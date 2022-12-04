ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease

Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
