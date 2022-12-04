The Broken Arrow Police Department has seen a rapid increase in the number of fentanyl related cases and overdose calls over the last year. BAPD Patrol Sergeant, Eric Nester, said that the use of Narcan, the drug used to help stop fentanyl overdoses, has gone up roughly 350% just through October of 2022. Nester also said that fentanyl increase is not just a local problem but rather statewide and nationwide.

