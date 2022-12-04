Clemson QB Cade Klubnik Felt Prepared for Big Moment

Cade Klubnik was pumped and ready to show out when No. 9 Clemson needed him to lead the Tigers to a 39-10 victory over No. 23 North Carolina in the ACC Championship Game.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Cade Klubnik knew six days before the ACC Championship Game that he was going to get a shot at meaningful playing time.

Dabo Swinney told the Clemson freshman quarterback that, and unlike times before when he's come in the game for the Tigers , Klubnik was on top of his game the second he replaced starter DJ Uiagalelei , who struggled against South Carolina and in the first two drives Saturday night against North Carolina.

"I think I had a little bit of a different mindset today," Klubnik said after coming off the bench three drives into the game to lead the Tigers to a 39-10 win over the Tar Heels in Charlotte. "I'm not exactly sure what it was, but I was pretty pumped. I just came ready to play free and just trust in God's time with everything."

For Klubnik, it was a long-time coming. For Swinney, it was a process of waiting until his freshman was ready. And Swinney said Klubnik waasn't ready for a moment like that, where he could lead No. 9 Clemson to an ACC Championship Game win.

"I think that's been what I've learned most over the past six months really, is just trusting God's time with it and just having peace in that and having joy in that, knowing that I didn't know how the game was going to go," Klubnik said. "I really didn't. But I knew just that God was in control of the whole thing from the very start, from the first snap to now, and it's been awesome just to see what he's been doing. Just to be able to honor him through that has been awesome."

The Austin, Texas, native gave Clemson instant energy and led a 9-play, 71-yard touchdown drive to tie the game on his first possession. In fact, the Tigers scored on Klubnik's first four drives to amass a 24-10 halftime lead.

"I think I just went and talked to the offensive linemen and the receivers like, man, this is just the start," Klubnik said about his first drive. "Like let's keep on rolling. We had a great first drive. I really just tried to encourage them, like don't be satisfied with this, don't be satisfied with one good drive. Let's go get five or six more."

Klubnik went 20-of-24 passing for 279 yards and one touchdown pass. He also rushed for 30 yards on seven carries and ran in another score. Most importantly, Klubnik didn't turn the ball over or put it in harm's way.

It was the most significant amount of playing time in his career. Klubnik played 30 snaps and was 2-of-4 passing in the second half against Syracuse after Uiagalelei was benched. Klubnik helped Clemson move the ball and rally from an 11-point deficit.

"With the preparation from kind of that standpoint, Coach Swinney and (offensive coordinator/QB) Coach (Brandon) Streeter told me all year long, prepare every week like you're going to play, and that's been my mindset," said Klubnik, who had thrown 22 passes coming into the game. "I've learned so much this year. I'm just super thankful for me just kind of getting to sit back and watch.

"I feel like I've learned so much, so much about quarterback and offense and the defenses and protections. It's been awesome. I think that this week I've really been able to just dial in on North Carolina and I think we had our best week of practice all year. I really do. I think that that kind of showed out tonight, offense and defense ."

Saturday night certainly was different than the last few weeks with Uiagalelei at the helm. The coaches ran much more of the offense and put it on Klubnik to make plays. He responded and looked like a QB who had seen a ton of reps in practice.

It's been a strange situation at times, but the Tigers likely found their best option for the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl, which they qualified for with a rousing victory over the Tar Heels.

"I think my favorite moment was probably scoring the first touchdown, and I actually just kind of saw my family up in the stands," Klubnik said. "I didn't know where. I just found them, and that was a pretty cool moment for me."

