begins to Revive Arctic Scientific Ground Projects After Setbacks
WASHINGTON — Beijing is taking its first steps toward recovering from years of setbacks to its scientific, land-based projects in the Arctic, sending personnel to two outposts that have been vital to its policy of establishing China as a "near-Arctic" state. China’s Arctic policy document, published in 2018, said...
Voice of America
What Do Blank Pieces of Paper Mean in Protests?
Blank pieces of paper have become a symbol of protest for many people demonstrating on the streets of China and the U.S. in recent days. VOA's Elizabeth Lee explains. Calla Yu and Austin Ao contributed to this report. Videographer: Genia Dulot.
