Yellowjackets Season 2 Pushed to 2023
Reports of Yellowjackets‘ imminent return have been slightly exaggerated. Showtime announced Wednesday that the hit survival drama will kick off its anticipated second season on Sunday, March 26; subscribers can stream the premiere two days early, on Friday, March 24. The March time frame represents a bit of a delay from the late 2022 bow that was previously bandied about. “We are working towards a premiere at the end of 2022,” Showtime Networks president of entertainment Gary Levine told Vulture earlier this year. “When you have a show that has this kind of a momentum, you don’t want to let it dissolve.” The drama...
A.V. Club
The wildest White Lotus theories heading into the season-two finale
Just like last season, the discourse over The White Lotus is heating up as it heads into the season-two finale. Episode six left us with a lot to talk about, offering further proof of some fan theories while straying away from others. Creator Mike White doesn’t always like to go the obvious route, so we expect there will be some surprises before the end of our time in Sicily, but at least some of these theories have to be pretty close, right? For now, we’re not going to deal directly with the most pressing topic on everyone’s minds (who’s going to die? We’ll have a whole feature devoted to that on Thursday), but there’s still a lot to discuss. So let’s dive into some speculation.
A.V. Club
Netflix is pleased to report that lots of people are watching Wednesday
Many people thought rebooting the Addams Family again was a bad idea. We just had two animated versions, they said. Moreover, Tim Burton already tried his hand at getting Addams Family off the ground, and seeing as he already made Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children, there’s no reason for him to make a show where Wednesday Addams goes to boarding school. But the naysayers never considered one thing: What if Jenna Ortega did a kooky dance to the Cramps?
A.V. Club
On The White Lotus, Aubrey Plaza steals the show
I always knew this season of The White Lotus would belong to Aubrey Plaza. But I was hardly ready for the way in which her Harper would take a chokehold on this HBO anthology series. (Can each new season be chain-linked, with us following Harper next season wherever she’s headed provided she survives next week’s finale? Pretty please!) Plaza, who’s long been known and often underestimated because of her uncanny ability to channel deadpan “evil hag” energy, has here yet again proven why she’s one of the most fascinating performers around.
A.V. Club
Bob Odenkirk wanted Better Call Saul recast if he couldn't continue after heart attack
Better Call Saul ended its six season run in triumph, widely regarded as one of the best shows of the year (and with one more chance for the Emmy Awards to recognize it as such). But the ending could have looked a lot different if Bob Odenkirk hadn’t been there to see it through–something that seemed almost possible after the actor had a heart attack on set.
A.V. Club
The Beacon Hills pack returns in Paramount Plus' Teen Wolf: The Movie trailer
The teen wolves of MTV’s hit supernatural series Teen Wolf may be all grown up since the show ended five years ago, but adulthood hasn’t changed much for Alpha werewolf Scott McCall (Tyler Posey) and friends. Even with children and grown-up jobs, the same life-threatening woes of young adulthood have come back to haunt the aged Beacon Hills pack, as seen in Paramount+’s recently released official trailer for Teen Wolf: The Movie.
Jennifer Coolidge, Jim Carrey, And 16 Other Actors Who Got Rejected From SNL But Still Ended Up Becoming Famous Anyway
It worked out for them in the end.
2 Chainz hosts Amazon Music live concerts using NFL platform
LOS ANGELES (AP) — 2 Chainz wants to capitalize off the NFL’s huge “Thursday Night Football” platform to feature some of the world’s most popular musical performers on Amazon Music’s live concert series. The Grammy winner is the host of “Amazon Music Live,” a...
A.V. Club
The 10 best films based on Roald Dahl stories, ranked
Like so many slightly odd, library-obsessed kids, some of my earliest youthful fantasies (and nightmares) were a product of Roald Dahl’s mind. His stories are as terrifying as they are beautiful, and as aspirational as they are painfully, realistically tragic—despite Matilda’s woeful parentage situation and deplorable elementary school, I wanted to live in her shoes nonetheless. The author’s stories don’t falsely promise an egalitarian planet— they understand how silenced and misunderstood young children can feel. But Dahl’s work also weaves storylines where the rot of the grown-up world is no match for the unassailable imagination of an unsinkable kid.
