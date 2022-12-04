5 Questions: Lions-Jaguars Could Produce Shootout

Could the Lions matchup against the Jaguars be high-scoring?

John Shipley of Jaguar Report answers five questions heading into the Lions' Week 13 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

1.) What has been your impression of the 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars?

John Shipley: The 2022 Jaguars are a better team than their 4-7 record indicates. The Jaguars have lost six of their seven games by eight points or fewer, with their biggest loss being a 10-point loss in Kansas City that, frankly, should have been even closer.

The Jaguars are young and aren't great at closing yet, dropping several games on the final drive. But, they are much improved from a year ago, and are generally playing good football more often than not. Had a few bounces gone the Jaguars' way, they would be this year's Jets or Giants.

2.) Has Trevor Lawrence given you confidence he can be a franchise quarterback?

Shipley: Absolutely. Lawrence is still only 23 years old, and was probably rawer coming out of Clemson than anyone indicated. So, there will still be some down games. But, more often than not, Lawrence is going to play like a solid NFL starter who has the ability to raise the entire ceiling of an offense. He has been on the best streak of his career over his last three games, and he has six games this year with a quarterback rating north of 105.0. He is the real deal. There will be some growing pains still, but the Jaguars have their quarterback.

3.) How has the 2022 No. 1 overall pick, Travon Walker, looked through the first 11 games of his career?

Shipley: As expected, honestly. The book on Walker, as a prospect, was that he was full of traits, but ultimately a raw player, and one who would have to be developed before you get legitimate production. That has been what the Jaguars have gotten, too.

He has rare moments, like his interception in Week 1, where he looks like the most athletic player on the field. But, more often than not, he's run into growing pains. He's a good run defender, but his pass-rush skill set is not going to scare anyone right now.

4.) At Ford Field Sunday, what are the one-two key matchups you are looking forward to?

Shipley: Jeff Okudah vs. Zay Jones is one. Jones has been the Jaguars' most productive outside receiver this season, and just recorded a career game against the Ravens, consistently getting open outside the numbers for Lawrence. If he can give Okudah issues, Lawrence could have another big day.

Defensively, I'll go with Penei Sewell against Josh Allen. If the Jaguars are going to limit the Lions' passing game, Allen will have to break his sack drought and finally make things easier for the secondary.

5.) How do you see this Week 13 game playing out?

Shipley: I think this is going to be a complete shootout. I don't think the Lions can stop a hot Lawrence and Doug Pederson . Meanwhile, I also don't think the Jaguars can slow down the Lions' offense, because, frankly, worse offenses have produced against Jacksonville. I'll go Jaguars 33, Lions 30.