East Tulsa homicide suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. — A suspect in an east Tulsa homicide has been arrested, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). On Sunday, Dec. 4, TPD said Isais Torres Jr., age 28, was arrested. TPD previously identified Torres as a suspect in a homicide that occurred on Nov. 30. According...
news9.com
Tulsa Police: QuikTrip Clerk Held At Gunpoint During Early-Morning Armed Robbery
A search is underway on Tuesday morning for two men who robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip, according to police. Tulsa Police say the robbery happened just before 3:30 a.m. near East 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue. Responding officers say they arrived on the scene within one minute of the 911...
Police searching for two men involved in armed robbery at Brookside QuikTrip
Officers were called about a robbery happening at the QT near 36th and Peoria around 3:20 a.m. on Tuesday.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Ramona Woman Seen Multiple Felony Charges
A Ramona woman was seen Tuesday afternoon on felony charges alleging first degree burglary, assault and battery on a police officer, pointing a firearm and possessing a firearm after conviction of felony. According to an affidavit, Desiree Vasquez-Odom broke into a family members house through the bathroom window. The arriving...
news9.com
Police: Standoff Ends With Tulsa Homicide Suspect In Custody
Tulsa Police said they have a homicide suspect in custody Sunday afternoon after a standoff in Tulsa. Police were on the scene at an apartment complex near South Mingo Road and East 81st Street. Police have identified the suspect as Isaias Torres Jr. who was wanted in connection with the...
news9.com
Police Arrest Convicted Felon Allegedly Found With Drugs, Gun
Tulsa Police have arrested a convicted felon after they say they allegedly found him with drugs and a gun. Police say they got a call about a stolen car at a gas station near North Sheridan and I-244 on Saturday. According to police, Jajuan Markham was inside the car, but...
KTUL
1 dead after overnight Tulsa apartment stabbing, suspect arrested
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — One person has died following a stabbing at an apartment complex near M.L.K Jr. Boulevard and East Jasper Street, Tulsa police say. On Dec. 4 around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to find one man dead from a stab wound. The suspect, 56-year-old Troy Decker, was...
KOCO
New evidence released in Okmulgee murder case
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — New evidence has been released in the murder case in Okmulgee. The Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office shared what evidence they had to charge their only suspect, Joe Kennedy. On Monday, KOCO 5 learned Kennedy had dealt with thefts at his scrapyard and told someone he knew that he had shot the men when he found them on his property.
TPD: Man found stabbed to death, suspect arrested
Witnesses told police that the victim was overheard arguing with someone nearby earlier in the evening.
2 In Custody After 8-Hour Standoff In Oologah
Two people are in custody after a nearly eight-hour standoff in Oologah on Tuesday night. Police Chief Pete Moore says Oologah officers were called Monday afternoon at around 4:30 p.m. to assist in taking some children into DHS custody. According to Chief Moore, when officers got to the home in...
news9.com
New Details As Prosecutors Charge Okmulgee Man With 4 Counts Of Murder
An Okmulgee scrap yard owner is in jail with no bond and charged with murdering and dismembering four people in October. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, has been a person of interest in this case almost from the beginning, when investigators said blood and items belonging to the victims were found in a lot next to his scrap yard.
Bartlesville officials confirm internal investigations into police officer
Bartlesville city officials confirm two internal investigations into a Bartlesville police officer.
WATCH: Okmulgee County Prosecutors Provide Timeline Of Quadruple-Murder Investigation
Okmulgee County prosecutors offered the latest details on a quadruple-murder investigation. The District Attorney in Okmulgee has filed charges against the man accused of killing and dismembering four people in Okmulgee in October. Joseph Lloyd Kennedy II, 67, is facing four counts of first-degree murder, according to the District Attorney.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault and Battery
A Bartlesville man was arrested December 4th around 10 pm on charges alleging aggravated domestic assault and battery. Britten Roth of Bartlesville was seen this Monday afternoon in Washington County court. According to an affidavit, the responding officer arrived at the Ascension Saint john Hospital and made contact with the victim’s sister who said that she saw lacerations on her sisters face and blood on the kitchen floor.
1600kush.com
Truck driver acquitted of manslaughter in Cushing businessman’s death
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Drumright man was acquitted Monday of first-degree manslaughter in the accidental death of Cushing body shop owner Curtis Sams, who was killed by a truck veering off Main Street in Cushing into his parking lot where he was operating a leaf blower in front of his business at 8:23 am on Sept. 28, 2020.
KTUL
Haskell County Sheriff's Office locates stolen boat, church van, camper in 48 hours
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In 48 hours, the Haskell County Sheriff's Office located a stolen boat, church van, and camper trailer. Deputies say a church van was stolen from LeFlore County and abandoned near Keota, where it was found. A boat taken from the Keota area around Nov. 28...
news9.com
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Fentanyl Overdose Calls
The Broken Arrow Police Department has seen a rapid increase in the number of fentanyl related cases and overdose calls over the last year. BAPD Patrol Sergeant, Eric Nester, said that the use of Narcan, the drug used to help stop fentanyl overdoses, has gone up roughly 350% just through October of 2022. Nester also said that fentanyl increase is not just a local problem but rather statewide and nationwide.
Charges Filed Against Man Accused Of Killing, Dismembering 4 In Okmulgee
---- The person of interest in the murders of four Okmulgee men is scheduled to be in court on Monday. According to new court documents, Joe Kennedy confessed to killing the four men and cutting them up because he thought they were stealing from him. Kennedy has not been charged...
Eight hour standoff ends peacefully in Oologah
OOLOGAH, Okla. — Two people are in custody after an hours-long standoff ended peacefully in Oologah. According to Oologah Police Chief Pete Moore, the standoff started Monday afternoon around 4:30 p.m. Staff members with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) went to a home to take three children into...
Man Wielding Gun Arrested After Family Monopoly Game Turns Violent
Some families take their game night very seriously — so much so that one man was arrested after a game of Monopoly turned violent. John Armstrong of Tulsa, Okla., was drinking with relatives when their family game night went very wrong. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to the family's home after a family member called 911 to report "shots fired."
