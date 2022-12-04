SPOKANE - At around 4 p.m. Washington State Patrol Troopers were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle crash 10 miles north of Spokane. The first vehicle, a 2011 Jeep Wrangler driven by a 17 year old from Spokane Washington was driving South on State Route 395. The second vehicle, a 1999 Subaru Legacy was was driven by 56 year old Paula Leclaire of Colville Washington. In the passenger seat of vehicle 2 was 26 year old Alexander Leclaire also from Colville Washington.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO