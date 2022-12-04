ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

Fire crews spend more than an hour battling flames in McKees Rocks

By CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

MCKEES ROCKS (KDKA) – Firefighters have been battling a fire on Olivia Street in McKees Rocks for more than an hour this morning.

Right now as crews work to extinguish the fire, it's unknown how many buildings are affected by the fire and if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is also unknown at this time.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

