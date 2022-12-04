Man with knife shot by Phoenix police

Phoenix police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting Saturday when a man carrying a knife was shot, authorities said.

Officers were sent to 27th Avenue and Thomas Road on Saturday morning responding to a call about a man threatening people with a knife.

They found the suspect and ordered him to drop the knife, police said. One of the officers used a “less-lethal launcher and fired one impact round at the man,” but he continued to run west along Thomas Road, they said.

Officers chased the man, ordering him to drop the knife and making “multiple attempts with the less-lethal launcher” for him to do so, according to police.

The man continued to run and turned south on 29th Avenue toward an occupied vehicle when police fired shots.

The man was detained, provided medical aid and taken to a hospital.

Police said Saturday night that he was in stable condition with serious injuries. No one else was injured.