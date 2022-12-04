ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc

By Shandel Richardson
 3 days ago

The Heat play at the Grizzlies Monday in Memphis

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FedEx Forum

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: +2

VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games  For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F Jimmy Butler

GRIZZLIES

F Dillon Brooks

F Jaren Jackson Jr

C Steven Brooks

G Ja Morant

G John Konchar

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on his teammates: "I see the way that they put their bodies on the line. Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."

MORE HEAT-RELATED STORIES

Caleb Martin becomes offensive X-Factor. CLICK HERE

Max Strus back in the flow after injury. CLICK HERE

Tyler Herro impacting in more ways than scoring. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Shandel Richardson covers the Miami Heat for Inside The Heat.

