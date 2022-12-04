ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

92.9 THE LAKE

Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana

The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
LOUISIANA STATE
brproud.com

Casino in Louisiana sells $100,000 winning Powerball ticket

GALLIANO, La. (BRPROUD) – Are you feeling lucky?. Someone woke up on Tuesday morning and felt lucky after a $100,000 winning #Powerball with Power Play ticket was sold at a casino in Lafourche Parish. The casino is the Pelican Truck Plaza located at 18513 LA-3235. The winning numbers for...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
104.5 KDAT

Louisiana Man Cleans Out Huge Iowa Lottery Prize

There's an old saying, you can't win if you don't play. Never is that more true than when you encounter someone who is just a guest visiting somewhere... and they run into a tremendous amount of luck. If you're the type who likes to try your hand at a lottery...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
92.9 THE LAKE

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
SHREVEPORT, LA
GATOR 99.5

Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook

NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
LOUISIANA STATE
MyArkLaMiss

Two NELA schools recognized as two of the 41 Louisiana Comeback campuses, exceeding pre-pandemic levels in reading and math

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 5, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Education recognized 41 schools, from 21 parishes, as Louisiana Comeback campuses. Quitman High School of Jackson Parish and Boley Elementary School of Ouachita Parish are two of these 41 campuses that have earned the prestigious honor. According to a release, Louisiana Comeback […]
LOUISIANA STATE
