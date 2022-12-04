Read full article on original website
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Putin’s propagandists have a new message about Ukraine: If we don’t win, we’ll all be tried for war crimes
Over the last two months, support for the Kremlin’s war on Ukraine has dropped dramatically among the Russian population — a roughly 20 percent drop, according to several polls, including one conducted for the Kremlin. And as that support drops, Russia’s leading propagandists are making a new case for continuing the war.
A staggering 1.7million workers could go on strike soon – welcome to the second Winter of Discontent
THE comrades are on the march. Against the backdrop of economic turmoil and soaring inflation, a mood of rebellion is spreading across the country. So far this autumn, 1.7million workers on the state payroll have either voted for industrial action or are currently being balloted. This week the Rail, Maritime...
Rail union clashes with Government over strikes before Christmas
Rail union chief Mick Lynch has been urged by ministers not to “hold the country to ransom” with strikes ahead of Christmas as he blamed the Government for failing to avert the action.The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) general secretary said on Tuesday the unions have a duty to take coordinated action in response to a “generalised attack on working people”.He confirmed there will be greater disruption on the rails on Christmas Eve because of a walkout from 6pm until 6am on December 27 following two 48-hour strikes next week.Talks with the Rail Delivery Group over the long-running dispute...
Up to 115,000 postal workers will walk out tomorrow and Friday in row over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' in bid to avert strike
Up to 115,00 postal workers will strike tomorrow and Thursday over jobs, pay and conditions after unions rejected Royal Mail's 'best and final offer' to avert the next 48-hour strike. The walk out by members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) - which represents postal workers - comes after Royal...
Christmas rail strikes still on, says Mick Lynch after meeting minister
‘Until we get tangible outcome, action will be on,’ says RMT leader after talks with transport secretary
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Putin denies Western accusations of nuclear saber-rattling
Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the country's nuclear arsenals as a deterrent factor in the Ukrainian conflict but demurred when challenged to make a pledge that Russia would not be the first to use them
Strikes 2022 news – live: Workers ‘in the fight of their lives for the very NHS itself’, union claims
Striking workers are in the “fight for their lives for the very NHS itself,” a union leader has said after further Christmas walkouts were announced. Sharon Graham, Unite general secretary, said: “These strikes are a stark warning - our members are taking a stand to save our NHS from this government.“Patients’ lives are already at risk but this government is sitting on the sidelines, dodging its responsibility to sort out the crisis that it has created.Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike on December 21 in a dispute over pay, unions have said.The GMB,...
Putin says Ukraine fight is taking longer than expected
Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledges that what he calls his "special military operation" in Ukraine is taking longer than expected
Train strikes: Drivers walk out in pay row
Rail travel is being disrupted this weekend with train drivers at 11 companies walking out as part of a long-running pay row. The strike by the Aslef union is affecting people travelling to Christmas markets and major sporting events. Passengers are being advised to check before they travel. However, strike...
Thousands of Army staff being trained to help cover strike action
Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...
Major disruption at Britain’s biggest airports as staff to strike for eight days over Christmas
Britons face further travel chaos over the festive period after staff at UK’s largest airports voted for eight days of strikes over Christmas and New Year.Border Force staff will walk out in a row over pay, pensions and jobs from 23 to 26 December and again between 28 and 31 December at Gatwick, Heathrow, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Cardiff.It comes amid a raft of strikes set to hit festive travel, with industrial action organised by train, bus and road workers over Christmas.The PCS union said around 1,000 officials at passport control would walk out in a push for a...
Train strikes: Taxpayers ‘paid £300k per rail worker’ during Covid, says transport secretary
The transport secretary has claimed taxpayers paid more than £300,000 to keep each rail worker in their job during the Covid pandemic – and insisted that “reform of the rail industry” is essential.Mark Harper was answering questions from by MPs on the Transport Select Committee on Wednesday morning. Over the next month, members of the RMT union are scheduled to strike on 12 days. It is the largest industrial action on the railways since the 1980s, in a dispute over pay, job security and working arrangements.Mr Harper said: “It’s not just a pay dispute. It’s about reform of the rail...
Unions must ‘coordinate’ strikes, says RMT boss, as pre-Christmas walkouts grow
Unions have “a duty to coordinate” their strikes to save low-paid workers from going to food banks, the RMT boss says, ahead of a wave of pre-Christmas walkouts.Nurses, ambulance drivers, post workers, bus drivers and driving examiners are set to join rail workers in industrial action, in what has been dubbed a “general strike” in all but name.Ministers have condemned the “Christmas misery” ahead”, again threatening tougher laws to require minimum services are maintained on public services.But Mick Lynch, the general secretary of the RMT rail union, said unions working more closely together were simply responding to “a general...
Ambulance workers in England and Wales to strike on 21 December
Thousands of ambulance workers and other NHS staff are to strike across England and Wales on 21 December in a dispute over pay, unions have announced, as the wave of industrial action planned for the winter builds. The GMB, Unison and Unite unions are coordinating industrial action across England and...
Onshore wind rules to be relaxed after Tory revolt
The government has pledged to relax restrictions on building onshore wind farms in England after a threatened rebellion from Conservative MPs. A rule requiring new turbines to be built on pre-designated land will be rewritten, the levelling up department said. Over 30 backbenchers had threatened to make the change through...
Prospect union backs civil servants over strike action
The prospect of more civil servants going on strike over pay, jobs and conditions has increased after members of another union indicated support for industrial action.Members of the Prospect union across government departments and other areas including the Health and Safety Executive and the Met Office said they would back action.Another ballot will have to be held before strikes can go ahead.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union are already involved in a campaign of strikes in the same dispute.Prospect said it was the first time it has held such a ballot on industrial action across a range of...
Ambulances may not get to all emergency calls during strikes, says Barclay
The health secretary, Steve Barclay, has said there will be a shortfall of ambulances in England and Wales when workers go on strike this month because the government’s contingency plans will not be able to cover all emergency responses. Unions have said they will tend to life-threatening incidents –...
