Read full article on original website
Related
Ashton Kutcher Calls Wife Mila Kunis 'The Best' After Being By His Side While Fighting Life-Threatening Disease
Ashton Kutcher is giving more details about the time he fought a life-threatening disease, but there was one person who was vital during his recovery process: his wife, Mila Kunis. While chatting in Paramount+'s new series, The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the 44-year-old revealed the disease popped up suddenly and attacked his blood vessels. "I woke up one day and was having vision issues, could hardly see," he told Agus in a new clip. "Knocked out my hearing, which threw off my equilibrium, my balance and I couldn't walk.""I will say, your wife was amazing," Agus said the actress,...
Idina Menzel Got Extremely Candid About Her IVF Journey While She Was In The Middle Of A Huge Tour
"I just wanted women to feel seen...and people to understand what we go through."
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From SNL But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
Nicki Swift
48K+
Followers
37K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Nicki Swift dishes out the news on all your favorite celebs, adds expert analysis, then moves on to the next hot topic, all without breaking a sweat.https://www.nickiswift.com/
Comments / 0