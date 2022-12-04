ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ferry County, WA

Wenatchee Man Pleads Guilty to 3 Counts of Child Molestation

The Wenatchee man arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl pleaded guilty to three counts of child molestation and for violating a protection order Wednesday. Back in Feb., 32-year-old Devon Scott McGrady was arrested for molesting a 10-year-old girl multiple times after the child told a school counselor about the assaults.
Juvenile Arrested for Making Threats Against Brewster Middle School

Police in Okanogan County have arrested a juvenile for making threats against a school. On Friday, an employee at the Brewster School District contacted law enforcement about a student who allegedly said they were planning to "shoot up Brewster Middle School." The Brewster Police Department reports the student distributed a...
1 Dead In Head On Crash North Of Spokane

SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.
