ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Man with knife shot by Phoenix police

Phoenix Independent
Phoenix Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXO70_0jWyQAr800

Phoenix police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday when a man carrying a knife was shot, authorities said.

Officers were sent to 27th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday morning responding to a call about a man threatening people with a knife.

They found the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife, police said. One of the officers used a “less-lethal launcher and fired one impact round at the man,” but he continued to run west along Thomas Road, they said.

Officers chased the man, ordering him to drop the knife and making “multiple attempts with the less-lethal launcher” for him to do so, according to police.

The man continued to run and turned south on 29th Avenue toward an occupied vehicle when police fired shots.

The man was detained, provided medical aid and taken to a hospital.

Police said Saturday night that he was in stable condition with serious injuries. No one else was injured.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix officer caught on camera repeatedly hitting man at gas station

PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department is facing controversy after a video surfaced online of an officer hitting a man repeatedly outside a gas station. The video was taken near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road on Dec. 4, and the person who recorded it said that the man was complying with police and not resisting.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Man reportedly drowns in Avondale neighborhood lake

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning reported Tuesday afternoon at a neighborhood lake in Avondale. The alleged fatal drowning was reported in the Crystal Gardens neighborhood, located near 107th Avenue and Thomas Road. The Avondale Fire Department arrived on the scene to find an unresponsive man...
AVONDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Child dead, 4 injured after crash in central Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A child is dead, and four people are injured after a crash on a busy stretch of Thomas Road in central Phoenix Tuesday morning. Initial reports of the crash came just after 9 a.m. near 8th Street and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, a driver swerved to avoid a collision and went into westbound traffic. When the driver swerved, they hit another car heading west. A man and two children inside one of the cars were taken to the hospital, where one of the children died. Police say the man and second child are expected to be okay.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman lying on Phoenix street dies in hit-and-run crash, police say

PHOENIX - Police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a woman near 26th Avenue and Jackson Street early Tuesday morning. Kathleen McGuire, 61, was reportedly struck by a dark-colored sedan traveling west down Jackson Street at around 3:45 a.m. on Dec. 6. McGuire had...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

2 found shot inside vehicle parked in Buckeye neighborhood

PHOENIX – One person died and another was seriously wounded Monday night in a West Valley shooting that authorities are investigating as a homicide. An unidentified man and a woman were found shot inside a vehicle in Buckeye near Miller Road and Southern Avenue around 9:30 p.m., the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek suspect after woman hit, killed by car in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Phoenix early Tuesday morning. Phoenix police say they were called to 27th Avenue and Jackson Street, near Van Buren, around 3:45 a.m. When they showed up, they found 61-year-old Kathleen McGuire, who was unresponsive and seriously hurt. Officers learned she had been hit by a sedan that drove off from the scene. McGuire died from her injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after argument ends in shooting in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — An argument-turned-deadly shooting killed a man on Friday afternoon in north Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call about a shooting that happened Friday near 29th Street and Bell Road. When officers arrived, they found 45-year-old Jorge Rodriguez and another man in the area who said he was involved in the shooting. Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2024 trial date for man accused of killing 9 in Phoenix area

PHOENIX (AP) — The trial of a man accused of fatally shooting nine people in the Phoenix metro area over an 11-month span has been pushed back again, this time to February 2024. Aaron Saucedo, 28, was arrested in April 2017 in connection with serial street shootings that began...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

FBI: 8 victims of polygamist cult ran away from State custody in Arizona, found in Washington state

WASHINGTON — Eight young women who officials say ran away from their group home in the Valley have now been found more than a thousand miles away. Federal investigators say the girls, ages 11 to 16, were part of a polygamist cult and were taken by others still in the group. The FBI says they are victims of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Man killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting, suspect at large

PHOENIX — Detectives are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a man dead in Phoenix, authorities said. Police responded to the area of 67th Avenue and McDowell Road late Thursday night and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

3 killed, 2 injured after fiery car crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Three people were killed and two others were injured -- one critically -- after a vehicle caught fire after a crash in Phoenix on Saturday, authorities said. According to the Phoenix Police Department, the victims were trapped inside the burning car at about 10:15 p.m. MST and died before they could escape, KPNX-TV reported.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Fight between 2 men turns deadly in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have identified the 45-year-old man who died Friday night after he got into an argument with another man and sustained a fatal gunshot wound. Jorge Aguila Rodriguez was killed in the 3000 block of East Kings Avenue after he was allegedly shot by another man.
PHOENIX, AZ
Nik

Who Murdered Nick Cordova While He Was on Facetime With His Kids?

This is an unsolved murder case that needs more attention. A 40-year-old husband and father of two, Nicholas Cordova, was found murdered inside his Gilbert, Arizona business while he was video chatting with his children. He was shot in broad daylight and even though a suspect was captured on video surveillance, his killer has still not been caught. It’s time to get the word out and help to bring this young family some justice.
GILBERT, AZ
kyma.com

Police say 3 dead, 2 injured in fiery crash in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) - Three people died and two others injured after a fiery car crash in west Phoenix, authorities said Sunday. The Phoenix Police Department said the crash occurred around 10:00pm Saturday. Additionally, city firefighters doused the flames in one of the cars. Phoenix PD say they recovered three bodies,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix Independent

Phoenix Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to covering Phoenix, the fifth-largest city in the U.S. Focused on the people, places and events that make the city and the region among the top growth spots in the country.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/phoenix-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy