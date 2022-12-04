Military personnel are being trained to step in during widespread strikes that are expected to cripple the country ahead of Christmas. The government has said around 2,000 Army staff, civil servants and volunteers are training for various roles including ambulance drivers and firefighters. Although the deployment of troops has not been confirmed, the government said that the military is a part of the contingency plans if the strikes go ahead.It comes as the country braces itself for the biggest wave of strikes the UK has seen in the lead-up to Christmas, including the first-ever walk-out for nurses. Some 100,000 nursing...

3 DAYS AGO