A.V. Club
Daisy Jones & The Six
Daisy Jones & The Six, premiering March 3, 2023, on Prime Video, is based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s bestselling novel about a ’70s rock group that experiences similar success (and romantic turmoil) to Fleetwood Mac. Naturally, when the Reese Witherspoon-produced television series went to cast its titular band, it needed charismatic and musical performers. Elvis’ granddaughter seemed like a sure bet for Daisy Jones herself–except Riley Keough couldn’t sing at all when she signed on to star.
A.V. Club
Daniel Radcliffe rides eternal on the fury road in the trailer for Miracle Workers: End Times
Waiting for the next Mad Max movie has been difficult. We’re still some two years before Furiosa roars into theaters and blows our minds. In the meantime, there’s always the Miracle Workers. In the first three seasons of Miracle Workers, stars Daniel Radcliffe, Geraldine Viswanathan, and Steve Buscemi...
A.V. Club
ABC yanks Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes from GMA3
The salacious and Morning Show-esque scandal over on GMA3 continues. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, hosts of the Good Morning America offshoot show who last week made headlines for their behind-the-scenes affair, have been temporarily pulled from their hosting duties, per Deadline. Gio Benitez and Stephanie Ramos have been tapped for Monday’s broadcast, but a source tells the outlet the way forward from there is unclear.
A.V. Club
Robert Pattinson and Bong Joon-ho tease Mickey 17, skip Mickeys 1 through 16
Following up on his Oscar-kissing movie, Parasite, Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho is putting Robert Pattinson in an MRI machine. At least, that’s what we can glean from the teaser for his new film, Mickey 17, opening March 2024. Based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton, Mickey 17 follows Robert Pattinson as an “expendable” yet “regenerative” employee of an ice planet mining operation. When one miner, another Mickey is 3-D printed to take his place. If that sounds familiar, it’s because that’s how the U.S. economy works, too.
A.V. Club
Sundance Film Festival's 2023 lineup has heart, horror, and high-school mariachi
The list of films to be highlighted at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival has finally arrived, and the first in-person festival since 2019 already shows promise. The 99 films that will feature at this year’s Salt Lake City/Park City hybrid event span personal narratives, forward-thinking fiction features and documentaries, many of which will see world premieres at the festival. Here’s what to keep an eye out for on the line-up come January 19, organized by competition category:
A.V. Club
Brendan Fraser talks The Whale with Adam Sandler, denies "comeback" claims, and addresses obesity controversy: "I felt empowered to be their voice"
Don’t call it a comeback, because Brendan Fraser never actually considered himself gone. “I’m hearing a lot about this being a comeback for me, but I was never that far away,” he told Adam Sandler, in the first released interview from Variety’s highly anticipated, much-memed Actors On Actors series.
A.V. Club
Olivia Colman promises that Timothée Chalamet is "magical" in Wonka
Yes, right now you can see Timothée Chalamet chowing down on human flesh in Bones And All, but the Call Me By Your Name star’s next food-themed film is going to be very different. As you’ll recall, he’s playing a young version of the eponymous chocolatier in Wonka, and anticipation is high to see how his performance will stack up to previous interpretations by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp.
A.V. Club
Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega catches heat for filming key scene while sick with COVID
Wednesday might be spooky, but Wednesday Addams coming to set while infected with COVID-19 is truly frightful. While the new series is reportedly doing pretty well for Netflix, fans have taken issue with the fact that star Jenna Ortega was apparently sick with coronavirus during filming of the first season. Specifically, she revealed that she was ill during the dance sequence, a fan-favorite scene that recalled her predecessor on the original Addams Family sitcom.
A.V. Club
On Welcome To Chippendales, Steve screws over his club's marquee name
The calendars have arrived! And, perhaps for the first time since we started following Steve’s unlikely rise as Chippendales’ mastermind, we see him bluntly express the way he’s bought into whiteness as a necessary corollary for American success. For despite Otis (Quentin Plair) being the club’s most sought after dancer, he finds himself staring a lily-white pin-up Chippendales calendar that quite explicitly excludes him. The move is quite an obvious slap in the face, one followed by more examples where he’s taken for granted and loaded with extra work as the rest of the dancers get to bask in the joyous thrills of calendar sales and mall appearances (related: remember malls?).
A.V. Club
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Angela Bassett has thus far been regarded as a standout in the box office-dominating Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, so much so that her name has even been floated as a possible Oscar contender for the role. The film depicted her character Ramonda in her full power as Queen, mother, and (spoiler alert!) grandmother, although the latter relationship took place entirely off-screen.
