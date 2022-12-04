ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 2

Eric Jones
3d ago

I hope they actually give him jail time they never give hard enough punishments for dui I can’t stand drunk driving

Reply
4
Janet NewMan
2d ago

DWI, speeding on a highway and NO INSURANCE!! Let me just say: if I see you stagger to your car- I WILL CALL 911 and report you! I will give them your tag number and info about your vehicle, heck, I have and will 'accidentally' block your car in if I can. You have NO RIGHT taking chances the lives of others. My kids are on the roads! You haven't seen hell until you mess with my kids safety! just saying...

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after crash on Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard off-ramp to I-840, troopers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP)– A Greensboro woman has life-threatening injuries after a crash on Tuesday, according to a State Highway Patrol news release. At 10:19 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a crash on Interstate 840 west in Guilford County. Krishna Dilipkumar Shah, 20, of Greensboro, was going south on the Joseph M. Bryan Boulevard […]
GREENSBORO, NC
abc45.com

Wrong Way Crash Closes 421 in Winston-Salem for Several Hours, Injures Five

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Sunday at roughly 2:00 a.m., Winston-Salem Police were dispatched to a crash on north bound US 421 near Peters Creek Parkway. Upon arrival, first responders found two vehicles on the highway that were involved in a head on collision. Both drivers, Kristen Blakemore and Peter Bosch, were pinned inside. They were each successfully removed by the Winston-Salem Fire Department, and taken to a hospital by Forsyth County EMS.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Wilkes County rollover crash kills passenger, injures driver

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was killed and a man was injured after a rollover crash in Wilkes County. It happened Monday around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 421 near Boone Trail. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP), a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country van was traveling east on Highway 421, ran off the road, went down an embankment and overturned.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

$5K reward for info in Greensboro murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need help finding the person responsible for shooting and killing a man Saturday. 22-year-old Xavier Wells was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Donlora Drive around 6:30 p.m. over the weekend. He later died at the hospital. There's a $5,000 reward for information...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man charged with overdose death in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is charged for a role in an overdose death that happened back in April. Randolph County deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Thomasville in reference to a possible overdose. When they arrived, they found a man dead. EMS also responded to the scene.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Two dead after shooting on Long Meadow Drive

WHITSETT, N.C. — Two people are dead after a shooting in Whitsett. Deputies responded to Long Meadow Drive Saturday around 8:15 p.m. to do a welfare check when they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, they both were later pronounced dead at the scene. There is no additional...
WHITSETT, NC
WXII 12

Greensboro police investigating crash with serious injuries

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Watch Sunday morning headlines above. Greensboro police said all northbound lanes of Freeman Mill Road at Randleman Road are closed due to a crash involving serious injuries. All traffic is being diverted onto Randleman Road. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route at this time.
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

1 dead after crash on Morningside Drive

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A woman is dead after a crash in Winston-Salem Saturday. Winston-Salem police said Shawonda Wright, 38, was driving east of Morningside Drive in a Honda Civic when she ran off the road and crashed into a utility pole. Wright was pronounced dead at the scene by...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Family Dollar in Greensboro sparks investigation

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are investigating following a fire Sunday at the Family Dollar on East Cone Boulevard in Greensboro. According to a spokesperson with Greensboro Fire, a call came in around 9:30 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the store full of smoke and all the store...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Man dead after shooting on Donlora Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UPDATE: Xavier Wells, 22, has died from injuries sustained in the shooting. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide. A person went to the hospital after a shooting in Greensboro Saturday night, according to Greensboro Police. Officers responded to a call for shots fired at...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
43K+
Followers
12K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy