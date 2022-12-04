Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia runoff results – live: Herschel Walker’s son blames Trump for ‘demanding’ father run as Warnock wins
After Herschel Walker was defeated by Democrat Raphael Warnock in Georgia’s crucial Senate race, the Republican’s son blamed Donald Trump for “demanding that he run”.Christian Walker made a series of posts to Twitter soon after the results were projected in Warnock’s favour on Tuesday night, and lashed out at Republicans for choosing his former football star father because he has the “same skin color as his opponent”.The Associated Press and other US outlets projected the result of the race in the Democrat’s favour, some three-and-a-half hours after polls officially closed at 7pm in Georgia.While votes are still being counted,...
Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’
The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks
GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
Herschel Walker Party Video Shows Moment They Found Out He'd Lost
Raphael Warnock's supporters are seen shouting and cheering when the race is called whereas Herschel Walker's supporters are more reserved.
Jimmy Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution
The talk show host threw the book at the former president for trying to "overthrow democracy" once again.
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Herschel Walker extremely confused about election
As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker puts the finishing touches on his Georgia senate campaign, it appears he might not know exactly what he’s running for, or the political ramifications. During an interview with Politico, Herschel Walker didn’t seem to understand which chamber of Congress he was running for. He also seemed Read more... The post Herschel Walker extremely confused about election appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
High court sides with history society's access to earthworks
The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled in favor of state efforts to control public access to a set of ancient ceremonial and burial earthworks built by American Indians
Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th
Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
Wealthy New Yorkers fled city en masse as high-tax state exodus persists
Wealthy Americans left New York in droves two years ago as the city continues to grapple with an exodus of high-income earners leaving for lower-tax destinations.
FBI: Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
Bateman often traveled to Nebraska where some of his other followers lived and internationally to Canada and Mexico for conferences.
Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing
The Justice Department's inspector general has released its report on the 2018 beating death of notorious gangster James "Whitey" Bulger at the hands of fellow inmates at a federal prison in West Virginia
Comments / 0