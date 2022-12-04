How To Watch The Miami Heat At Memphis Grizzlies Monday, Injury Report, Betting Lines, Etc
The Heat play at the Grizzlies Monday in Memphis
Game time: 8 p.m., ET
Where: FedEx Forum
TV: Bally Sports Sun
Betting line: +2
VITALS: The Heat and Grizzlies meet for the first of two matchups this regular season. Last season, the teams split the series, 1-1, with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 28-23 all-time versus Memphis during the regular season, including 16-10 in home games and 12-13 in road games For the Heat, Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) are out.
PROJECTED STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Kyle Lowry
C Bam Adebayo
F Caleb Martin
F Jimmy Butler
GRIZZLIES
F Dillon Brooks
F Jaren Jackson Jr
C Steven Brooks
G Ja Morant
G John Konchar
QUOTABLE
Heat forward Jimmy Butler on his teammates: "I see the way that they put their bodies on the line. Just the fact that everybody is stepping into roles when guys are down and guys are out. I love that because you never know when your number is going to be called. But every time somebody's number is called, they're always ready."
