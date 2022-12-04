Read full article on original website
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket
Robert Lee Wilson, 64, of Blanket, Texas passed away Monday, December 5, 2022. A graveside service with family will be held at 2:30 PM, Thursday, December 8th, 2022 in Eastlawn Memorial Park, Early Texas under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Robert was born November 18, 1958 in Athens, Texas...
Harold L. Thomas, 92, of Bangs
Harold L. Thomas, 92 of Bangs, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family. His family will host a visitation on Sunday, December 11th from 5 to 7 pm at Heartland Funeral Home in Early. Funeral Service will be Monday, December 12th at 2...
Dr. Robert Fourment
The Greatest Generation lost another member with the passing of Dr. Arthur Fourment. Born to Belle and Arthur Fourment, Sr. in Canfield, Ohio, the family moved to Wayne, Michigan, where Art received his education, ultimately enrolling in Henry Ford Engineering College, where he planned to study engineering. The Second World War interrupted those plans and he, like most of the young people at that time, joined the service. He chose to enter the Air Force in 1942 and become a pilot. His four years began with flight school in Mission, Texas where he met his wife-to-be, Geraldine (Jerry) Gebhardt. His time in the service allowed him to fly several different airplanes and finally the converted B24, in which he flew some seventy-five missions from India to China over the Himalayas, delivering fuel to the bombers raiding Japan, receiving the Air Medal and Distinguished Flying Cross.
Dance Moms’ Abby Lee coming to Brownwood Dec. 14
Abby Lee from DANCE MOMS is coming to Brownwood, Texas on her HOLIDAY TOUR!!! She’s stopping at FEAT STUDIOS for an Ask Abby Q&A! Don’t Miss this Amazing Opportunity!. Have you ever wondered what she’s like in person? Want to know what it was like to film a reality TV Show? What’s real and what’s not? Well, this is your opportunity.
Nelawyn Dalley, 87, of Novice
Nelawyn Dalley, age 87, went to be with our Lord and Savior. She was a lifetime resident of Dripping Springs until February of 2021. Due to health reasons she moved to Novice, Texas to live with her daughter and son-in-law, where she passed peacefully Wednesday, November 30, 2022, surrounded by the love of family and friends.
‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Snow in Stephenville
When listening to the last Brownwood Lion football game of the season, I couldn’t help but notice that some of the story line was about the weather. It was cold, it was raining, kind of a miserable night, but if you follow football, most of the time, most of the teams, most of the seasons are going to involve at least one or two miserable weather games. I’ve seen a lot of them, but very few I would describe as freaky weather.
Weekly Sports Schedule 12/6-12/10
Brown County teams will compete in the following games this week. S. Brownwood at Coleman, 6:30 p.m. San Angelo Lake View at Brownwood, 7 p.m. Early at Abilene High, 7:30 p.m. Bangs at Goldthwaite, 6:30/8 p.m. Blanket at Lohn, 6/7:30 p.m. Brookesmith at Paint Rock, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Gordon,...
Dec. 12 is the final day to sign up for Toys for Kids
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, a total of 954 children and 354 families have signed up for Brown County Toys for Kids, as registration concludes Monday, Dec. 12. During the reminder of the registration period, hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at Grand Starz, located at 2323 Belle Plain St. in Brownwood. Distribution Day is Saturday, Dec. 17.
"Sip and Stroll" Winners Announced
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau has announced the "Sip and Stroll" winners from Saturday's Christmas fun day. The four winners are:
Texas DPS Increases Reward For Information on Brandon Wayne Hogan
A criminal in Texas remains at large, with law enforcement seeking more information as to his location. Brandon Wayne Hogan has not been seen since September 26, 2022, where, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety, he escaped from Seaton Cemetery in Coryell County while with a work crew.
Multiple I-20 lanes closed off to traffic due to several Eastland County car wrecks
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Transportation – Brownwood (TxDOT) issued a traffic alert Tuesday night due to multiple wrecks. In a tweet, TxDOT Brownwood said multiple lanes of I-20 were shut off to traffic as of around 9:30 p.m., because of the multiple crashes in both the east and westbound directions. […]
Hawley, Cisco, and Albany remain in the Harris Ratings Top 10
The 11-man high school football playoffs are headed to state semifinals, and three Big Country teams are mentioned in the Harris Ratings Top 10 this week. Hawley and Cisco are in the Class 2A Division I ratings. Hawley moves up a spot after beating Cisco in the regional final to number two. The Bearcats take on number three Crawford on Thursday night for a berth in the state championship game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Mineral Wells. Cisco stays put at number seven even after the loss to the Bearcats.
Juvenile in custody after bomb threat disrupts school day in Central Texas community
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Hamilton Police Department on Monday night announced a juvenile is in custody after a bomb threat disrupted the school day earlier in the day. “A complete campus sweep of the campus was conducted by the McClennan County Bomb Squad and no suspicious items nor explosive devices were located and the area was deemed safe,” police said in a Facebook post, “There is no threat to the school or community.”
Two-vehicle accident in Coleman County results in two deaths
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Wednesday morning that two people perished in a two-vehicle accident just after 4 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6 on U.S. Highway 67 one mile east of Talpa. Andrew Sosa Jr., 44, of Sweetwater, and Ethan Mark Harris, 19, of Rising Star, were pronounced dead...
Two Drug Arrests Made Monday Morning in Coleman
On Monday morning, December 5, 2022, the Coleman Police Department executed a search warrant at the residence located at 202 5th Avenue, in Coleman, Texas. The Coleman Police Department was assisted by Coleman Animal Control, Santa Anna Police Department, and Special Agents with the Abilene Texas Department of Public Safety.
Court Records 12/2/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from November 18 through December 1:. Jones, Jeremiah, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Belew, William Bryce, Criminal Mischief >=$750 <$2500. Bergman, Amber Nicole, Failure to ID Fugitive. Bergman, Amber Nicole, Theft of Property <$100. Degollando, Alexandra, Declaration...
Vehicle strikes deputy’s patrol unit, no injuries
The Brown County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on its Facebook page Monday:. In the early hours of Saturday morning, December 3, 2022, the Brown County Sheriff’s Office was assisting DPS with a commercial motor vehicle rollover on Hwy 67/84, near Bangs Hill. This was when a vehicle struck one of the deputy’s patrol units.
Two arrested in Early for possession, tampering with evidence
The Early Police Department posted the following on its Facebook page Monday morning:. On Saturday, Dec. 3, officers received a call of a domestic disturbance in a vehicle near the 1300 block of Early Blvd. A witness reported seeing the male and female fighting in a vehicle which then left the road and struck a house then traveled through the back yard striking a fence.
40-year-old West Texas man dies in overturned vehicle crash while traveling through Eastland County Thanksgiving morning
EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 40-year-old Denver City, Texas man was killed while traveling on I-20 near Ranger Thanksgiving morning. In a crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), a 27-year-old driver and his passenger, Guadalupe Ariza, 40, both of Denver City, were traveling east down I-20 in a 2007 Chevrolet […]
Major Crash Closes Highway 67 Just East of Talpa - Reopens to Traffic at 9:00 am
NEW UPDATE: As of 9:00 am, Highway 67 has reopened to traffic. UPDATE: As of 7:45 am, Highway 67, between Coleman and Ballinger, is still closed. According to Coleman County Sheriff Les Cogdill, anyone traveling on Highway 67 between Coleman and Ballinger will be detoured on FM 2132 and FM 2805 to State Highway 153, which is north around the traffic accident scene.
